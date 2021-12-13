New Long Island-based production company, The Rock Project, just presented its first live concert called Broadway Rocks The Who at The Madison Theatre at Molloy College. This one-night celebration of music from The Who featured 3 contemporary Broadway vocalists, Justin Matthew Sargent, Becca Kotte and MiG Ayesa backed by Long Island-based band Wonderous Stories.

This is not your typical tribute show with look-a-likes and sound-a-likes. Broadway Rocks The Who combines unparalleled rock vocalists from Broadway with the note-for-note authenticity of one of Long Island’s highest-drawing bands to recreate the intensity of The Who and the depth of Pete Townshend’s writing.

Hailed as “Prime contenders, in the minds of many, for the title of World’s Greatest Rock Band,” by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, The Who has made lasting contributions to rock music that are still being felt today. In this show, audiences will experience their timeless favorites like “Baba O’Riley”, “Won’t Get Fooled Again”, and “Pinball Wizard” in fresh, unforgettable ways that honor this legacy.

Becca Kotte



Justin Matthew Sargent

Becca Kotte, MiG Ayesa

MiG Ayesa