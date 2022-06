On Tuesday July 5th Broadway Sings

That Funky Music – Live performances are back at Wollman Rink NYC during roller skating season!join the live, brass-packed Broadway Sings band and six insanely talented Broadway stars as we jam to popular songs from the past 50 years. Throughout the night, you’ll hear new arrangements of the hits from the 1970s to 2022, each given a funky-fresh twist and featuring artists such as Stevie Wonder, Kelly Clarkson, Bruno Mars and Ariana Grande.

Grab a cocktail and some food and come party with Broadway Sings in Central Park

Scheduled to Appear:

Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change)

Marty Thomas (Wicked)

Corey Mach (Kinky Boots)

Mia Gentile (Kinky Boots)

Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen)

Ben Fankhauser (Newsies)

