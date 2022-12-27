Broadway Shows Opening in 2023

1/10: First up Pictures From Home at Studio 54 Opens February 9, 2023. Stars Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein, Zoë Wanamaker, by Sharr White (playwright), Larry Sultan (original photo memoir) and directed by Bartlett Sher. This play is from Larry Sultan’s 1992 autobiographical photo memoir of the same name, tracking a mother, father, and son who photograph their lives as they journey from Brooklyn to the San Fernando Valley.

2/13: A Doll’s House stars Jessica Chastain at the Hudson Theatre. Opens March 9, 2023. Though written by Henrik Ibsen (playwright) expect an updated version by Amy Herzog.

2/17: Bad Cinderella opens March 23 at the Imperial Theatre. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s latest musical, a modern take on a classic fairy tale. Starring Linedy Genao, Carolee Carmello, Grace McLean, Jordan Dobson, Morgan Higgins, Sami Gayle and Christina Acosta Robinson. Webber does the music, David Zippel the lyrics and book by Emerald Fennell. Director is Laurence Connor.

2/26: Stephen Sondheim is back with Sweeney Todd. This star studded cast has Josh Groban, and Annaleigh Ashford with Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. The show opens March 26. The director will be Thomas Kail, with a full 26-person orchestra playing Jonathan Tunick’s original orchestrations.

3/2: Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ is back at theMusic Box Theatre. Directed by original cast member Wayne Cilento, the show opens March 19.

4/8: Shucked is looking to make you laugh. What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. The show stars John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Andrew Durand, Caroline Innerbichler, Ashley D. Kelley and Alex Newell. Director Jack O’Brien will be bringing Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (music & lyrics) with book by Robert Horn to the Nederlander Theatre. An opening night is set for April 4th.

3/9: Camelot will begin performances at the Vivian Beaumont Theater with opening night set for April 13. Lincoln Center Theater is reviving the beloved Lerner and Loewe musical with an updated book by Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin (To Kill a Mockingbird). All the classic songs, like “What Do the Simple Folk Do?” and “If Ever I Would Leave You,” remain, as does the central story: a love triangle between King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Lancelot who will be played by Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo and Jordan Donica. Director Barlett Sheris at the helm.

4/9: Life Of Pi at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, opening March 30th. This is the Olivier Award-winning adaptation of the best-selling novel from London’s West End and ART.

4/21: Fat Ham at the American Airlines Theatre. This Pulitzer Prize-winning new play by James Ijames, comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed, sold-out run at The Public Theater. Opens April 12th.

3/24: New York, New York at the St. James Theatre. Loosely based on Martin Scorsese’s 1977 movie, this musical will use John Kander & Fred Ebb’s songs, with new ones by Kander & Lin-Manuel Miranda, to depict a post-Director Susan Stroman, will open this show April 26th.

4/4: Summer, 1776 stars Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht as two young women in Ohio navigate motherhood, ambition, and intimacy, and help each other discover their own independence. Written by David Auburn and directed by Daniel Sullivan at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Opening: April 25th.

4/7: Good Night, Oscar opening at the Belasco Theatre, April 24th. Sean Hayes plays Oscar Levant: Hollywood actor, concert pianist, and the most subversive wit ever to appear on television during its Golden Age. This show got rave reviews in Chicago.

4/11: Prima Facie at the Golden Theatre, opening: April 23rd. The play stars Jodie Comer as young and brilliant barrister who is forced to explore how patriarchal power over the law, burden of proof, and morals diverge after an unexpected event. It played previous productions in Sydney and London.

Possibilities of coming in are: The Thanksgiving Play, High Noon, Pal Joey and Sing Street