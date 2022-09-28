Broadway’s Biggest Fan Finally Gets To Grab Her Prize

Charlotte Hafer, 85, was chosen by fellow Broadway lovers 2 ½ years ago to win the Broadway.com competition “Broadway’s Biggest Fan.” She is from Chambersburg PA. and is finally about to claim her prize. Covid stop her from claiming roundtrip airfare to New York City where she and a guest get to attend three Broadway shows of her choice. She is choosing “The Music Man,” and she wanted to see “Beetlejuice,” because she loved its star, Alex Brightman, but sadly that has closed.

Hafer love of theater has been since she was a dance student. She loved to dance. More than dance, She loved to direct,” she stated to Herald Media. Hafer has dedicated her life to mentoring children, spending 42 years as a teacher at Grandview Elementary. She never took a sick day and used the built-up sick leave pay to fund trips where she could see five Broadway shows each month. She still goes every weekend she can. “It’s my medicine.”

Since 1978, she has also owned and operated Mar-Le-Nie Dance Studio, a nonprofit organization that is the oldest dance school in Chambersburg.

Hafer will claim her prize trip October 20-23.

May we recommend to you Funny Girl and MJ