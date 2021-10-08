MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Brooklyn Diner Brings You Not Only Good Food But A Show

Brooklyn Diner Brings You Not Only Good Food But A Show

New York, New York is where the party never stops! Come join Broadway’s brightest talent as they belt out your favorite tunes, get you up on your feet, and make you feel like the star that you are at the Brooklyn Diner located at 155 W 43rd Street

Perfect for parties of all ages, this interactive musical revue at the Brooklyn Diner in the heart of Times Square plays Fridays and Saturdays from 7–8 PM. 

Enjoy New York’s favorite comfort food while you sing along to the music of the city that never sleeps. Specialty cocktails including the “Brooklyn Bridge” and the “Cyclone,” a sumptuous spiked milkshake, top off this fabulous event. Start spreading the news and be a part of it!

