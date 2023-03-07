Connect with us

Broadway Star, Drew Gehling, Joins The Cast of Little Shop of Horrors

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 6th was National Dentist Day. Producers of the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production of Little Shop of Horrors are thrilled to announce that Broadway star Drew Gehling (Waitress, Almost Famous) will star as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S. beginning March 14. Gehling joins television and film star Maude Apatow (HBO’s “Euphoria”) as Audrey and Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (Company) as Seymour. Tickets are on sale for performances through January 7, 2024, at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street).

Gehling most recently starred as Jeff Bebe in Almost Famous on Broadway, a role he originated at San Diego’s The Old Globe and earned him a Noel Award Nomination. Prior to that, he starred in the Broadway productions of Waitress, where he originated the role of Dr. Jim Pomatter; On A Clear Day You Can See Forever; and Jersey Boys. In addition to Almost Famous, his regional and off-Broadway credits include Dave, for which he received a Helen Hayes Award Nomination, Roman Holiday, Scarlet Pimpernel, Waitress (A.R.T.), Johnny Baseball (A.R.T.), Billy & Ray (Vineyard), A Minister’s Wife(LCT), Anne of Green Gables (Off-Broadway). His television and film credits include “Succession”, “Blacklist”, “Instinct”, “Dietland”, “Good Fight”, “Kimmy Schmidt”, “30-Rock”, “Smash”, and the upcoming A Good Person.

Apatow & Doyle currently star alongside Tony Award Nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Ohio State Murders) as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Tony Award Winner Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers, Jekyll & Hyde) as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 25th Anniversary Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley as Ronnette, Camryn Hampton, Weston Chandler Long, Chelsea Turbin, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Jon Hoche, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Jeff Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, and Melissa Victor.

Little Shop of Horrors began previews at Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17, 2019.  

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors  first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.   

This production of Little Shop of Horrors is the recipient of multiple theater awards and nominations including: four Outer Critics Circle Honors (Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Director: Michael Mayer, Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Jonathan Groff, and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical: Christian Borle); The Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, as well as, Distinguished Performance Nominations for Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle; two Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, in addition to an Outstanding Actress nomination for Tammy Blanchard and Outstanding Scenic Design nomination for Julian Crouch; the Lortel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, as well as, a Best Revival Nomination, an Outstanding Lead Actor nomination for Jonathan Groff and an Outstanding Supporting Actress nomination for Ari Groover; and a 2021 Grammy Award Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.  

Tarragon Theatre Sparkles with the Intense and Captivating “Behind the Moon”

Published

2 days ago

on

March 5, 2023

By

It’s the law of the jungle, and in Anosh Irani’s captivatingly engaging new play, Behind the Moon, currently playing at Tarragon Theatre, Toronto, the jungle is Toronto, and it’s a pretty wounding place to find yourself trapped. Directed with a sharp, pointed power by Richard Rose (Tarragon’s Orphan Song), the comic tones to the bars seek to lighten us and in a way keep us unaware, especially within the first few scenes, as we wander through the city streets not seeing the problems that lock in and jail many of those who are scrubbing away the dirt right before our eyes, for far less than we assume, and maybe under circumstances that we can’t even imagine. At first, Ayub, portrayed provocatively by the impressively good Ali Kazmi (Crow’s Theatre’s Uncle Vanya), gives off an air of normality, working and cleaning the glass of an empty, now-closed Maghlai restaurant late at night. He’s diligent and determined, filling the space with his comic obsessiveness and basic goodness. We instantly like him, or maybe the better word is ‘care’, but he’s also someone we wouldn’t think twice about, if we are really being honest. We’d point at what we want (hopefully not touching the glass), pay the price, and leave (most likely) to take our food home to the nice, warm embrace of our home. Never giving that man who made and served us a second thought.

But suddenly something shifts in that space, and a stranger rattles the supposed peace with his incessant knocking on the glass door, begging to come in. It’s an emergency, he says, but not for salvation. Or is it, in a way. He desperately needs Indian food, to bite into some of Ayub’s apparently very good Indian food that will hopefully deliver him somewhere. His need for connection touches the sweet-natured cook and cleaner of this, Behind the Moon restaurant, and Ayub gives in. Yet we are on the defense, akin to Ayub, who holds his spray bottle up like it’s a gun, ready to protect himself from this seemingly deranged Indian immigrant. The man is upset, but we don’t know why, or why he savors the food as if it has given him a second chance at life. He tells Ayub he drives a taxi, but he is, like many others, so much more than that.

Ali Kazmi and Husein Madhavji in Behind the Moon at Tarragon Theatre. Photo by Cylla von Tiedemann.

Ayub, after seeing that the man can pass his unspoken test, gives Jalal what he wants and needs, some deliciously past-its-prime butter chicken, in a gesture that is seasoned with a kindness that seems innate. The stranger, Jalal, beautifully portrayed by Husein Madhavji (Factory Theatre’s Men in White), is touched and moved, just like we all are. But he, like all of us in the audience, knows something is not quite right in this room. It’s obviously not the butter chicken, but there is something rotten in this jungle. The peace has been shattered, but as the stranger leaves, the only thing that seems clear is that Ayub cleans because he has no choice but to. Yet it isn’t making anything in his life sparkle and look and feel any brighter.

The well-dressed owner, “his owner“, Qadir Bhai, strongly played by Vik Sahay (Soulpepper’s Hamlet) arrives in the morning with good news about his business. Ayub is there, setting the place up, putting the food out, and serving him food and beverage. They act like family, and Qadir speaks to Ayub as if he is a nephew or younger relative that needs his assistance. It feels natural, like many an immigrant’s story, with the more established helping the newly arrived find employment and a new beginning. And in a way, I think, we are being trained to see it through these rose-tinted glasses, yet something doesn’t sit right the more we look and the more we pay attention to the details. Somewhere inside the words of Anosh Irani’s (Buffoon) focused play and the behaviors of the hard-working Ayub, we start to feel the cage doors snap shut. We, as a community, are trained to not look too deeply, because we might see something that is quite the opposite of what is being thoughtfully presented, and that would upset the privileged scenario that suits our hunger for authentic Indian food. And force us to either stand up or look away.

Vik Sahay and Ali Kazmi in Behind the Moon at Tarragon Theatre. Photo by Cylla von Tiedemann.

But Jalal sees it, and hears it, in a way that we might have missed. Ayub is very suspicious when the man returns, and continues to return, wondering what he wants from him. But it is because Jalal has noticed something; a barred scenario that was hidden behind closed doors. The play ticks forward, with shifting scenes between Jalal’s late-night inquisitive visits and Qadir’s increasingly uncomfortable surveillances each morning. Until they all collide one morning after the tree branch rattles the cage and the wind blows in a reality that can’t be unseen. The animal at the center is slowly losing his grip on the spray bottle, and so, gently in its assault, the play tilts into something surprisingly compassionate and deeply upsetting.

In a story of inner faith, deep loss, and ultimate brotherhood, so much exists, barely, Behind the Moon for three very different Indo-Canadian immigrant experiences. In that complicated workspace that feels as exactingly generic as can be, designed perfectly by Michelle Tracey (Stratford’s Nathan the Wise), with artful lighting by Jason Hand (Tarragon’s The Ugly One) and a strong sound design by Thomas Ryder Payne (Tarragon’s Redbone Coonhound), reality starts to bend the interiors of Ayub’s caged mind. He’s left behind his family and lost the dreams he packed dutifully in his suitcase as he made his way to Canada, but his immigrant story isn’t the one we have read in those feel-good stories – I’m not sure anyone’s full story is. It’s much darker, with a pain that has brought them, Ayub and Jalal, to their knees. We watch in disbelief, not because of the mystical tree swaying outside, but because it doesn’t fit the worldview and the P.R. campaign. The costuming, also by Tracey, gives us sly clues, even when we wonder why the well-dressed owner looks so different later on. We also wonder how this good man cooking and working so hard to keep this place spotlessly clean became this caged rat, spiraling out of control, in deep dark desperation to keep this world that has dirtied him, so clean. “I want to see my face in those tiles,” Qadir says, but the reflection is something quite different and far more disturbing than he probably tells himself nightly. And we can’t look away. Even when we would like to.

Take that journey to Behind the Moon. It’s not what you will see in the immigration brochure. It’s something quite the opposite. And that is exactly the point. Behind the Moon is currently playing at Tarragon Theatre from February 21 – March 19, 2023. Click here for Tickets and information.

Ali Kazmi in Behind the Moon at Tarragon Theatre. Live on stage: February 21 – March 19, 2023. Tickets and information here. Photo by Cylla von Tiedemann.

MCC’s Wolf Play Rings Forth the Battle, Playfully and Emotionally

Published

3 days ago

on

March 4, 2023

By

What if I said I am not what you think you see?” This is the opening line that swings strong, setting up the battle, and signaling the start. It’s a captivating first few minutes, ringing in a question match that enticingly registers. Playfully, it sets the stance for Hansol Jung’s wonderfully fun dark Wolf Play, as directed with off-balanced stability by Dustin Wills (Foundry Theatre’s O, Earth), sending it off to fly strong with a wild and wonderful exuberance at its core. Playing out engagingly at the MCC Theatre after a critically acclaimed sold-out run at Soho Rep, the wolf at the center of this game, played impressively by Mitchell Winter (Punchdrunk’s Sleep No More), barges into the ring from a refrigerator door – and as one of my friends stated, quite excitedly, “any play that uses a refrigerator as a door, I just need to see.” Unpacking the story with an indirect, but fascinating quiz to us all, the questions ring out expanding the space to include us all. Is it “too much?“, “trying too hard?“, I don’t so, not in the least. What it does do, with Winter’s captivating assistance, is make up all sit up, lean in, and take notice. Because we are all now in on the action, not idle passive audience members.We are involved.

Mitchell Winter and Nicole Villamil in Wolf Play at MCC Theatre. Photo by Julieta Cervantes.

Using paper mache puppetry and a manic makeshift playground energy, Wolf Play delivers forth something special, akin to a scary place for an abandoned young wolf pup to be thrust into, without any intention to cause us fear. On a set that is a playground of sorts made for unpacking, designed with an inventive spirit by You-Shin Chen (AFO’s Monsoon Season), with lighting by Barbara Samuels (PR’s The Rape of…) and sound by Kate Marvin (PH’ Wives), a young Korean child, embodied by a magnificently handled puppet, designed by Amanda Villalobos (MCC’s Space Dogs), but voiced by Winter, is off-the-record adopted. He is handed off, like a Facebook Marketplace purchase, from one overwhelmed family, represented by the complicated guilt-ridden father, Peter, played wisely and with deliberation by Christopher Bannow (Broadway’s Oklahoma!), to another, centered on one half of a lesbian couple, Robin, portrayed impressively by Nicole Villamil (LCT3’s Queens). Robin frets and is, most naturally, utterly anxious about what she has done, how it will affect, and how it will all play out. She knows that this is not how it is usually done; adoption, but it is clear she wants this child, and equally wants to be a good mother as we watch her overinflate balloons and bicker endlessly with her hyped-up brother, Ryan, played with complicated fire by a very good Brian Quijada (Public’s Oedipus El Rey).

This unofficial adoption all sounds terrifically and technically horrific, and we see the discomfort, living and breathing most specifically in the somewhat pathetic frame of Peter, but more importantly, we register the fear in the young puppet wolf-boy, whose name is not Peter Jr., but Jeenu. Everyone seems to be doing what they believe is the best thing, even if it is selfish, and doesn’t look or feel that way. Yet, the ‘re-housing’ of this young boy, who is older than what Robin was told, is not greeted with joy across the board. He, in that fragile puppet form, voiced internally and loudly by an impressive Winter, shakes and hides like the wolf he says he is, barely saying a word, attacking when cornered, and retreating when overwhelmed. And those actions are only heightened when Robin’s “wife”, Ash, comes through the door, looking as if they are stepping into the ring for a match with an impossible opponent. Magnificently embodied by the deep Esco Jouléy (Netflix’s “Inventing Anna”), Ash, who identifies as nonbinary, is not what Peter expected, and with that tense encounter, Round One is over, but the fight is still on.

Esco Jouléy in Wolf Play at MCC Theatre. Photo by Julieta Cervantes.

There is a reality that is being unleashed here, as we see from the poster boards in the lobby about secondhand adoptions, giving the playwright plenty to unpack over so much more than what is roped out. Hansol Jung (Wild Goose Dreams) finds an engaging and kind attachment to the piece through the softening of two fighters. The questions that were raised at the beginning, return, with a vengeance, in a way, probing the situation with an intent curiosity that pulls us into the ring. “Just how far will a wolf will go to defend its pack“, becomes the question that floats above the roped-out square, as Wolf Play delivers round after round of complicated aggression and defensive fantasies, balanced with breaks for connection and emotional engagement. It dances around, reacting quickly to attacks, pivoting away from an opponent’s punch, or extending during a one-two combo. Like any good fighter would.

Jeenu isn’t an easy child. He doesn’t connect with Robin, and has quite the aggressive tendencies, like a young wolf forever on guard. The attachment Jeenu is pulled towards is the physically confident Ash, who is focused on training for a professional boxing match. Their eye-to-eye engagement works, giving Jeenu connection and a sense of community and understanding, much to the complicated displeasure of Robin. It’s a set-up worth noting, as we feel the warmth in Ash and Jeenu’s quiet breakfast consuming it and them, but we also feel a battle being rounded up, in the parallel structuring with Peter’s fraught relationship with his wife, and we can’t help but feel the tension rise as the ropes lower in.

The cast of Wolf Play at MCC Theatre. Photo by Julieta Cervantes.

Pulled in by the wolf’s voice from the very beginning, costumed most tenderly by Enver Chakartash (MCC’s Which Way to the Stage), Winter’s agenda works, building and drawing us into the drama through a lightening of the arena. While also emotionally landing some pretty solid punches to our gut. It’s charming until it becomes tense, and fun until it becomes dark and disturbingly sad. I’m not quite sure the ending works as a whole, bobbing itself into a corner before a judge, but the overall slice of semi-reality in a make-believe playground with a backdrop of homey and hardware store goods finds its way clearly into our adrenaline system, pumping the tension and sad discomfort throughout our bodies.

The truth,” as Winter says from the top, “is a wobbly thing,” as white puff balls pour out over makeshift Kashi. Nothing is quite simple and straightforward in Jung’s Wolf Play, even with the play of the wolf. The questions often are not easy to answer, the battle not easy to win, and the fighter, if distracting, can fall, but the overall engagement feels fresh and captivating. The play does lose its footing about three-quarters of the way through, but don’t keep that from drawing you to the ring. Nothing is what we think it is or will be, and the outcome is never quite clear, especially when a fridge is a doorway into something as wildly engaging as this dynamic new Wolf Play.

Wolf Play, playing at MCC Theatre, extending now through April 2nd. Tickets and info here.

Betty Smith’s Never-Before-Seen Play Becomes a Woman Gets A Stunning World Premiere By The Mint Theatre

Published

1 week ago

on

February 28, 2023

By

It has taken 92 years for Betty Smith’s 1931 play Becomes A Woman to make its debut and after last night one wonders why. Smith is know for her novel “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” where we first meet Francie Nolan, as a young girl and reaching just 17. In Becomes A Woman,” Smith’s heroine Francie (Emma Pfitzer Price) is now 19 and working as a singing sales clerk at the sheet music counter of Kress Dime Store.

Mint Theater Company presents “Becomes A Woman” by Betty Smith from Mint Theater Company on Vimeo.

Men are constantly after her, but she vows to never fall for any of them, and never have children. Her co-workers Florry (Pearl Rhein) and Tessie (Gina Daniels) believe this is out of fear rather than independence, finding her too afraid for life.

When the bosses son Leonard Kress Jr. (Peterson Townsend), enters Francie, is enamored of his looks and lifestyle and can not see the cad he is. Francie wants more than what she was born into and thinks she can move above her station.

Jed Brown, Antoinette LaVecchia

Three months later, she brings Kress to meet her family. Her father an abusive police officer (Jed Brown), tells Kress how everybody likes him, how he treats even the prostitutes with compassion, when Francie announces that she and Mr. Kress are getting married her mother (Antoinette LaVecchia)  gets to the heart of the matter: “Do you have to get married?” Francie is silent. Ma is devastated. Pa is infuriated; kicking her out of the house and forcing Kress to marry her. Francie, realizing that Kress does not want to marry her, begs her father to stop trying to make him do so. He doesn’t listen.

In Act III Tessie and her boyfriend Max (Jason O’Connell) have helped and nurtured Francie, who has thrived. She is offered a cabaret contract by a sleazy booking agent (Philip Taratula),who wants to use her. Then Leonard Kress Sr. (Duane Botte) comes by and learns what a down to earth Francie really is. He wants her to stay married to his son, but in the end Francie becomes her own person despite life’s ups and downs, and mostly downs.

The cast is terrific especially, Jed Brown, Duane Botte and Jason O’Connell. These men all have fabulous comedic timing ye touch our hearts. Gina Daniels anchors the show, but it is newcomer Emma Pfitzer Price as Francie who makes us fall in love and want her to succeed. Her emotional journey has us rooting for her and cheering her in the end. Ms. Price also charms in the singing department.

Directed by Britt Berke the pacing is done well, but the gesturing is a little too much. After Act 11 we should be in tears and we almost are.

Vicki R. Davis’ set, Emilee McVey-Lee’s costumes, M.L. Geiger’s lights and the sound and original music by M. Florian Staab are so well done and make this a visual candy box.

In one year Francie overcomes life, it’s circumstances and becomes more than a woman, she becomes seasoned. This play has a lot to say and it done with florist, heart and soul.

Becomes A Woman: Mint Theater at New York City Center Stage II through March 1st. Two and a half hours with two intermissions.

