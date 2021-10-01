MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway’s Aladdin Is Shut Yet Again, For A Week After Additional COVID Cases Break Out

Aladdin could certainly use a geni right about now. More COVID-19 cases have been detected at The New Amsterdam Theatre. The show re-opened September 28th, shut down September 29th, re-opened September 30th and as of October 1st has shut down again.

The show posted on its website Friday evening that performances will be canceled through October 10.

Aladdin sent out this message September 30th: Through our rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of Aladdin at The New Amsterdam Theatre. 

Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew are our top priority, tonight’s performance, Wednesday, September 29th, is canceled. 

All tickets for this performance will be refunded at the original point of purchase.  We will communicate the status of future performances tomorrow. 

We will continue to provide support to the affected Aladdin company members as they recover.

If you purchased via Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster via Phone/App or the Disney on Broadway Hotline: your refund is being processed, and your credit card will be refunded automatically within 30 days. For any issues, please contact Ticketmaster via My Account (http://my.ticketmaster.com/account). 

If you purchased at the Box Office and have digital tickets: Submit your request via http://aladdinthemusical.com/refundexchange. You will be able to request an exchange of your tickets for an alternate date of your choice, subject to availability, or you can receive a full refund to the original method of payment.

If you purchased at the Box Office and have paper tickets: Please return them to the New Amsterdam Theater Box Office. If you are not able to visit the box office due to closure or personal schedule, you may mail physical tickets to the address below.

If you purchased tickets as part of a Group: Please contact your Group Sales Agent for more information regarding refunds or exchanges. Please retain your original tickets until you speak with the Group Sales Agent.

If you purchased tickets through any other licensed sales channel (including, but not limited to, Broadway.com, Broadway Inbound, Entertainment Benefits Group, TodayTix, TKTS, etc.): please return to the original point of purchase for more information regarding refunds or exchanges. If you have your tickets in hand, please retain them for a refund or exchange.

Maybe this is why Broadway theatres have extend the vaccination and mask requirement.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

