Broadway’s KPOP Astonishes on the Surface, But Fails to Dig Deep.

KPOP tries, almost desperately, with an open-ended vulnerability to draw us in, using the overwhelming pressure for success as the tool to connect. It feels like an old Hollywood plot formula, presenting the symbolic mother/daughter pairing and the complicated push and pull that exists within that bond that ultimately is what fuels these kids need to succeed, and ultimately be validated. Created and conceptualized from a somewhat clumsy playing field by Woodshed Collective and book-writer Jason Kim (HBO’s “Barry“), with music, lyrics, and music production by Helen Park (“Over the Moon“), and music and lyrics by Max Vernon (The View UpStairs), KPOP unfurls itself most consciously and dynamically on that well-structured faux-concert stage, designed neatly by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn (Barrow Street’s Sweeney Todd). It slides the performers towards us with force, paralleling the desperate desire by these performers to find maternal approval from the hardened mamma bear music executive, former star, and CEO named Ruby, played with cutthroat determination by Jully Lee (Joy Luck Club‘s 1st National Tour). And she’s no easy pushover, by any means.

Ruby is a force of nature, we are instructed to acknowledge, white suit-stalking the auditorium where her collection of K-pop groups has come together for the fictional South Korean music label RBY Entertainment’s first U.S. showcase. It’s a huge event, we are told, acknowledged by all the techno-wizardry that this production has amassed before us to our amazement. The lighting by Jiyoun Chang (Broadway’s Slave Play) never fails to astonish, assisted most strongly by the sound design by Andrew Keister (Broadway’s Company) and the jaw-dropping projection design by Peter Nigrini (Broadway’s Beetlejuice). These production pros keep giving us more and more as if they realize that this is as deep as this story is going to get, and they must dazzle us so we might not notice the shallowness of the material. But the show does have an idea to turn this around, and on the eve of that concert, a few skips in the precision machine derail the momentum of the event, sending everyone scrabbling for some sense of security in their mad climb up the musical mountain.

Luna in Broadway’s KPOP. photo by Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman.

The company’s long-reigning star, the gorgeously attired MwE, thanks to stellar costuming by Clint Ramos (Broadway’s Slave Play) and Sophia Choi (Yale Rep’s An Enemy of the People), freezes mid-song. It’s definitely a crack in the armor that was never intended, especially during one of the final rehearsals in a glittering bodysuit made to make her mark on us all. And it works. She is electrifying to take in visually, and one that teases us enough to make us lean in wanting more. Played fascinatingly by real-life superstar Luna, a true blue South Korean K-pop singer, musical actress, and television presenter, best known as the main vocalist and lead dancer of the K-pop girl group f(x), the head-lining singer is overcome, experiencing a crisis of sorts, and it sends her scrabbling for security in her dressing room. The tension fills the stage as Ruby descends on her to find out what has happened to her headliner and star. The moment brings the rehearsal to the edge, sending the other K-pop group members into their own sinkhole of concern; a state of instability that could easily bring down the whole ship if left too long to fester.

Standing by, documenting the whole thing, almost gleefully, is the somewhat sleazy videographer Harry, played well by Aubie Merrylees (Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird), who only sees in the breakdown an opportunity for digging deeper into the formulaic world of K-pop, and hopefully, he thinks, exposing the underlying problems. He, in the most manipulative of fashions, starts laying the groundwork for conflict and secret cinema-graphic eavesdropping, recording private backroom conversations between the CEO/maternal figure, Ruby, the conflicted pop star, and her stabilizing boyfriend, Juny, played strongly by the very handsome Jinwoo Jung (Mark Taper’s The Christians).

This is the keyhole moment of the show, with the intention being to give us a secret insight into the star’s history, her background, and possibly what makes this young woman, and maybe all the others, Rick. They all seem so desperate for success, and underneath, they all carry a deep deafening need for approval from their K-pop mentor, Ruby. This is the catalyst for KPOP, a psychoanalytic minefield about approval, validation, and abandonment, that never really feels truly honest or authentic. The artifice, though, is now cracked, and beginning to spin out before us, shooting us back in time and re-starting again with the now-famous star having her first awkward audition in front of the determined but more desperate younger Ruby. The production tries to locate its heart, pushing that flashback narrative forward in bits and pieces throughout the overly long show. But it’s a paint-by-numbers approach to projected parental approval that seems to work its magic on the majority of the excited crowd that has gathered to cheer on this musical, but fails to fully register its truth inside this unimpressed viewer.