BroadwayCon Day 1 Part 1 Market Place and First Look With Jared Grimes

Broadway Market Place had the Come From Away Panel in which Rye Myers did the interview.

Kevin Tuerff—author of Channel of Peace: Stranded in Gander on 9/11 was one of the real people one of the characters is based on. He also has the Pay It Forward Program every 9/11.

Joshua Turchin was on the piano

and Mandy Padilla sang the song “Prayer” from the show.

The next panel was for Broadway Barks.

The moderator was Kirsten Winkle

with guests Richard Hester

Francine Mancini

and Alex Winkle.

First Look had the adorable Jared Grimes as the host.

The incoming Broadway show Kimberly Akimbo was first, with LaChanze

Nina White

Bonnie Milligan

and Alex Vink.

Kinky Boots came next with Danielle Hope

Between The Lines stars Arielle Jacobs and Wren Rivera

Death of a Salesman features Wendell Pierce and Andre’ DeShields

Last but not least Mr. Saturday Night with Shoshana Bean