Broadway Welcomes Back Bond 45 With Adrienne Warren, Miguel Cervantes and Other Broadway Cast Members

Bond 45, located at 221 W 46th Street is one of Times Square’s hottest hangouts and is a favorite among Broadway casts and audience members alike.

June 24th marked the reopening of the restaurant, since COVID. The once thriving room has been closed for the past 15 months.

Adrienne Warren (Tina in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) and Miguel Cervantes (Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton) join Bond 45 owner, Shelly Fireman in a ribbon cutting celebrating the reopening of Bond 45 and revitalization of Times Square

Additional Broadway cast members attending are: Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Nadia Brown (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Jared Goldsmith (Dear Evan Hansen), Tamar Greene (Hamilton), ), Hailey Kilgore (Once On This Island), Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice), Conrad Ricamora (Here Lives Love) and notables Charlotte St. Martin (Broadway League), Brian Moreland, Keenan Scott II (Thoughts of a Colored Man)

Miguel Cervantes, Shelly Fireman, Adrienne Warren

Hailey Kilgore, Jelani Alladin

Jeigh Madjus, Conrad Ricamora

Bond 45 owner Shelly Fireman

Miguel Cervantes, Tamar Greene

Bond 45 is best known for its vegetable antipasto bar which offers a rotating selection of market vegetables and features an expansive menu that include specialty veal chops, seafood, housemade pasta, and thin crust pizzas.

Jenny Grace Makholm Nadia Brown, Jared Goldsmith