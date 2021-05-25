Broadway’s Back Concert to Feature Moulin Rouge, Diana, Dear Evan Hansen, The Lion King, Wicked, Chicago & The Phantom of the Opera

A special live concert event Broadway’s Back for the City’s Best! on May 26 at 11:30 am will feature cast members from the Broadway productions of Moulin Rouge, Diana The Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, and Chicago which are all joining leading NYC arts education non-profit Inside Broadway who will produce and present a free exclusive livestream for all NYC public elementary, middle and high schools, approx. 1,700 schools and thousands of students and educators in all 5 boroughs and an in-person audience of 25 vaccinated educators (the livestream will be available for schools to view for 30 days on Vimeo). Celebrating and thanking NYC’s Public School Teachers & Administrators, Broadway is coming together for this special concert, a virtual field trip that teachers can enjoy with their students and students learning remotely can enjoy at home with their families. The city’s educators continue to give 100% to the students, and Inside Broadway is currently working with schools throughout the five boroughs offering their arts education programs and seeing firsthand how hard all the teachers & administrators are working 14 months into the pandemic (which is what inspired Inside Broadway to put this together).

The 70-minute concert (produced by Inside Broadway’s Associate Producer Nicholas Sala) will feature cast members from Moulin Rouge (Tony-nominee Sahr Ngaujah), Diana The Musical (Holly Ann Butler), Dear Evan Hansen (Zachary Noah Piser), Wicked (Jennifer DiNoia), The Lion King (Nteliseng Nkhela), Chicago(Haley Swindal) & Phantom (Jeremy Stolle), each performing a song from their show. The emcee N’Kenge (one of the stars of the upcoming Caroline or Change) will also perform. The concert will take place at Marseille restaurant owned by Robert Guarino on 44th St & 9th Ave (in the Film Center Building where Inside Broadway’s offices also are).

New York City’s educators are essential workers. This past year, everyone in the city realized it. In March 2020, New York City’s Public School Teachers, Administrators and staff members were faced with the daunting challenge of pivoting from the classroom to a world of remote teaching. Facing a new challenge, the city’s educators did what they encourage their own students to do every day. They had to learn something new. They adapted their lessons and teaching style for remote learning, turned on their computers and continued to teach! The show went on!

Inside Broadway, established by Michael Presser in 1982 in cooperation with The Shubert Organization, today reaches over 70,000 New York City students in over 100 public schools each year. Their programs include an annual Equity musical production that tours to schools as well as a wide range of educational programs that allow participants to interact with professionals in the field and experience theatre hands-on in the classroom. Programs of Inside Broadway are funded by the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, New York City Council, New York City Department of Education, and numerous foundations and individuals.@inside_broadway