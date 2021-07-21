MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Broadway’s DivaFest Brings Broadway Back To Life

Broadway’s DivaFest Brings Broadway Back To Life

There’s an old adage that states “Behind every great man, there’s a great woman”. On Broadway, it might be more appropriate to say “Behind every great musical, there’s a great leading lady”.

Produced and hosted by New York Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis exclusively for Tilles Center, five of Broadway’s finest female vocalists celebrated the roles and musical selections that underscore the leading lady’s influence on “The Great Bright Way.”

Eugene Gwozdz

Musical director Eugene Gwozdz started the evening off with the Overture to Gypsy one of the best overtures ever written.

Darlesia Cearcy
Darlesia Cearcy
Darlesia Cearcy

Darlesia Cearcy (Once on This IslandRagtimeThe Book of MormonThe Color PurpleShuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That FollowedThe Goodbye Girl) sang “I Don’t Know How To Love Him” from Jesus Christ Superstar.

Julie Reiber
Stephen DeAngelis, Julie Reiber
Julie Reiber
Julie Reiber

Julie Reiber (Come From AwayNewsies The MusicalWickedOn a Clear Day You Can See ForeverPriscilla Queen of the DesertAll Shook UpBrooklyn The Musical), from Wicked, “The Wizard and I”.

Bianca Marroquin 
Bianca Marroquin 

Bianca Marroquin (ChicagoIn the HeightsThe Pajama Game) and Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award nominee recreated “Roxie” from Chicago.

Darlesia came back with “The Human Heart” from Once On This Island.

Lisa Howard
Lisa Howard
Lisa Howard
Lisa Howard

Drama Desk recipient Lisa Howard (The 25th Anniversary Putnam County Spelling BeeEscape From MargaritavilleIt Shoulda Been YouPriscilla Queen of the Desert9 to 5South Pacific) “Dreamed A Dream” from Les Miz.

Rona Figueroa
Rona Figueroa
Rona Figuero

Rona Figueroa (Les MiserablesMiss SaigonNineLennon) was given “I’d Give My Life For You” Miss Saigon

and the night continued with selections from Come From Away; The Sound of Music; West Side Story; The Lion King; The King and I; Legally Blonde; Next to Normal; Smokey Joe’s Café; All Shook Up; Million Dollar Quartet and more!

Related Items
Broadway

Related Items

More in Broadway

Adrienne Warren a Knockout as Tina Turner Comes To Bryant Park Picnic Performances

Suzanna BowlingJuly 21, 2021
Read More

Can Broadway Survive Itself?

Suzanna BowlingJuly 20, 2021
Read More

Theatre’s In London Are Closing What Does This Mean For Broadway

Suzanna BowlingJuly 20, 2021
Read More

The All-Asian American Production of A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder is a Delight.

Suzanna BowlingJuly 16, 2021
Read More

Win an Epic Stay in NYC

Suzanna BowlingJuly 16, 2021
Read More

BroadwayEvolved Has Students Training With Jessie Mueller, Andrew Rannells, Kelli O’Hara, Denée Benton, George Salazar and Betsy Wolfe

Suzanna BowlingJuly 15, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Fairycakes, The Book of Moron, The Vineyard Theatre and WP Theater

Suzanna BowlingJuly 15, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: July 12

Suzanna BowlingJuly 12, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: July 11

Suzanna BowlingJuly 11, 2021
Read More