MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Broadway Remembers Those We Lost

Broadway Remembers Those We Lost

“Broadway Remembers,” a just released in memoriam video tribute, honors the memories of some of those the Broadway community lost between June 2019 and December 2020. Directed by Raúl Esparza, music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, and produced and conceived by Mike Karns and Steven Tartick, the approximately 8-minute video features original vocal performances by Sierra Boggess and Esparza and celebrates the lives of more than 100 people from all areas and disciplines within the theatrical community.

Raúl Esparza explained, “As we ring in a new year, it felt important for us to celebrate the lives we’ve lost these past many months. Normally, we have the occasion to collectively mourn at in-person memorial services, funerals, and – once a year at the Tony Awards, with the official in memoriam segment. This year all of that proved impossible, so this is an opportunity for us to process our grief and give these towering figures one final ovation.”

“Broadway Remembers” features music production by Benedict Braxton-Smith, graphic design by Remy Kass, motion design by Pan Wenquan, and editing by Harry T uman.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Make Them Hear You/Grateful – The Actors Fund Virtual Gala 2020

Suzanna BowlingDecember 30, 2020
Read More

Broadway Producer Roger Berlind Lived to to See 90

Suzanna BowlingDecember 27, 2020
Read More

Rebecca Luker in Pictures

Genevieve Rafter KeddyDecember 24, 2020
Read More

Tribute To Rebecca Luker

Suzanna BowlingDecember 23, 2020
Read More
Rebecca Luker

Heaven Has a New Angel Singing in its Choir. OMG Rebecca Luker Has Passed Away.

Suzanna BowlingDecember 23, 2020
Read More

Countdown to Christmas: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 18: Mask in Style

Suzanna BowlingDecember 16, 2020
Read More

What To Watch December 16th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 15, 2020
Read More

The Prom Musical Glitter Explodes its Inclusive Zaaz All Over Broadway, Netflix, and Edgewater, Indiana

RossDecember 15, 2020
Read More

What To Watch December 15th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 14, 2020
Read More