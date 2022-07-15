MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

BroadwayCon: Day 3 Part 3: The Kite Runner

BroadwayCon: Day 3 Part 3: The Kite Runner

The Kite Runner arrived on Broadway, yesterday July 14 2022 at the Hayes Theater. The show opens July 21, 2022.

Alan Seales

At BroadwayCon a Kite Runner Panel was moderated by Alan Seales

Salar Nadar

Salar Nadar

Salar Nadar

Salar Nadar

Salar Nadar

Salar Nadar

With stars Salar Nadar

Eric Sirakian

Eric Sirakian

Eric Sirakian

Eric Sirakian

Damian Sandys

Damian Sandys

and Damian Sandys–Associate Director

Eric Sirakian, Damian Sandys, Salar Nadar

One of the best-loved and most highly acclaimed novels of our time, The Kite Runner is about to be a powerful play of friendship that follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption. Afghanistan is a divided country and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It’s a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither of the boys can foresee the incident which will change their lives forever. Told across two decades and two continents, The Kite Runner is an unforgettable journey of redemption and forgiveness, and shows us all that we can be good again.

Related Items
Broadway

Related Items

More in Broadway

BroadwayCon Day 3 Part 2: Rockers at the Market Place and in Panel

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 15, 2022
Read More

BroadwayCon: Day 3 Part 1: 30 Years of Assassins, Market Place and Cheers to the Understudies

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 15, 2022
Read More

Some Like it Hot Shows This Might Be The Show To See This Season

Suzanna BowlingJuly 14, 2022
Read More

BroadwayCon: POTUS

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 13, 2022
Read More

BroadwayCon: Kimberly Akimbo

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 13, 2022
Read More

BroadwayCon Day 2 Part 2: SIX

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 12, 2022
Read More

Broadway News: Lea Michele and Tovah Feldshuh in Funny Girl, Paradise Square and Ain’t No Mo’

Suzanna BowlingJuly 11, 2022
Read More

Beanie Feldstein Leaving Funny Girl Citing Change in Direction

Suzanna BowlingJuly 11, 2022
Read More

BroadwayCon Day 1 Part 2 Opening Ceremony and That Bites Broadway’s Vampire Musicals

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 10, 2022
Read More