Broadway’s Rising Stars You Are There

The 14th Annual Broadway’s Rising Stars concert was held at The Town Hall on Monday, July 18 at 8:00pm, serving as the national showcase event for recent graduates of Performing Arts schools from all across the country.
Scott Siegel (Creator, Write and Host)
Twenty-two up and coming students from prestigious performing arts schools including AMDA, Berklee Conservatory, Brooklyn College, Circle in the Square Theater School, Manhattan School of Music, Marymount, Ithaca College, Northwestern University, NYU’s Tisch & Steinhardt divisions, and more participated in the evening.
Stella Katherine Cole
Henry O’Connell
Brionna Trilling
Zoie Lanning
Quentin Fettig
Hannah Faith Marshall
Marques Stewart
Erika Nicole Mesa
Garrison Hunt
Izzy Marinucci
Jared Goodwin
The Class of 2022 Broadway Rising Stars
Sara Den Bleyker
John Fischer (Music Director)
Lily Arriaga
Jeremiah Garcia
Isaiah Mayhew
Miles Eichenhorn
Rose Chamblee
Steven Martella
Kylie Heyman
Benjamin T. Swanson
Paul J. Hernandez
Scott Siegel with cast members-Miles Eichenhorn, Jared Goodwin, Paul J. Hernandez, Garrison Hunt, Steven Martella, Isaiah Mayhew, Henry O’Connell, Marques Stewart, Quentin Fettig, Benjamin T. Swanson and Jeremiah Garcia
Scott Siegel with cast members-Lily Arriaga, Sara Den Bleyker, Rose Chamblee, Stella Katherine Cole, Kylie Heyman, Izzy Marinnucci, Hannah Faith Marshall, Erika Nicole Mesa, Brionne Trillinng and Zoie Lanning
Danny Gardner (Choreographer), Scott Siegel, John Fischer, Zak Eldridge and Jerry DeVore
