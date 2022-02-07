Broadway’s Greatest Love Songs By Candlelight

This Valentine’s, come with your significant other or make a date for this special love-filled edition of Candlelight. With some of the biggest romantic hits in history, come let yourself look deep into the eyes of someone else while a the mellow sounds of the piano and vocals express love for you. On February 13th at 6:30 p.m. or 9:00 p.m. go to the beautiful St. Ann and The Holy Trinity Church, 157 Montague Street, where you will hear pianist Meg Zervoulis, along with vocalists Analisa Leaming and James Moye.

On the schedule

“A Whole New World” from Aladdin – Alan Menken and Tim Rice “People Will Say We’re in Love” from Oklahoma – Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II “Your Eyes” from Rent – Jonathan Larson “Any Moment / Moments in the Woods” from Into the Woods – Stephen Sondheim “Till There Was You” from The Music Man – Meredith Willson “The Light in the Piazza” from The Light in the Piazza – Adam Guettel “Falling Slowly” from Once – Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova “Suddenly Seymour” from Little Shop of Horrors – Alan Menken and Howard Ashman “My Funny Valentine” from Babes in Arms – Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II “Wedding Song” from Hadestown – Anaïs Mitchell “Someone to Watch Over Me” from Crazy for You – George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin “Vanilla Ice Cream” from She Loves Me – Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick “She Loves Me” from She Loves Me – Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick “Somewhere” from West Side Story – Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim “Come What May” from Moulin Rouge! – David Baerwald

Hurry as tickets are selling out fast.