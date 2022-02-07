Broadway’s Greatest Love Songs By Candlelight

This Valentine’s, come with your significant other or make a date for this special love-filled edition of Candlelight. With some of the biggest romantic hits in history, come let yourself look deep into the eyes of someone else while a the mellow sounds of the piano and vocals express love for you. On February 13th at 6:30 p.m. or 9:00 p.m. go to the beautiful St. Ann and The Holy Trinity Church, 157 Montague Street, where you will hear pianist Meg Zervoulis, along with vocalists Analisa Leaming and James Moye.
On the schedule
- “A Whole New World” from Aladdin – Alan Menken and Tim Rice
- “People Will Say We’re in Love” from Oklahoma – Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II
- “Your Eyes” from Rent – Jonathan Larson
- “Any Moment / Moments in the Woods” from Into the Woods – Stephen Sondheim
- “Till There Was You” from The Music Man – Meredith Willson
- “The Light in the Piazza” from The Light in the Piazza – Adam Guettel
- “Falling Slowly” from Once – Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova
- “Suddenly Seymour” from Little Shop of Horrors – Alan Menken and Howard Ashman
- “My Funny Valentine” from Babes in Arms – Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II
- “Wedding Song” from Hadestown – Anaïs Mitchell
- “Someone to Watch Over Me” from Crazy for You – George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin
- “Vanilla Ice Cream” from She Loves Me – Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick
- “She Loves Me” from She Loves Me – Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick
- “Somewhere” from West Side Story – Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim
- “Come What May” from Moulin Rouge! – David Baerwald
Hurry as tickets are selling out fast.
Google+
YouTube
RSS