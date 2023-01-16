Broadway Week 2-For-1 Tickets

Broadway

Broadway Week starts January 17 and runs through February 12, 2023. The 2-for-1 ticket offer gives a 50% ticket discount on each ticket. This is often the very lowest discount that a show is allowed to discount.

Experience the magic of live theater firsthand with some of the most spectacular performances on stage right now. Prefer to splurge? Opt for upgraded seats at $125 per ticket.

Use code BWAYWK now to access tickets.

The Lion King
Kid-Friendly · Musical · Tony Award® Winner

The Lion King

The Piano Lesson
Drama · Play

The Piano Lesson

MJ
Musical · Tony Award® Winner

MJ

Funny Girl
Musical

Funny Girl

Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Musical · Tony Award® Winner

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Leopoldstadt
Drama · Play

Leopoldstadt

Pictures from Home
Comedy · Drama · Play

Pictures from Home

The Collaboration
Drama · Play

The Collaboration

The Book of Mormon
Musical · Tony Award® Winner

The Book of Mormon

Hamilton
Musical · Tony Award® Winner

Hamilton

Chicago
Musical · Tony Award® Winner

Chicago

Aladdin
Kid-Friendly · Musical

Aladdin

Between Riverside and Crazy
Comedy · Play

Between Riverside and Crazy

& Juliet
Musical

& Juliet

Hadestown
Musical · Tony Award® Winner

Hadestown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Play · Tony Award® Winner

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Six
Musical · Tony Award® Winner

Six

Wicked
Musical · Tony Award® Winner

Wicked

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
Musical

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Kimberly Akimbo
Musical

Kimberly Akimbo

Some Like It Hot
Musical

Some Like It Hot

Take Me Out
Drama · Play · Tony Award® Winner

Take Me Out

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

