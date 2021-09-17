Broadway Takes Over Early Morning and Late Night TV and Showed Up On You Tube

Broadway is back and TV is promoting the new casts. One of the most anticipated shows is the one that never got to open. SIX stars Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr.

SIX will resume performances on Friday, September 17 and will celebrate its long-awaited official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

A limited number of $30 tickets will be sold to lottery winners for each performance.

The Off Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. Tony Award Nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, American Son) as Seymour,Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey, two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Falsettos) as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.. took to late night’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Under the direction of Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival will re-open on September 21st at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street).

Tony winner, Ben Platt, who reprises his performance on screen, in Dear Evan Hansen sang “Waving Through a Window” from Dear Evan Hansen. The film will be release September 23rd.

Platt reprises the title role in the movie adaptation opposite Julianne Moore as Evan’s mom Heidi, Amy Adams as Cynthia Murphy, Danny Pino as Larry Murphy, Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe Murphy, Amandla Stenberg as Alana Beck, Colton Ryan as Connor Murphy, and Nik Dodani as Jared Kleinman.

The musical reopens on Broadway December 11th.

Two-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award nominee Adrienne Warren stars as Tina and out did herself as she sang Private Dancer, which Fallon requested. Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical will reopen at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Adrienne Warren stars as Tina, but then leaves on Sunday, October 31, 2021, due to other commitments. An original Broadway cast member, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe played Tina in the West End. Expect Adrianne to win this years Tony Award for her stellar performance.

Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and songwriter Idina Menzel performs “Dream Girl” a Nile Rodgers remix from Netflix Cinderella on America’s Got Talent!

Then she performed “Defying Gravity” from Wicked with Jimmie Herrod and Northwell Health Nurse Choir!

“As Long As You’re Mine” from Wicked was performed by Lindsay Pearce and Sam Gravitte on Good Morning America.

Come From Away performed “Welcome to the Rock,” on Good Morning America. The show resumes performances at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre September 21st. The new cast features De’Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Caesar Samayoa, James Seol, Q. Smith, Pearl Sun, Olivier nominee Rachel Tucker, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley, Paul Whitty, Josh Breckenridge, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Monette McKay, Happy McPartlin, and Julie Reiber.

Julie Taymor welcomed The Lion King opening night.

The Broadway company of Chicago, strutted their stuff on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Bianca Marroquín led the company in the John Kander and Fred Ebb classic “All That Jazz” live in Times Square.