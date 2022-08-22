MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway Week Is Back With Two For One Tickets

Highly anticipated and back for another run, NYC Broadway Week makes its return engagement. Score 2-for-1 tickets with code BWAYWK. With 21 shows joining in this is the perfect chance to catch a the show you have been living to see.

NYC Broadway Week, is produced by NYC & Company and  gives you a chance to save big on tickets to Broadway’s biggest hits for a limited time.

This year where available if you use the code BWAYUP you can get a special seat upgrade offers. Offer is valid on select events September 6 – September 25, 2022.

The shows taking part are:

1776

Aladdin

A Strange Loop

Beetlejuice

The Book of Mormon

Chicago

Come From Away

Cost of Living

Death of a Salesman

Funny Girl

Hadestown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Into The Woods

The Kite Runner

The Lion King

MJ: The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Phantom of the Opera

The Piano Lesson

Six

Wicked

To learn more and to buy tickets, visit nycgo.com/broadway-week.

