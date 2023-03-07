Off Broadway
Broadway Star, Drew Gehling, Joins The Cast of Little Shop of Horrors
March 6th was National Dentist Day. Producers of the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production of Little Shop of Horrors are thrilled to announce that Broadway star Drew Gehling (Waitress, Almost Famous) will star as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S. beginning March 14. Gehling joins television and film star Maude Apatow (HBO’s “Euphoria”) as Audrey and Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (Company) as Seymour. Tickets are on sale for performances through January 7, 2024, at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street).
Gehling most recently starred as Jeff Bebe in Almost Famous on Broadway, a role he originated at San Diego’s The Old Globe and earned him a Noel Award Nomination. Prior to that, he starred in the Broadway productions of Waitress, where he originated the role of Dr. Jim Pomatter; On A Clear Day You Can See Forever; and Jersey Boys. In addition to Almost Famous, his regional and off-Broadway credits include Dave, for which he received a Helen Hayes Award Nomination, Roman Holiday, Scarlet Pimpernel, Waitress (A.R.T.), Johnny Baseball (A.R.T.), Billy & Ray (Vineyard), A Minister’s Wife(LCT), Anne of Green Gables (Off-Broadway). His television and film credits include “Succession”, “Blacklist”, “Instinct”, “Dietland”, “Good Fight”, “Kimmy Schmidt”, “30-Rock”, “Smash”, and the upcoming A Good Person.
Apatow & Doyle currently star alongside Tony Award Nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Ohio State Murders) as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Tony Award Winner Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers, Jekyll & Hyde) as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 25th Anniversary Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley as Ronnette, Camryn Hampton, Weston Chandler Long, Chelsea Turbin, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Jon Hoche, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Jeff Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, and Melissa Victor.
Little Shop of Horrors began previews at Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.
This production of Little Shop of Horrors is the recipient of multiple theater awards and nominations including: four Outer Critics Circle Honors (Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Director: Michael Mayer, Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Jonathan Groff, and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical: Christian Borle); The Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, as well as, Distinguished Performance Nominations for Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle; two Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, in addition to an Outstanding Actress nomination for Tammy Blanchard and Outstanding Scenic Design nomination for Julian Crouch; the Lortel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, as well as, a Best Revival Nomination, an Outstanding Lead Actor nomination for Jonathan Groff and an Outstanding Supporting Actress nomination for Ari Groover; and a 2021 Grammy Award Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.
Tarragon Theatre Sparkles with the Intense and Captivating “Behind the Moon”
It’s the law of the jungle, and in Anosh Irani’s captivatingly engaging new play, Behind the Moon, currently playing at Tarragon Theatre, Toronto, the jungle is Toronto, and it’s a pretty wounding place to find yourself trapped. Directed with a sharp, pointed power by Richard Rose (Tarragon’s Orphan Song), the comic tones to the bars seek to lighten us and in a way keep us unaware, especially within the first few scenes, as we wander through the city streets not seeing the problems that lock in and jail many of those who are scrubbing away the dirt right before our eyes, for far less than we assume, and maybe under circumstances that we can’t even imagine. At first, Ayub, portrayed provocatively by the impressively good Ali Kazmi (Crow’s Theatre’s Uncle Vanya), gives off an air of normality, working and cleaning the glass of an empty, now-closed Maghlai restaurant late at night. He’s diligent and determined, filling the space with his comic obsessiveness and basic goodness. We instantly like him, or maybe the better word is ‘care’, but he’s also someone we wouldn’t think twice about, if we are really being honest. We’d point at what we want (hopefully not touching the glass), pay the price, and leave (most likely) to take our food home to the nice, warm embrace of our home. Never giving that man who made and served us a second thought.
But suddenly something shifts in that space, and a stranger rattles the supposed peace with his incessant knocking on the glass door, begging to come in. It’s an emergency, he says, but not for salvation. Or is it, in a way. He desperately needs Indian food, to bite into some of Ayub’s apparently very good Indian food that will hopefully deliver him somewhere. His need for connection touches the sweet-natured cook and cleaner of this, Behind the Moon restaurant, and Ayub gives in. Yet we are on the defense, akin to Ayub, who holds his spray bottle up like it’s a gun, ready to protect himself from this seemingly deranged Indian immigrant. The man is upset, but we don’t know why, or why he savors the food as if it has given him a second chance at life. He tells Ayub he drives a taxi, but he is, like many others, so much more than that.
MCC’s Wolf Play Rings Forth the Battle, Playfully and Emotionally
“What if I said I am not what you think you see?” This is the opening line that swings strong, setting up the battle, and signaling the start. It’s a captivating first few minutes, ringing in a question match that enticingly registers. Playfully, it sets the stance for Hansol Jung’s wonderfully fun dark Wolf Play, as directed with off-balanced stability by Dustin Wills (Foundry Theatre’s O, Earth), sending it off to fly strong with a wild and wonderful exuberance at its core. Playing out engagingly at the MCC Theatre after a critically acclaimed sold-out run at Soho Rep, the wolf at the center of this game, played impressively by Mitchell Winter (Punchdrunk’s Sleep No More), barges into the ring from a refrigerator door – and as one of my friends stated, quite excitedly, “any play that uses a refrigerator as a door, I just need to see.” Unpacking the story with an indirect, but fascinating quiz to us all, the questions ring out expanding the space to include us all. Is it “too much?“, “trying too hard?“, I don’t so, not in the least. What it does do, with Winter’s captivating assistance, is make up all sit up, lean in, and take notice. Because we are all now in on the action, not idle passive audience members.We are involved.
Betty Smith’s Never-Before-Seen Play Becomes a Woman Gets A Stunning World Premiere By The Mint Theatre
It has taken 92 years for Betty Smith’s 1931 play Becomes A Woman to make its debut and after last night one wonders why. Smith is know for her novel “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” where we first meet Francie Nolan, as a young girl and reaching just 17. In Becomes A Woman,” Smith’s heroine Francie (Emma Pfitzer Price) is now 19 and working as a singing sales clerk at the sheet music counter of Kress Dime Store.
Mint Theater Company presents “Becomes A Woman” by Betty Smith from Mint Theater Company on Vimeo.
Men are constantly after her, but she vows to never fall for any of them, and never have children. Her co-workers Florry (Pearl Rhein) and Tessie (Gina Daniels) believe this is out of fear rather than independence, finding her too afraid for life.
When the bosses son Leonard Kress Jr. (Peterson Townsend), enters Francie, is enamored of his looks and lifestyle and can not see the cad he is. Francie wants more than what she was born into and thinks she can move above her station.
Three months later, she brings Kress to meet her family. Her father an abusive police officer (Jed Brown), tells Kress how everybody likes him, how he treats even the prostitutes with compassion, when Francie announces that she and Mr. Kress are getting married her mother (Antoinette LaVecchia) gets to the heart of the matter: “Do you have to get married?” Francie is silent. Ma is devastated. Pa is infuriated; kicking her out of the house and forcing Kress to marry her. Francie, realizing that Kress does not want to marry her, begs her father to stop trying to make him do so. He doesn’t listen.
In Act III Tessie and her boyfriend Max (Jason O’Connell) have helped and nurtured Francie, who has thrived. She is offered a cabaret contract by a sleazy booking agent (Philip Taratula),who wants to use her. Then Leonard Kress Sr. (Duane Botte) comes by and learns what a down to earth Francie really is. He wants her to stay married to his son, but in the end Francie becomes her own person despite life’s ups and downs, and mostly downs.
The cast is terrific especially, Jed Brown, Duane Botte and Jason O’Connell. These men all have fabulous comedic timing ye touch our hearts. Gina Daniels anchors the show, but it is newcomer Emma Pfitzer Price as Francie who makes us fall in love and want her to succeed. Her emotional journey has us rooting for her and cheering her in the end. Ms. Price also charms in the singing department.
Directed by Britt Berke the pacing is done well, but the gesturing is a little too much. After Act 11 we should be in tears and we almost are.
Vicki R. Davis’ set, Emilee McVey-Lee’s costumes, M.L. Geiger’s lights and the sound and original music by M. Florian Staab are so well done and make this a visual candy box.
In one year Francie overcomes life, it’s circumstances and becomes more than a woman, she becomes seasoned. This play has a lot to say and it done with florist, heart and soul.
Becomes A Woman: Mint Theater at New York City Center Stage II through March 1st. Two and a half hours with two intermissions.
