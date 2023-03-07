Broadway Star, Drew Gehling, Joins The Cast of Little Shop of Horrors

March 6th was National Dentist Day. Producers of the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production of Little Shop of Horrors are thrilled to announce that Broadway star Drew Gehling (Waitress, Almost Famous) will star as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S. beginning March 14. Gehling joins television and film star Maude Apatow (HBO’s “Euphoria”) as Audrey and Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (Company) as Seymour. Tickets are on sale for performances through January 7, 2024, at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street).

Gehling most recently starred as Jeff Bebe in Almost Famous on Broadway, a role he originated at San Diego’s The Old Globe and earned him a Noel Award Nomination. Prior to that, he starred in the Broadway productions of Waitress, where he originated the role of Dr. Jim Pomatter; On A Clear Day You Can See Forever; and Jersey Boys. In addition to Almost Famous, his regional and off-Broadway credits include Dave, for which he received a Helen Hayes Award Nomination, Roman Holiday, Scarlet Pimpernel, Waitress (A.R.T.), Johnny Baseball (A.R.T.), Billy & Ray (Vineyard), A Minister’s Wife(LCT), Anne of Green Gables (Off-Broadway). His television and film credits include “Succession”, “Blacklist”, “Instinct”, “Dietland”, “Good Fight”, “Kimmy Schmidt”, “30-Rock”, “Smash”, and the upcoming A Good Person.

Apatow & Doyle currently star alongside Tony Award Nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Ohio State Murders) as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Tony Award Winner Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers, Jekyll & Hyde) as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 25th Anniversary Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley as Ronnette, Camryn Hampton, Weston Chandler Long, Chelsea Turbin, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Jon Hoche, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Jeff Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, and Melissa Victor.

Little Shop of Horrors began previews at Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

This production of Little Shop of Horrors is the recipient of multiple theater awards and nominations including: four Outer Critics Circle Honors (Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Director: Michael Mayer, Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Jonathan Groff, and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical: Christian Borle); The Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, as well as, Distinguished Performance Nominations for Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle; two Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, in addition to an Outstanding Actress nomination for Tammy Blanchard and Outstanding Scenic Design nomination for Julian Crouch; the Lortel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, as well as, a Best Revival Nomination, an Outstanding Lead Actor nomination for Jonathan Groff and an Outstanding Supporting Actress nomination for Ari Groover; and a 2021 Grammy Award Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.