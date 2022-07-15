BroadwayCon: Day 3 Part 3: The Kite Runner

The Kite Runner arrived on Broadway, yesterday July 14 2022 at the Hayes Theater. The show opens July 21, 2022.

At BroadwayCon a Kite Runner Panel was moderated by Alan Seales

With stars Salar Nadar

Eric Sirakian

and Damian Sandys–Associate Director

One of the best-loved and most highly acclaimed novels of our time, The Kite Runner is about to be a powerful play of friendship that follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption. Afghanistan is a divided country and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It’s a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither of the boys can foresee the incident which will change their lives forever. Told across two decades and two continents, The Kite Runner is an unforgettable journey of redemption and forgiveness, and shows us all that we can be good again.