Brooklyn Vegan Bakery Terms of Endearment Makes NYC Smile

Forget all your misconceptions that come to mind when you hear vegan and get on over to this vegan eatery located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Terms of Endearment is a cozy vegan patisserie, a plant-based restaurant with a French twist; they are vegan, palm oil free, and dairy free, with nut free options as well.

Terms of Endearment’s Pastry Chef, Aja Brumley, is classically trained in French pastry and has absolutely mastered the near impossible vegan croissant recipe.

Anyone looking to get their coffee fix prepare to be blown away by Terms of Endearment’s latte selections. From a golden turmeric latte to their lavender butterfly pea latte, their options are all incredibly creative, flavorful, and utterly dreamy to look at.

Terms of Endearment is known for their croissants and their classic NY bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches, but their menu offers other mouth-watering options like their avocado Vol Au Vent and their mushroom truffle sandwich.

Every Saturday and Sunday you can find a different limited-edition croissant (their famous pumpkin croissant or their apple chai croissant) so don’t be surprised if your visit turns into a weekly one to not miss out on any new exceptional flavors!

There is a lot in the works in the upcoming months. For the fall season this year they are introducing their Harvest Bowl and Maple Sandwich and throughout the month of November you can find a three-pie special (8”, $45 each) of pumpkin, pecan, and rustic apple pies. And throughout December Terms of Endearment is offering a cookie box and a danish box.

Despite the tremendous efforts it takes these days persisting through the 2020 pandemic, Terms of Endearment continues to absolutely thrive as the go-to vegan bakery of Brooklyn!

Reporting by Julianna Song