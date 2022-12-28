Broadway

Broadway’s “Ohio State Murders” Fails to Plunge the Knife in Deep

The snow falls somewhere in the distance, seen through a vast triangular opening behind a series of floating or falling bookshelves. All of it gives a sense of disquiet to the forefront of peace. It should be settling, but for some reason, there is an edge of discontent. It’s a vastly abstract structuring, angled with uncertainty that ushers in the Broadway debut of Adrienne Kennedy, a 91-year-old playwright, and her captivating play Ohio State Murders. It seems “she wrote [the play] while teaching at Stanford…[with] passages…pouring forth during the aftershocks of an earthquake.” With Audra McDonald (Broadway’s Frankie and Johnny), the six-time Tony Award winning actress, standing solidly center, the play strides forward with confidence etched in meaning and energy. The fundamentals are non-linear, and the intellectual emphasis floats as metaphorically as those pages that fall down from the heavens. It’s a strong beginning, drawing us in with a quiet energy. Unfortunately, the play as a whole fails to hold us tight, keeping us intellectually at arm’s length, much like the main character.

Audra McDonald in Adrienne Kennedy’s Ohio State Murders. Photo by Richard Termine.

McDonald does captures us in her recollections, embedded and delivered from inside a speech given at a college. Her name is Suzanne Alexander, and she has been invited here today to speak. It starts out painstakingly intellectual in nature, drawn inside a tight format that eases us in, but makes it logical and simple for her to jump backward. Yet it shifts, suddenly, internally, to a time when she was a young Black student at Ohio State University. It seems Suzanne has a harrowing tale to tell about her time there, studying and struggling against oppression and racism, and the murder that exists inside the title, a tragedy we don’t know much about just yet. And we will have to be patient for it to drive itself to our door.

Audra McDonald and Bryce Pinkham in Adrienne Kennedy’s Ohio State Murders. Photo by Richard Termine.

Directed with an air of importance and dedication by Kenny Leon (Broadway’s Topdog/Underdog), the air around McDonald’s Suzanne sizzles with anticipation as she dives into her speech. She once was a budding scholar at that University, the one where she, as a Black student, could… no… should keep to certain walkways and of course, to certain majors suitable to her race. She wants to major in English. She has a passion for it, especially after studying under the white English professor Robert Hampshire, played remarkably by Bryce Pinkham (Broadway’s Holiday Inn). But that road is barricaded against her, with obstacles she can’t get around, no matter how smart she is. Professor Hampshire, as odd as he is, sees something brilliant inside her, but beyond having a brief entanglement with her, one that produces twin daughters, he can only shake his head in disbelief that the University is getting in her way. And then he walks away, maybe worrying more about himself than the situation they co-created.

And then you see it. She gets expelled because of her transgression, forced out, and separated from her friend, Iris Ann, played true by Abigail Stephenson (“The Good Fight“). But more importantly, she’s pulled away from her children’s father. And he doesn’t put up much of a fight on anyone’s behalf. It’s a rough road that she must travel, we hear, forced away and forced into living with her Aunt, played powerfully by Lizan Mitchell (Public’s Cullud Wattah), although keeping engaged somewhat with the university. Suzanne falls for a young law student, David, played by Mister Fitzgerald (Public’s A Raisin in the Sun), yet the impact is questionable. Yet we know the murder is coming, oddly showing its head slightly. It is one of her infant daughters who has been murdered, but we won’t know the details until later. But it does keep her attached to that college town, and one that takes over her whole being, even if only superficially.

Audra McDonald (foreground) and Abigail Stephenson in Adrienne Kennedy’s Ohio State Murders. Photo by Richard Termine.

The writing of Kennedy (He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box) is poetic, capturing the realities of that time with a thoughtful cadence. It showcases the obstacles that Suzanne is faced with at a college that doesn’t really want her kind, or can even see her potential. The energy and anger are clear, burnt into the edges of that V-shaped opening in the background. All thanks to the abstract set design by Beowulf Boritt (Broadway Thérèse Raquin), with equally symbolic lighting by Allen Lee Hughes (Broadway’s Topdog/Underdog), a solid sound design by Justin Ellington (Broadway’s for colored girls…), and subtle costuming by Dede Ayite (Broadway’s How I Learned to Drive). The imagery sits strong on those spiked bookshelves that for some reason seem to have fallen from the sky and implanted themselves at odd angles to those around them. Some are still falling, it seems, hanging violently over their heads, as Kennedy maps out Ohio State’s geography with an eye for detail and blunt racism.

The play is etched with descriptive metaphors, rarely muddled in delivery, but the weaving wandering timeline doesn’t actually achieve the desired effect. There is violence underneath each structural comma, with racism and murder at its core. The detailed descriptions, presented halfway through, of that day when Suzanne’s child is murdered, outside of a hospital clinic, are harrowing yet coolly contained. Ohio State Murders wants us to know that violence against Black people will be ignored, in the long run, internally and externally. But the pain that is seared into Suzanne’s body lives on. McDonald unpacks that inner emotional state with grace and clarity, taking over her body and soul completely. It’s touching and sublime, yet for some reason, the retelling of Suzanne’s trauma doesn’t register as completely as it should. It’s there, hanging in the air like those bookshelves, but it’s suspended, and only threatens destruction.

The cast is uniform in their direction, delivering forth the ideals, but without a ton of connection. The others feel like hazy memories, barely reconstructed in Suzanne’s narrative. They present themselves for a reason, to flesh out the woman, but somehow fail to embellish her with reason and emotion. Suzanne, as a Black intellectual female, suffered, on about every level one can imaging in the telling of the Ohio State Murders. The revelations made hit hard, but somehow not deep, keeping us at arm’s length from a grief that must have been unbearable. As a play, Ohio State Murders remains in the background, slowly being covered up quietly by the falling snow, despite the immense talent of McDonald up front and center.

My love for theater started when I first got involved in high school plays and children's theatre in London, Ontario, which led me—much to my mother’s chagrin—to study set design, directing, and arts administration at York University in Toronto. But rather than pursuing theater as a career (I did produce and design a wee bit), I became a self-proclaimed theater junkie and life-long supporter. I am not a writer by trade, but I hope to share my views and feelings about this amazing experience we are so lucky to be able to see here in NYC, and in my many trips to London, Enlgand, Chicago, Toronto, Washington, and beyond. Living in London, England from 1985 to 1986, NYC since 1994, and on my numerous theatrical obsessive trips to England, I've seen as much theater as I can possibly afford. I love seeing plays. I love seeing musicals. If I had to choose between a song or a dance, I'd always pick the song. Dance—especially ballet—is pretty and all, but it doesn’t excite me as, say, Sondheim lyrics. But that being said, the dancing in West Side Story is incredible! As it seems you all love a good list, here's two. FAVORITE MUSICALS (in no particular order): Sweeney Todd with Patti Lupone and Michael Cerveris in 2005. By far, my most favorite theatrical experience to date. Sunday in the Park with George with Jenna Russell (who made me sob hysterically each and every one of the three times I saw that production in England and here in NYC) in 2008 Spring Awakening with Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in 2007 Hedwig and the Angry Inch (both off-Boadway in 1998 and on Broadway in 2014, with Neal Patrick Harris, but also with Michael C. Hall and John Cameron Mitchell, my first Hedwig and my last...so far), Next To Normal with Alice Ripley (who I wish I had seen in Side Show) in 2009 FAVORITE PLAYS (that’s more difficult—there have been so many and they are all so different): Angels in American, both on Broadway and off Lettice and Lovage with Dame Maggie Smith and Margaret Tyzack in 1987 Who's Afraid of Virginai Woolf with Tracy Letts and Amy Morton in 2012 Almost everything by Alan Ayckbourn, but especially Woman in Mind with Julia McKenzie in 1986 And to round out the five, maybe Proof with Mary Louise Parker in 2000. But ask me on a different day, and I might give you a different list. These are only ten theatre moments that I will remember for years to come, until I don’t have a memory anymore. There are many more that I didn't or couldn't remember, and I hope a tremendous number more to come. Thanks for reading. And remember: read, like, share, retweet, enjoy. For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com

