Broadway Sings For She Angels

Join Emmy Award winner and the event’s host Roma Torre and a slew of Broadway superstars to support the amazing She Angels Foundation non-profit organization. Torre, who has won 30 other broadcasting awards, will be joined by Director Will Nunziata (the 2019 recipient of BroadwayWorld’s Best Director Award and director of the Broadway-bound musicals Little Black Book, White Rose, and Sensation), Musical Director Ron Abel (who has numerous film and television credits as well as composing, arranging and/or orchestrating for Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucie Arnaz, Kim Basinger, Lily Tomlin, Bea Arthur and Carol Burnett to name a few) as well as BroadwayWorld’s winner actress/ singer Joan Ryan. Joan Ryan recently originated the role of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the world premiere of Justice written by Kerrigan and Laudermilk. She also originated the role of Judy Denmark/Ginger Del Marco in the Los Angeles production of Ruthless! and can be heard on the cast album.).

Joining in the fun are ~Julie Halston, Joan Ryan, Linda Purl, Nita Whitaker, Susie Mosher Mauricio Martinez, Paul Kreppel and others.

This One Night Only Event is not to be missed!