Broadway’s Rising Stars You Are There

The 14th Annual Broadway’s Rising Stars concert was held at The Town Hall on Monday, July 18 at 8:00pm, serving as the national showcase event for recent graduates of Performing Arts schools from all across the country.

Scott Siegel (Creator, Write and Host)

Twenty-two up and coming students from prestigious performing arts schools including AMDA, Berklee Conservatory, Brooklyn College, Circle in the Square Theater School, Manhattan School of Music, Marymount, Ithaca College, Northwestern University, NYU’s Tisch & Steinhardt divisions, and more participated in the evening.

Stella Katherine Cole

Henry O’Connell

Brionna Trilling

Zoie Lanning

Quentin Fettig

Hannah Faith Marshall

Marques Stewart

Erika Nicole Mesa

Garrison Hunt

Izzy Marinucci

Jared Goodwin

The Class of 2022 Broadway Rising Stars

Sara Den Bleyker

John Fischer (Music Director)

Lily Arriaga

Jeremiah Garcia

Isaiah Mayhew

Miles Eichenhorn

Rose Chamblee

Steven Martella

Kylie Heyman

Benjamin T. Swanson

Paul J. Hernandez

Scott Siegel with cast members-Miles Eichenhorn, Jared Goodwin, Paul J. Hernandez, Garrison Hunt, Steven Martella, Isaiah Mayhew, Henry O’Connell, Marques Stewart, Quentin Fettig, Benjamin T. Swanson and Jeremiah Garcia

Scott Siegel with cast members-Lily Arriaga, Sara Den Bleyker, Rose Chamblee, Stella Katherine Cole, Kylie Heyman, Izzy Marinnucci, Hannah Faith Marshall, Erika Nicole Mesa, Brionne Trillinng and Zoie Lanning

Danny Gardner (Choreographer), Scott Siegel, John Fischer, Zak Eldridge and Jerry DeVore

 

