Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings

With Broadway re-opening we redid our list to reflect what is coming.
BROADWAY: CURRENT
SPRINGSTEIN ON BROADWAY: St. James Theatre, 246 W 44th St.
BROADWAY: PREVIEWS AND OPENINGS
PASS OVER: August Wilson Theatre: 245 W 52nd St. In previews, Opens 8/12
HADESTOWN: The Walter Kerr Theatre, 219 West 48th St. Opens 9/2
WAITRESS: Ethel Barrymore Theatre, 243 West 47th St. Opens 9/2
CHICAGO: Ambassador Theatre, 219 West 49th St. Opens 9/14
HAMILTON: Richard Rodgers Theater, 226 West 46th St. Opens 9/14
THE LION KING: Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th St. Opens 9/14
WICKED: The Gershwin Theater,222 West 51st St. Opens 9/14
DAVID BRYNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIA: Hudson Theatre, 139-141 West 44th Street (between Broadway and 6th Avenue) Opens 9/17
LAKAWANA BLUES: Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, 261 W. 47th St. Previews 9/29 Opens 9/28
COME FROM AWAY: Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, 236 West 45th St. Opens 9/21
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: Al Hirschfeld Theatre, 302 West 45th St Opens 9/24
ALADDIN: New Amsterdam Theatre, 214 West 42nd St. Opens 9/28
SIX: Brooks Atkinson Theatre; 256 W. 47th St. Previews 9/17 Opens 10/3
TO KILL A MOCKING BIRD: The Shubert Theatre, 225 West 44th St. Opens 10/5
FREE STYLE LOVE SURPEME: Booth Theatre, 222 West 45th St. Opens 10/7
TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL: Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, 205 West 46th St. Opens 10/8
CHICKEN AND BISCUITS: Circle in the Square,1633 Broadway. Previews 9/23 Opens 10/10
IS THIS A ROOM: Lyceum, 149 W 45th St. Previews 9/24 Opens 10/11
GIRL FROM NORTH COUNTRY: Belasco Theatre, 111 West 44th St. Opens 10/13
THE LEHMAN TRILOGY: Nederlander Theatre, 208 W. 41st St. Previews 9/25 Opens 10/14
AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS: Imperial Theatre. 249 West 45th St. Opens 10/16
THE BOOK OF MORMON: Eugene O’ Neil Theatre, 230 West 49th St. Opens 11/5
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: Lyric Theatre, 213 W 42nd St. Opens 11/12
DIANA: Longacre Theatre, 220 West 48th Street Previews 11/2 Opens 11/17
TROUBLE IN MIND: American Airlines Theatre – Roundabout Theatre Company, 227 West 42nd St. Previews 10/ 29 Opens 11/18
CLYDE’S: Hayes Theater – Second Stage Theater, 240 West 44th St. Previews 11/3 Opens 11/22
MRS. DOUBTFIRE: Stephen Sondheim Theatre, 124 W. 43rd St. Previews 10/21 Opens 12/5
FLYING OVER SUNSET: Vivian Beaumont Theatre, 150 West 65th St. at Broadway Previews 11/4 Opens 12/6
COMPANY: Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, 242 West 45th St. Previews 11/15 Opens 12/9
DEAR EVAN HANSEN: Music Box Theatre, 239 West 45th St. Opens 12/11
SKELTON CREW: Samuel J. Friedman Theatre – Manhattan Theatre Club, 261 West 47th St. Previews 12/21 Opens 1/12/22
MJ THE MUSICAL: Neil Simon Theatre, 250 W. 52nd St. Previews 12/6 Opens 2/01/22
THE MUSIC MAN: The Winter Garden, 1634 Broadway. Previews 12/20 Opens 2/10/22
OFF-BROADWAY: PREVIEWS AND OPENINGS
THE LAST OF THE LOVE LETTERS: Atlantic Theater Company – Linda Gross Theater, 336 W 20th St. Opens 9/13
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS: The Westside Theatre Upstairs, 407 W 43rd St. Opens 9/21
THE PITCH: The Theater Center, 1627 Broadway Opens 9/21
WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT COMES DOWN: Playwrights Horizon, 416 West 42nd St Opens 9/24
LETTERS OF SURESH: Second Stage, Tony Kiser Theatre, 305 West 43rd St. Previews 9/14 Opens 10/4
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG: New World Stages, 340 West 50th St. Opens 10/15
JERSEY BOYS: New World Stages, 340 West 50th St. Opens 11/15
OFF-BROADWAY: CURRENT
DRUNK SHAKESPEARE: 711 7th Avenue, starting in September the venue will be Green Fig (570 10th Ave, 4th Floor)
GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW: New World Stages, 340 West 50th St.
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody: The Theater Center’s Anne L. Bernstein Theater, 1627 Broadway
PERFECT CRIME: The Theater Center, 1627 Broadway
THE OFFICE! A Musical Parody: The Theater Center, 1627 Broadway
STRANGERS SING! The Musical Parody: Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal St. Until 9/5
SPEAKEASY: Bond 45, 221 W 46th St.
THE BOOK OF MORON: Soho Playhouse, 15 Vandam St.
TRIAL ON THE POTOMAC: The St. Clement’s Theatre, 423 W. 46th Street Starring Rich Little until Sept 4th.
