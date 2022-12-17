Broadway’s The Piano Lesson Finds Meaning, Even When Not Every Note Hits True

Like a ghost standing in the hall, August Wilson’s epic Pulitzer Prize-winning play, The Piano Lesson, the fourth of Wilson’s 10-play Pittsburgh Cycle, strides strong onto Broadway’s Ethel Barrymore Theatre stage, filling the air with energy and excitement. It’s one of those plays that I have heard so much about, but never actually seen live and in person. It resonates with legendary magic, aching to be seen and witnessed. And as directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson, the dynamically enlightened piece overflows with flashes of African American folklore and mythology, drawing us in, like a broken down truck of watermelons, with some fine performances that bring weight to the story, but overall stays a bit too long in the driveway, repeating itself over and over until the produce doesn’t register as appetizing as it sounded from the beginning.
Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington in August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson. Photo by Julieta Cervantes.
Set in 1936, The Piano Lesson shines its ambitious light on the Charles family, living their life in a dynamically fractured house and home of Doaker Charles, played touchingly by the always confident Samual L. Jackson (Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction“), uncle to Berniece, played gorgeously by the magnificently talented Danielle Brooks (Broadway’s The Color Purple). We see her shifting herself upstairs in the bedroom trying to get some sleep, in a space shared with her 11-year-old daughter Maretha, played in the performance I saw by an appealing Nadia Daniel (otherwise I could be Jurnee Swan), but it’s the piano sitting center stage, down in their living room that we begin to pay attention to. The set, designed by Beowulf Boritt (Broadway’s POTUS), and the lighting by Japhy Weideman (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen), draws us in with its ghost story formulation, enhancing that energy in a way that I wasn’t prepared for. But when the ghostly apparition of Yellow Dog takes its place on that creaking staircase, the complications of legacy and history make their way in, melting the past and future trauma together in the most unsuspected manner.
