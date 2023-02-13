Events
Broadway Producer Pat Addiss to be Honored with The Woman of Purpose Award
The Three Tomatoes and Glow Magazine are pleased to announce that Pat Addiss will be this year’s recipient of The Woman of Purpose Award. Presented by Cheryl Benton (The Three Tomatoes) and Anne Akers (Glow Magazine) the award recognizes inspirational role models who are not defined by age or labels but are all about living life fully at any age. A “Woman of Purpose” projects the inner and outer glow that comes from living a fully integrated life of purpose, service, and humanity. Pat Addiss will be the second recipient of the award (the 2022 award went to Alice Aspen March) which will be presented on May 19th, 2023, at The Three Tomatoes Renewal Summit which will take place in New York City at the Scandinavia House. Details and tickets here.
Pat Addiss has produced more than 20 plays on and off Broadway. Many of these have won or were nominated for a Tony, notably: A Christmas Story; Promises, Promises; Passing Strange; Little Women; Chita Rivera: The Dancer’s Life; Bridge and Tunnel; Spring Awakening; 39 Steps; Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike; and Eclipsed. View her complete Broadway credits here.
Her Off Broadway musical, Desperate Measures, won 2 Drama Desk Awards, an Outer Critics Circle Award, and receives raves everywhere it plays in the USA.
A native New Yorker, Addiss began her theatre career at an early age. She was recruited by John Robert Powers to model at age 3, which led to her Broadway acting career. She was the youngest child on Broadway in Prologue To Glory. She was also the youngest person allowed in the Stage Door Canteen where she baked a cake every week and served it to servicemen. Addiss played the leading character, Ginny Layton, on the early daytime weekly soap opera: The Laytons. Pat went to Finch College where she majored and graduated in honors in Costume Design and Merchandising. She started her own Company Pat Addiss Enterprises which designed and manufactured all items and widgets with Corporate names and logos.An impressive mix of diverse clients ie ChaseBank, Manufacturers Hanover, Reader’s Digest, Nestle, Renault , Kravis Center, Wall Street Journal, Ms Magazine, NBC, Ashford and Simpson. Johnnie Walker. Bacardi.
When most people retire, Pat gave her company to her daughter Wendy (who still runs it) so she could start producing Broadway plays. The first was Little Women starring Sutton Foster. She is still at it with her latest new play Jane Anger starring Michael Urie. Pat is involved in the development of a new musical Carpathia. In October she was honored with LPTW Oral History that was filmed for the archives of Lincoln Center Performing Arts Library. With T2C, Magda Katz, she has initiated a formula to connect women through YaYa lunches, dinners and now the addition of upscale tea. Mentoring young women is a vital part of Ms. Addiss’s life. She loves to speak to women over 50 as well “How to Reinvent Yourself.”
Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
PETER’S COURT — (via Stereogum) Peter Gabriel is gearing up to release i/o, his first new album of original material since 2002’s Up. We’ve heard “Panopticom,”from it so far, and today he’s back with a new single, “The Court,” put out on a Sunday to coincide with this month’s full moon.
For singer/songwriter Tom DiPaola, it started a while back. He’s written thirteen original Christmas songs; recorded them in his home studio in New Jersey and the industry reaction from the labels and producers who have heard early samples has been nothing short of positive. “I wrote these songs because I wanted to hear ‘new’ Christmas music,” says DiPaola “and I got tired of looking for it.”
As big as Mariah Carey’s perennial “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and Elmo and Patsy’s “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” are each and every season; industry experts saw a significant drop in those records sales this past Holiday-season. “Everyone always plays the standards and holiday favorites because they generate immediate attention and sales,” says a radio insider. “But the truth is, there’s been a dearth of new holiday music.”
PR-man David Salidor, who promoted a new-holiday single by Jersey Boy-J. Robert Spencer in 2019, “Waiting on Christmas” says: “The competition is extraordinarily tough for sure, but we had Robert playing shows and events from Thanksgiving to Christmas. The fact is: people loved hearing a new holiday song.”
Pop-icon Debbie Gibson even released a Christmas album last October (Winterlicious) containing both original songs as well as standards and it was received very well.
With a team in place DiPaolo is aggressively shopping his new material. The payoff is that if an artist can successfully come up with a new Christmas song, it can become a catalog release for every season.
NEW WHO? — (Via Rock Cellar) Later this year, legendary Canadian rock band The Guess Who will release a new album titled Plein D’Amour. The group — which features drummer and founding member Garry Peterson, as well as Derek Sharp, Michael Staertow, Leonard Shaw, Michael Devin — introduced the album on Friday with a video for “The King”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qI7SG2sxFvI
When released, Plein D’Amour will be the seventh album released under The Guess Who name not involving longtime vocalist Burton Cummings, and the first since 2018’s The Future Is What It Used To Be.
More on the band’s upcoming plans, per a news release: The band is ready to start the newest chapter of its illustrious career in partnership with Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group) commencing with the forthcoming release of Plein D’Amour. Bandmate Michael Staertow expressed it best when he said, “We couldn’t think of a better time to introduce the world to an exceptional collection of songs that exude positivity and cohesive energy, a much needed cultural antidote. Now we ARE love — Plein D’Amour!”. Founding member Garry Peterson continues, “After recording this album, and living with it for a while, I believe this is the best album that I have played on.” Deko Entertainment president, Bruce Pucciarello, comments on the new album, “This new song collection is a progressive-pop blend of well-written material and the musicianship is over the top. Decades later, this band still blows me away!”
Derek Sharp, songwriter and lead vocalist, says, “The King” is a nod to ‘all the king’s horses and all the king’s men, couldn’t put Humpty together again’ … however, loving kindness is a universal balm, which can not only put Humpty together again, but turn him into a Prince!
The release is certainly full of pomp and circumstance, but let’s be honest: It’s not the classic Guess Who with Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman. Sure it’s the original drummer, but a far-from-perfect re-union. Remember that. The video is cute, the song as well, but it’s just not the same.
SHORT TAKES — Still stunned by the passing of songwriter extraordinaire Burt Bacharach last week. Pretty significant is the fact that almost every broadcaster (rock; pop; talk) had something terrifically positive to say about him. His music touched everybody. I found out last week that he penned the song “Baby It’s You” which was originally covered by The Shirelles and the Beatles and was hit for both of them. The highest-charting version of the song was by the band Smith, who took the song to #5 in 1969. He also penned “One Less Bell To Answer” which the Fifth Dimension recorded in 1970. His touch and reach and talent were simply mesmerizing. As I said last week, thank god his music will live on being constantly re-discovered. He was, one of a kind. One reader said: With his passing, it feels like my childhood is pretty much over. Burt was an icon of a world now gone.We shall never again see the likes of this remarkable talent again … And, I just started watching Apple TV’s Shrinking and I have to say, it’s the best thing I’ve seen since Season 1 of The Morning Show. The writing is absolutely brilliant and the acting from Jason Segal and Harrison Ford is off the charts. Created by TV’s superb Bill Lawrence, Segal and some of the Ted Lasso-producers, it’s just stunningly good.
It”s about a small group of shrinks working together in an office and seriously questioning whether they’re doing any good. There’s a bit more to it than that, but after watching the first-four episodes, it’s so refreshing to watch an adult dramedy that does indeed make a lot of sense. It’s certainly as stellar as that first season of Hacks with Jean Smart. Am loving it.
Celebrity
Events
Weddings, Proposals and Love In Times Square This Valentine’s Day
There’s no better place to say “I love you” than Times Square. On Valentine’s Day 2023, locals and visitors alike will declare their love and celebrated their relationships at the Crossroads of the World through surprise proposals, weddings in the heart of Times Square, and a group Vow Renewal Ceremony on Duffy Square’s iconic Red Steps.
Want to watch unforgettable weddings as couples tie the knot at the Crossroads of the World. On Tuesday February 14th from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM EST: head to Duffy Square: 46th Street and Broadway.
At 11:00 am the first couple will get hitched right in the heart of Times Square. She is a self-proclaimed “theatre geek” and a passionate lover of Broadway since she was 8 years old. She met her partner during COVID and they have spent many nights in Times Square seeing shows, going to restaurants, and even braving the cold and long hours to celebrate Times Square New Year’s Eve. Now, Times Square, the very backdrop to their favorite relationship memories, will be their wedding venue.
At 12:00 pm a second couple will formalize their union. They met 21 years ago when he auditioned to be in her band. Since then they have been raising two children together in New York City and decided that Times Square was the perfect place to finally tie the knot.
At 11:30 am and 12:30 pm, a diverse set of lucky lovers, will be surprised with a Valentine’s Day gift that they – and everyone else in Times Square – won’t see coming and won’t soon forget: a surprise marriage proposal, featuring a design by South African-based Minted Weddings artist Carmia Jordaan, will appear on Times Square’s iconic American Eagle billboard.
You can also watch surprise proposals on the most romantic day of the year.
Beginning at 6:00 pm, a celebration of love and commitment will take place outside on the iconic Red Steps in Times Square. The ceremony is free and includes people of all ages, genders, religions, races, and backgrounds. Couples will also receive sweet gifts: Raaka’s new coconut milk minis and a voucher for Minted Weddings Stationery.
All of the festivities will overlook and engage with the winner of this year’s 15th Annual Love and Design Competition: Love’s h|Edge by Almost Studio. A playful configuration of four heart-shaped hedge rows, Love’s h|Edge invites visitors to journey through hidden pathways, rose-filled trellises, and heart-shaped interior spaces endearingly termed “Pitter-Patios.” Leveraging the theatricality of landscape design, the maze-like installation becomes a stage for exploration, play, and chance encounters.
Much like Times Square itself, Love’s h|Edge is a dynamic, multi-sensory experience and will evolve over the course of the month. Each day at 1pm, Times Square Arts and Almost Studio will stage a free dedication of freshly cut roses, and visitors will be invited to “Fill Up the Heart” by adding their flowers to the trellises of the Pitter-Patios as a personal acknowledgement and public gesture of love.
For Valentine’s Day only, couples and passersby will be able to take their photo in front of a vintage New York City taxi overflowing with bountiful blooms thanks to Minted Weddings. Couples will commemorate Valentine’s Day with a photo opportunity budding with love and nostalgia. The sculptural floral installation juxtaposed against the iconic Times Square will be designed by Catherine Dash and Fernando Kabigting.
Love will definitely be in the air and there is nothing better than to experience others in love. Who knows maybe you will meet the one just by watching.
Broadway
What a Night: The Fabulous Heather Headley and The New York Pops
There are nights that you are just so happy you were in the audience and last night was one of them, when Grammy and Tony Award Winner Heather Headley joined together with The New York Pops. Led by Maestro Steven Reineke, for The New York Pops’ 40th anniversary season, this was a night to remember.
The show was billed as One Night Only: An Evening with Heather Headley and Carnegie Hall was packed to the rafters with an audience that was thrilled to be there. Starting off the evening in a sparkly blue gown, Ms Headley a cappella melted into “Over The Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz as she was joined by The New York Pops.
In 1997 Ms. Headley was cast in The Lion King and the audience was treated to “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.”
She won the 2000 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for the titular role of Aida. The audience learned why when they were given a snippet of “He Lives In You,” also from The Lion King
My favorite part of the evening was a mash-up of “Children Will Listen” and “No One Is Alone” from Sondheim’s Into The Woods. Ms Headley recreated her emotionally powerful role as the witch in the Encore’s 2022 production that landed on Broadway. What makes Ms. Headley so great is she is a consummate actress and she feels the song and therefore so does her audience.
Next up was “My House” from Matilda. One of the highlights of the evening was how Ms. Headly shared her love for her family, which spilled out into the audience.
Testing out her vocals without a mic again a cappella in a gospel operatic forte was also a highlight of the evening. Ms. Headley has an incredible range that is perfect in pitch.
“I’m Still Hurting” Jason Robert Browns powerful song from The Last Five Years,” had Ms. Headley in tears.
A medley of “Written In The Stars” from Aida, the title song from “Lost In The Stars” and “Hold On” from The Secret Garden, ended the first act with a florish.
One of my favorite songs Tina Turner’s “River Deep, Mountain High” rousingly opened the second act with The Broadway Inspirational Choir as back-up.
Elton John’s “Your Song”, was a song she sang at Kennedy Center that was a gift to Elton and now the New York Pops audience.
Stunning in a purple ensemble, her love for her daughter and how children grow up came through in Toy Story’s “When She Love Me.”
The Pops in full glory followed with “You Got A Friend In Me,” also from Toy Story.
Ms. Headley was incredibly generous and gave Chris Mann, a singer who placed fourth on the second season of The Voice in 2012 a chance to shine. Mann toured inThe Phantom of the Opera, as the Phantom and recreated “Music of The Night”.
Ms. Headley and Mr. Mann write together in Nashville and “Because You Need Me” is one of their compositions.
They then duetted on “Amazing Grace,” with The Broadway Inspirational Choir. It is easy to see why Heather won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album in 2009 for Audience of One. Her low notes were outstanding.
Another Headley composition is a song called “I Wish” about what you wish for your child. The lyrics are exquisite.
From Wicked “For Good” with The Broadway Inspirational Choir.
Then the encore…..”Whitney Houston’s “Dance With Somebody,” had Heather getting Carnegie Hall singing and dancing leaving the hall and the audience with a high octane energy spurt. What a way to end the night.
Heather can currently be seen as a series regular on Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias, but if you have a chance to see her in person do so.
Make sure you book your tickets for The Marvelous Marilyn Maye and The New York Pops on March 24th and get your tickets now The New York Pops 40th Birthday Gala May 1st. This One’s For You: The Music Of Barry Manilow will feature Sean Bell, Erich Bergen, Betty Buckley, Charo, Deborah Cox, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, Steven Telsey, Max von Essen, and more to be announced. Do not miss out on another night to remember.
