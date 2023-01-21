Events

Broadway’s Donnie Kehr Releases Solo Album “Beautiful Strange” On Rob Records -January 24

G.H. Harding

New York – Broadway-journeyman Donnie Kehr has announced the release of his solo album Beautiful Strange on January 24, 2023 on ROB Records.

Donnie Kehr

Says Kehr: “These songs are a reflection; a scrapbook of memories in tune. This album is inspired by people and relationships that profoundly influenced my life.  A soul-searching journey to better understand my own heart, the mistakes I’ve made, and the beauty of this strange world we live in.”

Kehr produced the 10-track album himself at Good To Go Studios, NYC. Joining Kehr on backing vocals are Broadway friends including Kris Coleman (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Eric Krop (Motown: The Musical) and Tituss Burgess (The Little Mermaid; Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) on the track “Shift”; and Sam Behr guesting on “Stand Up” and “New York City Strong.” Guest musicians include Kevin Kuhn (The Who’s Tommy and Lion King) and Ted Baker (Steely Dan and Philip Glass).

Kehr who is best known for his Broadway work (The Who’s Tommy; Billy Elliot; AIDA; The Mystery of Edwin Drood; The Human Comedy; and Jersey Boys) was a co-founder and member of the band Urgent; whose debut album Cast The First Stone (EMI/Manhattan Records) charted on the Billboard charts and featured the singles “Running Back” and “Love Can Make You Cry.”

His film credits include Jersey Boys (directed by Clint Eastwood); Wall Street; Chaplin (with Robert Downey, Jr. and has appeared on TV ln House of Cards; Gotham; Quanitco; and most recently, Inventing Anna on Netflix.

Continues Kehr: “Urgent was a rock band in the 80’s and was a specific genre. However, Beautiful Strange has multiple colors of style and crosses over to many genres. It took 10 years to create this album, I recorded it myself at my home studio in NYC. I grew up listening and learning from my musical heroes. You will hear influences of Sting, Nine Inch Nails, Billy Joel, Elvis Costello, Peter Gabriel, Elton John & The Beatles.”

Kehr is also the driving force behind the PATH Fund who each year present the Rockers On Broadway event; conceived by Kehr and Pete Townshend.

ROB Records is partnered with Jazzheads; and Kehr’s album will be the follow-up release on the label after the successful Rockers On Broadway Live-Volume 1.

Beautiful Strange will be available on all streaming and downloadable platforms worldwide on January 24.

Kehr On Beautiful Strange Songs:

“Beautiful Strange”: A reflection of childhood memories and the human condition.

“Over You”: A Rock song about when you’ve reached your limit.

“Marseille Café”: A love story

“Stand Up”: When life Sucks, Stand up anyway.

“Shift”: When you’re stuck, Shift your life gears and keep on moving forward

“Better Late Than Never”: for my dad, who I met later in life, but honored and grateful for the time we shared until his passing last year.

G. H. Harding is a four decades insider to the entertainment world. He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production companies and several cable outlets. His anonymity is essential in bringing an unbiased view to his writings on pop culture. He is based in NYC.

