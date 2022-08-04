MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Broadway Sings That Funky Music

Live performances are back at Wollman Rink! At Broadway Sings® that Funky Music, join the live, brass-packed Broadway Sings band and six insanely talented Broadway stars as we jam to popular songs from the past 50 years. Throughout the night, you’ll hear new arrangements of the hits from the 1970s to 2022, each given a funky-fresh twist and featuring artists such as Stevie Wonder, Kelly Clarkson, Bruno Mars and Ariana Grande. Grab a cocktail and some food and come party with Broadway Sings in Central Park — this band kicks BRASS!

$25 – general admission to the performances. This is a non-skating event.

Scheduled to Appear:

  • Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change)
  • Corey Mach (Kinky Boots)
  • Mia Gentile (Kinky Boots)
  • Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen)
  • Ben Fankhauser (Newsies)
  • Russell Fischer (Jersey Boys)
Hosted by

Broadway Sings®

The Broadway Sings concert series, founded in 2012, rearranges and reorchestrates the music of pop superstars to fit the strengths of the certain Broadway performer singing the songs. They have incorporated more than 350 Broadway actors into their shows, including Tony Award Winners/Nominees Ben Platt, Ariana DeBose, Danielle Brooks, Constantine Maroulis, Keala Settle, Stark Sands, Jarrod Spector, Lena Hall, Brandon Victor Dixon, Saycon Sengbloh, and Lauren Patten.

Corey Mach

Corey Mach Corey is the creator, producer, and director of the acclaimed concert series Broadway Sings, now in its tenth year. Broadway credits include: Kinky Boots, Hands on a Hardbody, Godspell. Tours: Wicked, Flashdance the Musical, Rent. Off Broadway: Invisible Thread (Second Stage), Chix 6 (LaMama). Other credits include Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing with Debra Monk and Boyd Gaines at Signature Theatre (directed by James Lapine), Tim Rice’s From Here to Eternity at Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival, the world premiere of Mystic Pizza at Ogunquit Playhouse, and Sara Bareilles’ Waitress at American Repertory Theater.

Joshua Stephen Kartes

Joshua Stephen Kartes is a composer, arranger, pianist, vocalist, musical director, vocal coach, and clinician. He is the music director, arranger and orchestrator for the acclaimed concert series Broadway Sings, now in its 10th year. In addition to Broadway Sings, he has a resume of hundreds of concerts, workshops, and cabarets under his belt. Joshua received the acclaimed Joseph Jefferson Award for Outstanding Musical Direction for his work in Chicago’s production of “Cabaret”. He also co-created, music directed and wrote the musical arrangements for the Chicago world premiere hit production of “Jacques Brel’s Lonesome Losers of the Night”; he was announced as the recipient of the 2008 After Dark Award for Outstanding Musical Direction for his work on this show.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

