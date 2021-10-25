Broadway’s Is This A Room and Dana H. Are Closing Early

They were playing in rep at the Lyceum Theatre, but before that they played Off-Broadway at the Vineyard Theater. Now Dana H. will play its final performance November 13 and Is This A Room, November 14. Before Broadway they played Off-Broadway at the Vineyard Theatre.

Dana H. will play its final performance November 13 and Is This A Room will ends the next day November 14. They were originally scheduled to play through January 16, 2022.

Both shows had respectable runs Off-Broadway, yet someone thought these intimate plays would succeed on Broadway. The producers are cited “the challenging landscape for live performance,” but the fact is they were not appealable to a mainstream audience.

Is This A Room, is the story of Reality Winner, the 25-year-old former Air Force linguist who was surprised at her home by the FBI on June 3, 2017. The play’s text is taken from the FBI transcript of her interrogation. The show tries to say Winner was a hero, however she did intentionally leak an intelligence report about Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections from the National Security Agency(NSA) to the news website The Intercept. In this political climate this play was iffy from the start.

Lucas Hnath’s autobiographical Dana H. stars Deirdre O’Connell as the playwright’s mother as she recounts a harrowing kidnapping experience.