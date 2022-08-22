Broadway Week Is Back With Two For One Tickets

Highly anticipated and back for another run, NYC Broadway Week makes its return engagement. Score 2-for-1 tickets with code BWAYWK. With 21 shows joining in this is the perfect chance to catch a the show you have been living to see.
NYC Broadway Week, is produced by NYC & Company and gives you a chance to save big on tickets to Broadway’s biggest hits for a limited time.
This year where available if you use the code BWAYUP you can get a special seat upgrade offers. Offer is valid on select events September 6 – September 25, 2022.
The shows taking part are:
1776
Aladdin
A Strange Loop
Beetlejuice
The Book of Mormon
Chicago
Come From Away
Cost of Living
Death of a Salesman
Funny Girl
Hadestown
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Into The Woods
The Kite Runner
The Lion King
MJ: The Musical
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The Phantom of the Opera
The Piano Lesson
Six
Wicked
To learn more and to buy tickets, visit nycgo.com/broadway-week.
