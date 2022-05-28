Broadway’s POTUS Deliciously Delivers the C-word Hilariously

You can’t argue with a title like that. As for the women who make up this stellar cast of Broadway’s funniest comedy of the year, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, they definitely know how to keep this ruckus play going strong and rocking, delivering line after line of hilarity for us all to savor. It’s pure deliciousness, this farce about all the female staff that work together to keep the country out of trouble. They do this with aplomb, all the while babysitting the idiot that holds the highest office in the land. If only all these women who brought forth this comedy actually could run the country. We might be better off.
Playwright Selina Fillinger (“The Morning Show“; Something Clean) along with director Susan Stroman (Broadway’s The Producers;Prince of Broadway) stepping out of her traditional musical/dance roots, play it big and for laughs. But the success of POTUS is also about the brilliance of assembling pretty much the funniest gaggle of gals around. Together that really make this play go round and round, without ever giving away just where this merry-go-round is going to land. Lead by the most magnificent Julie White (Broadway’s A Doll’s House, Part 2; Gary…), she guides with confidence this stupendous team of actors; Lilli Cooper (Broadway’s Tootsie), Lea DeLaria (Broadway’s On the Town), the outstandingly funny Rachel Dratch (Public’s Privacy), Julianne Hough (“Rock of Ages“), Suzy Nakamura (Netflix’s “Dead to Me“), and the delicious Vanessa Williams (Broadway’s After Midnight; Into the Woods) giving us all the best that they have, POTUS never fails in its effort to save the world from the idiot males in charge, and to make us laugh consistently throughout the roller coaster ride they take us on. Just send in the very game Hough and her Dusty to perfectively engage and solve some inconvenient problems, and even when off the mark, she, the others, and the play deliver the goods stupendously.
My love for theater started when I first got involved in high school plays and children's theatre in London, Ontario, which led me—much to my mother’s chagrin—to study set design, directing, and arts administration at York University in Toronto. But rather than pursuing theater as a career (I did produce and design a wee bit), I became a self-proclaimed theater junkie and life-long supporter. I am not a writer by trade, but I hope to share my views and feelings about this amazing experience we are so lucky to be able to see here in NYC, and in my many trips to London, Enlgand, Chicago, Toronto, Washington, and beyond.
Living in London, England from 1985 to 1986, NYC since 1994, and on my numerous theatrical obsessive trips to England, I've seen as much theater as I can possibly afford. I love seeing plays. I love seeing musicals. If I had to choose between a song or a dance, I'd always pick the song. Dance—especially ballet—is pretty and all, but it doesn’t excite me as, say, Sondheim lyrics. But that being said, the dancing in West Side Story is incredible!
As it seems you all love a good list, here's two.
FAVORITE MUSICALS (in no particular order):
Sweeney Todd with Patti Lupone and Michael Cerveris in 2005. By far, my most favorite theatrical experience to date.
Sunday in the Park with George with Jenna Russell (who made me sob hysterically each and every one of the three times I saw that production in England and here in NYC) in 2008
Spring Awakening with Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in 2007
Hedwig and the Angry Inch (both off-Boadway in 1998 and on Broadway in 2014, with Neal Patrick Harris, but also with Michael C. Hall and John Cameron Mitchell, my first Hedwig and my last...so far),
Next To Normal with Alice Ripley (who I wish I had seen in Side Show) in 2009
FAVORITE PLAYS (that’s more difficult—there have been so many and they are all so different):
Angels in American, both on Broadway and off
Lettice and Lovage with Dame Maggie Smith and Margaret Tyzack in 1987
Who's Afraid of Virginai Woolf with Tracy Letts and Amy Morton in 2012
Almost everything by Alan Ayckbourn, but especially Woman in Mind with Julia McKenzie in 1986
And to round out the five, maybe Proof with Mary Louise Parker in 2000. But ask me on a different day, and I might give you a different list.
These are only ten theatre moments that I will remember for years to come, until I don’t have a memory anymore. There are many more that I didn't or couldn't remember, and I hope a tremendous number more to come. Thanks for reading.
