Broadway Usher Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

Photo Liz lauren

A Broadway usher who worked at both the Booth Theatre (800 seats) and the Brooks Atkinson Theater (1,045 seats) has tested positive with the COVID-19 virus. The usher worked Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at the Booth Theatre from March 3 through March 7, and SIX at the Brooks Atkinson Theater on the evening of Feb. 25 and afternoon of March 1. Potentially thousands of attendees, have been effected.

This effects both the Shubert and Nederlander organizations. A deep cleaning has already been completed at the Booth, while the Brooks Atkinson is set to scrubbed overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Employees who may have been exposed were notified and advised to monitor their health diligently, as well as directed to stay at home if they are ill.

The news was first reported by The New York Times.

Performances of both shows are continuing as scheduled. Ticket-holders will be allowed to exchange their passes for future shows.

There have been at least 52 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the five boroughs, and at least 216 statewide, according to the state Department of Health.