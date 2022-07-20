Broadway’s Rising Stars You Are There

The 14th Annual Broadway’s Rising Stars concert was held at The Town Hall on Monday, July 18 at 8:00pm, serving as the national showcase event for recent graduates of Performing Arts schools from all across the country.

Twenty-two up and coming students from prestigious performing arts schools including AMDA, Berklee Conservatory, Brooklyn College, Circle in the Square Theater School, Manhattan School of Music, Marymount, Ithaca College, Northwestern University, NYU’s Tisch & Steinhardt divisions, and more participated in the evening.