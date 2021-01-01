Broadway Remembers Those We Lost

“Broadway Remembers,” a just released in memoriam video tribute, honors the memories of some of those the Broadway community lost between June 2019 and December 2020. Directed by Raúl Esparza, music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, and produced and conceived by Mike Karns and Steven Tartick, the approximately 8-minute video features original vocal performances by Sierra Boggess and Esparza and celebrates the lives of more than 100 people from all areas and disciplines within the theatrical community.

Raúl Esparza explained, “As we ring in a new year, it felt important for us to celebrate the lives we’ve lost these past many months. Normally, we have the occasion to collectively mourn at in-person memorial services, funerals, and – once a year at the Tony Awards, with the official in memoriam segment. This year all of that proved impossible, so this is an opportunity for us to process our grief and give these towering figures one final ovation.”

“Broadway Remembers” features music production by Benedict Braxton-Smith, graphic design by Remy Kass, motion design by Pan Wenquan, and editing by Harry T uman.