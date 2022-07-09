MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
BroadwayCon: Here’s To The Ladies-Hillary Clinton Panel

BroadwayCon: Here’s To The Ladies-Hillary Clinton Panel

Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State lead a panel that included:

LaChanze (If/Then, The Color Purple)

Donna Murphy (Passion, The King and I, Wonderful Town)

Julie White (The Little Dog Laughed, POTUS)

and Vanessa Williams (POTUS, Into The Woods).

LaChanze, Donna Murphy, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Vanessa Williams, Julie White

About 500 people gathered at the grand ballroom at the Manhattan Center for BroadwayCon.

Black Theater United, diversity, motherhood and working for a mostly female creative team was discussed by the actors in POTUS. Then Clinton spoke the workaholic environment of Washington and the perceptions people have.

LaChanze, Donna Murphy, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Vanessa Williams, Julie White

Clinton, recently attended Plaza Suite and POTUS last week.

Hillary Rodham Clinton, Vanessa Williams, Julie White

Clinton finished by asking each of the women what they hadn’t yet done that they wanted to do.

