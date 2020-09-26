Broadway Relief Project Brought Cabaret Back to New York for a Short While

From August 21st until September 6th Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish, Finian’s Rainbow), Tony, Emmy, & Grammy Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Moulin Rouge, Hamilton, Shuffle Along), Joshua Henry, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Anthony Nunziata, Vinny Pastore’s Gangster Squad and Teal Wicks (Wicked, The Cher Show, Finding Neverland) all did their cabaret shows.

What am I talking about? Open Jar was originally an isolated stage with a 20-foot gap between the artist and the audience in addition to plexiglass panels between seats. Headquartered in Times Square at Open Jar Studios, the Broadway Relief Project, a coalition of Broadway designers and stitchers that normally build costumes for Broadway hit musicals was formed. This team was enlisted and approved by the City of New York and the NYC/EDC to be part of their team creating over 2 million medical gowns for NYC public hospitals. They manufacture both reusable/washable gowns (Level 1 & 2) and disposable gowns (Level 1, 2 & 4) in New York City.

They also made The Singer’s Mask developed on Broadway for singers to capture droplets while singing and provide comfort and ease of motion while singing.

Three layers (2 cotton/1 interface) to capture droplets

Internal structure keeps fabric away from mouth while singing.

Adjustable ear loops (or ties).

Adjustable nose bridge

Now you can come see Broadway’s brightest stars performing 90 minute solo concerts in a controlled and socially distant live event series. In addition to paying the artists and their staff, each artist has chosen a charity. Proceeds from the event will go to the charity of the artists choice, including: Broadway Advocacy Coalition, Broadway Cares/EFA, #WeAre Foundation, Nick Cordero Fund, City Harvest, and more!

The Performer is more than 20 feet from the nearest guest and band is isolated behind plexiglass barriers.

The Audience is seated at one side of tables all facing the stage with plexiglas dividers between each seat, allowing friends to enjoy a night out together. Masks required. Only 48 Tickets are sold. Tickets ranged between $45 – $90

In a day and age where our choice on what to attend is being limited, it is nice to know Open Jar gave us an option.