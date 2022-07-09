BroadwayCon: Here’s To The Ladies-Hillary Clinton Panel

Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State lead a panel that included:

About 500 people gathered at the grand ballroom at the Manhattan Center for BroadwayCon.

Black Theater United, diversity, motherhood and working for a mostly female creative team was discussed by the actors in POTUS. Then Clinton spoke the workaholic environment of Washington and the perceptions people have.

Clinton, recently attended Plaza Suite and POTUS last week.

Clinton finished by asking each of the women what they hadn’t yet done that they wanted to do.