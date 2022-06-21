BroadwayCon is back after two years. Broadway’s ultimate fan convention will take place July 8-10, 2022 at the Manhattan Center & The New Yorker Hotel. Expect a star-studded slate of interactive Q&As, live performances, sing-along sessions and selections and panels from the Broadway shows A Strange Loop, POTUS, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, SIX, Disney Princess – The Concert, Beetlejuice and more.

Already signed up are Andrew Barth Feldman, Jenn Colella, Judy Kuhn, L Morgan Lee, Telly Leung, Lesli Margherita, Constantine Maroulis, Isabelle McCalla, Anthony Rapp, Jelani Remy, Will Roland, Evan Ruggiero, Analise Scarpaci, Joshua Turchin and more.

Topics such as the Black artists who rewrote the rules of the ‘Great White Way’; how Broadway can leverage TikTok to build brands, develop shows, and engage with fans; the history and future of restaging original productions; the possibilities for an American theatre that is more LGBTQ+ inclusive; the evolving role of a stage manager in times of health and social justice concerns; learning lessons from some of Broadway’s most infamous flops; disability representation on stage and off; and more.

For full scheduling, stars in attendance and ticketingvisit the BroadwayCon website here.