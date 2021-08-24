Broadway’s Chicago Gets a Starry Cast



hicago celebrates its 25th Anniversary this fall.

Bianca Marroquin, Ana Villafañe and Lillias White Will Lead Chicago on Broadway when it resumes performances at the Ambassador Theatre, 219 W 49th Street on Tuesday, September 14th. Ana Villafañe will play Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín, Velma Kelly, Tony Award-winner Lillias White will play Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and Ryan Lowe Mary Sunshine.

The cast also includes David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O’Brien, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine C. Smith and Brian Spitulnik.

Ana Villafañe portrayed Gloria Estefan in the Broadway musical On Your Feet. On television the “Night Court” reboot (NBC 2021), “Younger,” “New Amsterdam,” “Sunnyside,” “History of Them” and more. Her previous theatre credits include playing Nina Rosario in In The Heights at the Kennedy Center and Collective Rage at MCC Theater. Ana is an Outer Critics Circle Award, Astaire Awards, and two-time Drama League Award nominee.

Bianca Marroquin

Bianca Marroquín played Roxie Hartoff-and-on over the last 20 years, with over 4,000 performances. Now, she takes on Velma Kelly. Marroquín made history becoming the first Mexican woman in a leading role on Broadway! Her other Broadway credits including Daniela in In the Heights and Carmen in The Pajama Game. She recently appeared as Chita Rivera the FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon.

Lillias White

Tony Award-winner Lillias White returns after she first appeared in the role of Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in the Broadway production in 2006. A Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-winner for her performance in The Life, Ms. White has appeared on Broadway in Barnum, Dreamgirls, Cats, Carrie, Once on this Island, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Fela! Her first solo studio album Get Yourself Some Happy! is available now.