Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings

With Broadway re-opening we redid our list to reflect what is coming.

BROADWAY: CURRENT SPRINGSTEIN ON BROADWAY: St. James Theatre, 246 W 44th St. BROADWAY: PREVIEWS AND OPENINGS PASS OVER: August Wilson Theatre: 245 W 52nd St. In previews, Opens 8/12 HADESTOWN: The Walter Kerr Theatre, 219 West 48th St. Opens 9/2 WAITRESS: Ethel Barrymore Theatre, 243 West 47th St. Opens 9/2 CHICAGO: Ambassador Theatre, 219 West 49th St. Opens 9/14 HAMILTON: Richard Rodgers Theater, 226 West 46th St. Opens 9/14 THE LION KING: Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th St. Opens 9/14 WICKED: The Gershwin Theater,222 West 51st St. Opens 9/14 DAVID BRYNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIA: Hudson Theatre, 139-141 West 44th Street (between Broadway and 6th Avenue) Opens 9/17 LAKAWANA BLUES: Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, 261 W. 47th St. Previews 9/29 Opens 9/28 COME FROM AWAY: Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, 236 West 45th St. Opens 9/21 MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: Al Hirschfeld Theatre, 302 West 45th St Opens 9/24 ALADDIN: New Amsterdam Theatre, 214 West 42nd St. Opens 9/28 SIX: Brooks Atkinson Theatre; 256 W. 47th St. Previews 9/17 Opens 10/3 TO KILL A MOCKING BIRD: The Shubert Theatre, 225 West 44th St. Opens 10/5 FREE STYLE LOVE SURPEME: Booth Theatre, 222 West 45th St. Opens 10/7 TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL: Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, 205 West 46th St. Opens 10/8 CHICKEN AND BISCUITS: Circle in the Square,1633 Broadway. Previews 9/23 Opens 10/10 IS THIS A ROOM: Lyceum, 149 W 45th St. Previews 9/24 Opens 10/11 GIRL FROM NORTH COUNTRY: Belasco Theatre, 111 West 44th St. Opens 10/13 THE LEHMAN TRILOGY: Nederlander Theatre, 208 W. 41st St. Previews 9/25 Opens 10/14 AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS: Imperial Theatre. 249 West 45th St. Opens 10/16

DANA H: Lyceum, 149 W 45th St. Previews 10/1 Opens 10/17

JAGGED LITTLE PILL: Broadhurst Theatre, 235 West 44th St. Opens 10/21

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: The Majestic Theater, 247 West 44th St. Opens 10/22

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE: Studio 54, 254 West 54th St. Previews 10/8 Opens 10/27

THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN John Golden Theatre, 252 West 45th St. Previews 10/1 Opens 10/31