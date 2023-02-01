Broadway’s A Beautiful Noise Tries Hard, Without a Lot of Sing Song Blues to Run With

Neil Diamond’s voice is described as “velvet wrapped in gravel” by the engaging Ellie Greenwich, deliciously embodied by Bri Sudia (Goodman’s Wonderful Town) who is the woman credited with discovering the Diamond, and as projected forward by Will Swenson (CSC’s Assassins), as that sequined star, the jukebox formula for connectivity is strong, but the actualization leaves a lot to be desired. A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical that I’m not sure was ever really needed, has a set-up that feels as heavy and bulky as those two therapy chairs that they keep wheeling around the stage. An older “I don’t like talking about myself‘ Neil Diamond, well portrayed by Mark Jacoby (Broadway’s Ragtime) sits bravely down center stage, fighting hard against the therapeutic investigation led by the engaging no-name therapist, played compassionately by Linda Powell (Broadway’s On Golden Pond). Powell’s role is a thankless one, destined to sit by his side, or across from him, prodding this man to tell her, and us, about his life, music, and lyrics, without ever really having very much to work with. The therapeutic structure is the key to unlocking the box, it seems, as chandeliers drop down from the heavens and the therapy chairs float to the sidelines so we can all engage in the resurrection of the rock star. But is there enough weight to hold it together and drive this memory piece forward? I think not.

Swenson does his grand damnedest, even when weighed down with an unfortunate wig by Luc Verschueren (Broadway’s Almost Famous). Standing upright with a scowl on his face, sounding strong and fluid, just like Diamond, he works hard to give the fans what they want. And the crowd inside Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre welcomes that sound, clapping and waving their arms in the air as instructed. It’s almost infectious, but the musical, written by Anthony McCarten, who is also responsible for the real-life star-persona collection on display in MTC’s The Collaboration, never rises up in a compelling way. It tries its best to add flavor and conflict to the star’s mystic, following the man who became one of the best-selling musicians of all time, but there isn’t that much to hold on to. It’s a surprise to some of us, (well, to me) that so many care about Diamond’s career. Still, that therapist sure seems to, as she uses an oddball formula of asking about the meanings of songs and their lyrics in the hope of breaking into the psyche of Diamond. And the story is unleashed upon us, like a feather sledgehammer pounding out a beat that doesn’t feel all that urgent.

It’s pleasant enough, and “not awful” as I said when the production finally came to end, even though I forever wanted the therapy angle to roll off into the background, the unwrapping of his career and his life continued onward, like flipping the pages of that heavy book of collected lyrics trying to find purpose and meaning in this tale and some drama in his life. The observing starts to feel distracting, but as Swenson’s Diamond works his way to the centerstage spotlight, we are given the gift of hearing his music presented well and strong, thanks to the music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Sonny Paladino (Broadway’s Gettin’ the Band Back Together). Memories and incidents float in and out on that clunky angular stage designed by David Rockwell (Broadway’s Take Me Out), with ill-fitting glamour costumes by Emilio Sosa (Broadway’s 1776), flashy lighting by Kevin Adams (Broadway’s The Cher Show), and an awkward muffled sound design by Jessica Paz (Broadway’s Hadestown), as the Bitter End beginnings crawl out of the psychic darkness harmoniously towards the superstar spotlight.

First, we have his wife, played dutifully by Jessie Fisher (Broadway’s Harry Potter…), standing strong as his colorless support system, but that soon transitions to the unimaginably sexy Robyn Hurder (Broadway’s Moulin Rouge) as second wife Marcia Murphey. First wife Jaye never stood a chance against Hurder’s Marcia, but the odd thing about A Beautiful Noise is that the show fails Hurder, when it should have embraced the star dancer and performer standing in front of them. She’s forever good in those blue jeans, but the uninspiring choreography given by Steven Hoggett (West End/NT’s Ocean at the End…), rarely gives her more to do than strut her sexy self around the stage to the beat and give a few high kicks, and that, my friend, is disappointing and depressing. There’s no surprise that most of Hoggett’s credits are not so dance-centric, with credited shows running from Broadway’s Angels in America, Harry Potter…, to The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time, but it is depressing that this is what Hurder is gifted to do with that body of her’s. What a waste.