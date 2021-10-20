Broadway’s Trouble in Mind Offers 300 tickets at $19.57

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) announces that the Broadway premiere of Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress, is partnering with radio station 107.5 WBLS-FM, the nation’s most recognizable Black radio station, offering 300 tickets at $19.57 to every preview performance in every section of the theater.

This special offer reflects the year Childress’ play was originally intended to make its Broadway premiere in 1957. But that premiere never came to be because this play – written by a Black female playwright – about racism and progress in the American theater, was ignored and snubbed from having its planned Broadway debut. Now, with this history-referenced and affordable price point, Roundabout Theatre Company in collaboration with WBLS, strives to broaden and provide greater accessibility to anyone that wants to experience a live theatrical production on Broadway while also honoring Childress’ memory and the legacy of others who came before her and continue the fight.

The $19.57 ticket price will be available for performances beginning Friday, October 29 through Wednesday, November 17, subject to availability, while inventory lasts. To access this offer, please visit WBLSTrouble.org. Additionally, anyone who has purchased tickets for preview performances already, may request a price adjustment or donate the balance of their ticket to Roundabout Theatre Company and support programs including The Refocus Project which aims to transform the American theatre canon.

In addition to WBLS, Roundabout Theatre Company is also partnering with a variety of print and online community-based media outlets to ensure access and exposure throughout the run of the play.

Trouble in Mind stars Tony & Emmy Award winner LaChanze as “Wiletta”, Michael Zegen as “Al Manners”, Chuck Cooper as “Sheldon Forrester”, Danielle Campbell as “Judy Sears”, Jessica Frances Dukes as “Millie Davis”, Brandon Micheal Hall as “John Nevins”, Simon Jones as “Henry”, Alex Mickiewicz as “Eddie Fenton” and Don Stephenson as “Bill O’Wray”. The play is directed by Charles Randolph-Wright.

Trouble in Mind will begin preview performances on Friday, October 29 with an official opening set for Thursday, November 18, 2021. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

WBLS has been America’s most recognizable Black radio station, laying the foundation for feel-good crossover tunes and a sincere dedication for community outreach. WBLS’ unique attention to the community has made it a heritage staple resting at 107.5 FM. For decades, it has been and continues to be the #1 source for R&B music and lifestyle reaching the tri-state area with a clear, crisp signal sharing music and information. 107.5 WBLS-FM is a New York Urban Adult Contemporary station with 2.3 million listeners. 60% of WBLS-FM’s listeners are between the ages of 25-54. Broadcasting from its signal are award winning and internationally known personalities like Steve Harvey, Lenny Green, Donnie McClurkin, Dahved Levy, DJ Marley Marl, Bishop Hezekiah Walker and more.

Roundabout’s production of Trouble in Mind comes to Broadway following two recent development readings with director Charles Randolph-Wright. Roundabout audiences will know the work of playwright Alice Childress from the recent online reading of her play, Wine in the Wilderness, as part of Roundabout’s multi-year The Refocus Project, presented in association with Black Theatre United, to spotlight twentieth-century Black plays and their playwrights.

Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Alice Childress’s wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theatre opened to acclaim Off-Broadway in 1955. At the forefront of both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the prescient Trouble in Mind was announced to move to Broadway in 1957…in a production that never came to be.

Roundabout is thrilled to welcome back many of these actors to their stages including Michael Zegen who made his Roundabout debut in Bad Jews at its Underground production in 2012, which then transferred to the Laura Pels in 2013 and Tony Award-winner Chuck Cooper who made his Roundabout debut in the 2016 production of The Cherry Orchard at American Airlines Theatre. Additionally, Alex Mickiewicz was last seen at Roundabout in The Last Match (2017) and Simon Jones and Don Stephenson were both last seen at Roundabout in Death Takes a Holiday (2011).

LaChanze is a founding member of Black Theatre United; she returns to Broadway following A Christmas Carol (2019) and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (2018), for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical.