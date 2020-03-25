MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Broadway Stars and The Covid 19 Virus

Broadway Stars and The Covid 19 Virus

Yesterday we lost Terrance McNally to the COVID-19 virus, but there are more of Broadway who are ill.

Broadway actor Aaron Tveit, star of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, announced that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and has been in quarantine since the March 12 Broadway shutdown. See also Matt Doyle.

Gavin Creel
Gavin Creel

Tony Award-winning actor Gavin Creel, (for Hello, Dolly!) and recent star of Waitress in London, outed himself on the Rosie O’Donnell’s live streamed stating he’s “pretty sure” he has COVID-19. Creel told O’Donnell that another actress also has it but it is not his costar Sara Bareilles. Creel and Bareilles both left the production on March 14th due to travel restrictions back to the US.

Matt Doyle, Etai Benson

Also hit by the virus are Matt Doyle, a co-star in Company along with his partner, Moulin Rouge!‘s Max Clayton. 

Chad Kimball
Chad Kimball

Chad Kimball, cast member of Broadway’s Come From Away, Tony nominee for Memphis, and Jack from Into The Woods revealed his positive test result March 23 as well, calling his symptoms “flu-like, but not the worst flu I’ve ever had.

Joe DiPetro, David Bryan
Joe DiPetro, David Bryan

Bon Jovi member David Bryan, composer of the new musical Diana and Memphis, shared his test results, stating “Please help out each other. This will be over soon with the help of every American”. 

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Terrence McNally Dies at 81 Due to Coronavirus Complications

Suzanna BowlingMarch 24, 2020
Read More

New Video Series R&H Goes Live! Launches With Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes

Suzanna BowlingMarch 24, 2020
Read More

Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber Playing Together One-Time Only

Suzanna BowlingMarch 23, 2020
Read More
Andrew Lloyd Webber

Happy Birthday Andrew Lloyd Webber A Video Tribute

Suzanna BowlingMarch 22, 2020
Read More
Stephen Sondheim

Happy 90th Birthday Stephen Sondheim

Suzanna BowlingMarch 22, 2020
Read More

And The Show Must Go On With The 24 Hour Plays, Casting Directors and the Brilliant Seth Rudetsky, his Husband James and the Stars In The House

Suzanna BowlingMarch 21, 2020
Read More

Slowly Scheduled New Broadway Shows Fall From The Marquee as Awards Shows Move the Dates

Suzanna BowlingMarch 21, 2020
Read More

Good News For Small Business and More

Suzanna BowlingMarch 21, 2020
Read More

The Changing Face of Times Square

Suzanna BowlingMarch 21, 2020
Read More