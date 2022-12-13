Broadway’s One-Mays Christmas Carol, is Sumptuously Staged, But Lacks an Engaging Middle

An abrupt crash leads us into the pitch-black darkness of the Nederlander Theatre. A voice beacons us to sit up and lean into this one-man version of Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol, adapted by its star performer, Jefferson Mays (Broadway’s Oslo; The Music Man), alongside Susan Lions (I Am My Own Wife; assoc. director of May/international tours), and director Michael Arden (Broadway/Deaf West’s Spring Awakening). As he did before, in the 2020 filming of this traditional Christmas story, Mays, the man of a thousand faces and characterizations, candle-lights the way, engaging and enticing us forward with his infallible charm, into the unique and somewhat engaging telling of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. In Prose. Being a Ghost Story of Christmas, commonly known as A Christmas Carol. A novella, first published in 1843, it recounts the tale and transformation of an elderly miser, Mr. Ebenezer Scrooge. He is as well-known a character to the masses as Jacob Marley’s ghost, the deceased former business partner, who comes a-knocking on Scrooge’s door late one Christmas Eve, dragging his chains and sad soul for a fireside chat. In hopes of giving him the gift of redemption.

Mays, as he does, dives in with a quirky force. He’s the man at the center, playing the iconic Scrooge with a scorn that resonates, as well as every other character he comes in contact with on his epic journey through his past, present, and future Christmases. Delivering Dickens’ tale with a clever solitary presence that is quite astonishing, to say the least, he finds intrigue and interest in most moments, but sadly not all. Almost completely engulfed by the dark shadows that envelop the stage, thanks to the strong production design conceived by Arden and set and costume designer Dane Laffrey (Broadway’s Once on This Island), along with lighting by the talented Ben Stanton (Broadway’s The Rose Tattoo), Scrooge, as played most wisely by Mays, is as solitary as a rotten oyster, void of the pearl that might give it some beauty. He draws us in, shifting effortlessly from Uncle to nephew with an ease that hypnotizes. He climbs up the rotating stairs in the cold darkness of his dwelling, eager to bring us to the moment when the chains that bind us rattle and clang their way in with melancholy and fear.

A Christmas Carol has gotten off to a grand good start, breaking the mold and laying the groundwork for something truly special to spiral forward. But for some reason, when Marley takes a seat, the elegant structuring falters, disengaging us from its meticulously crafted web. The piece slows down and stumbles, even when the shadows of Christmases past dance in the warm glow of Scrooge’s former employer. It’s beautifully staged, I will say that wholeheartedly, with laughter and dancing echoing miraculously throughout the darkness, thanks to sound designer Joshua D. Reid (Signature’s Jerry Springer: The Opera) and projections by Lucy MacKinnon (Broadway’s Kimberly Akimbo), but the heralding of the three unique spirits, the ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present, and Christmas Yet to Come doesn’t sing with the magical illusions that it did when I watched the filmed version back in 2020. It was a joint project between TBD Pictures, La Jolla Playhouse, and On The Stage, and when I first saw it, I thought it was the most exemplary telling to go down those snowy lanes of Dickens’ classic. It was A Christmas Carol unlike any other I’ve ever been witness to, filmed live on stage at New York’s United Palace, chosen by the crew in order to “preserve the power of the theatrical storytelling.” And indeed, it did just that. with a grand flourish, courtesy of the director of photography, Maceo Bishop (Uncut Gems), unfolding the tale with a wise aplomb, delivering a well-needed outcome known to pretty much all of us.