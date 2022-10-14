MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Broadway’s 1776 is a Revolution That Fizzles

When you enter the American Airlines Theatre, you are greeted by a curtain that is only raised half mast. It is tattered, faded, and sewn up. In a strange way it is reminiscent of a shower curtain. Then the curtain is opened and the cast arrives in street clothes and morphs into the Congress that signed the Declaration of Independence into history. For a show that was on most musical theatre lovers top ten, this production feels at best like community theatre. The sets and costumes seem amateurish and the 22 actors, with multiple representations of race, ethnicity and gender, identify as female, transgender and nonbinary. Many of seem miscast. A lot of the problems lie with the gesturing choreography by Jeffrey L. Page and the dismal direction by Diana Paulus, who brings nothing new to the table except gimmicks and casting.

Who does exceptional well is Sara Porkalob, who is making her Broadway debut as Edward Rutledge. She almost steals the show with “Molasses to Rum,” except director Diana Paulus doesn’t trust her actress or the audience enough that she added unneeded business to get her point across. This is the most pivotal part of the whole piece as the South is proving how hypocritical the North is in order for the removal of a clause condemning slavery. If this clause was never compromised on we would still be under the rule of England, who was the number one transporter of slaves.

Sara Porkalob  and the cast of 1776 Photo by Joan Marcus

Another standout is Carolee Carmello as John Dickinson. In seeing this production one wonders why she was not cast as John Adams, as Ms. Carmello portrays all the adjectives used to describe John Adams, where Crystal Lucas-Perry has none. Her Adams is softer spoken and one wonders why they use arrogant, dominating, unpopular and brash to describe her character.

Carolee Carmello, Crystal Lucas-Perry and the cast of 1776 Photo by Joan Marcus

Abigail Adams (Allyson Kaye Daniel) brings warmth to her part. Ben Franklin (Patrena Murray) gives a solid performance as do Nancy Anderson as George Reed and  Mehry Eslaminia as Charles Thompson, proving you can make an impact in small roles.

Elizabeth A. Davis, Patrena Murray and Crystal Lucas Perry Photo by Joan Marcus

Then there is Elizabeth A Davis as Thomas Jefferson. It is really hard to get your head around a heavily pregnant female playing a role like Jefferson. Especially when her wife Martha Jefferson (Erin LeCroy) is singing a song dedicated to sex. I saw the understudy Ariella Serur, who played the climax as angry; as a matter of fact, a lot of the show was in angry mode. Also, this brings me to my biggest critique of this production: the music. The show is written for men’s voices, which have a different timbre. The music as orchestrated by John Clancy; vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo and music direction by Ryan Cantwell all fail miserably, especially the work done by Ms. Milazzo. This music no longer soars and is flat. A prime example is “Mama Look Sharp”. This song has been turned into an odd gospel number and instead of eliciting tears, you cringe. Also the music has been directed with odd staccato and over punctuation and it sounds like a bad high school production.

The book by Peter Stone and lyrics by Sherman Edwards are still resounding. The colonies are equally divided, with the North in favor of the resolution and the South against it.

This production should have worked, but when you spend so little, don’t trust your actors and your audience, you have nothing. If you distrust the material, why not just write something new? 

This revival by the end is full frontal in gimmicks and manipulation, which goes over most people’s heads. Why not just stick to the ending everyone knows and loves, where pride, and the love of one’s country is in full force?

1776 asks is anybody here? Does anybody care? Well, I do.

1776: Roundabout Theatre Company at American Airlines Theatre, 227 West 42nd Street until January 8th.

Broadway

