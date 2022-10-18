MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway Star and Three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone Quits Actors Equity

Broadway Star and Three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone Quits Actors Equity

“Quite a week on Broadway, seeing my name being bandied about. Gave up my Equity card; no longer part of that circus. Figure it out,” Patti LuPone

LuPone shared the following: “When the run of Company ended this past July, I knew I wouldn’t be on stage for a very long time. And at that point I made the decision to resign from Equity.” LuPone’s representatives shared that the Tony winner will not have any further statement and will not be speaking about this further.

LuPone has had a fruitful stage and Broadway career. She has won three Tony’s. Her first in 1980 for Evita. Her second in 2008 for Gypsy, both for Best Actress in a Musical. Her third Tony came this year in 2022 for her show stopping Best Supporting role in the musical Company. Juilliard-trained, Patti wowed in on Broadway in 27 productions including The Robber Bride Groom, WorkingOliver!Anything Goes, Master Class, Noises OffSweeney ToddWomen on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and War Paint.

LuPone, will be missed.

 

Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C.

