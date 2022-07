BroadwayCon: Day 2 Part 1: Star to Be Talent Competition! and The Disney Princess Show

The sixth BroadwayCon Star to Be contest at BroadwayCon happened Saturday, July 9, 2022 in front of three industry judges and a room full of fellow Broadway fans.

Emcee Ben Cameron introduced the 2022 Star To Be Finalists:

Adah Christian

Michael J Coppola

Kelly Dlima

Najalis & Jazailis Gual

Olivia Hellman

Sarah Lepre

Katherine Lynn-Rose

Emma Valentine

Natalie Wiley

Hannah Lauren Wilson

Sarah Zampella

Last years winner Tori Bagasy performed.

And the winner for 2022…Hannah Lauren Wilson.