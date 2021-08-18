MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

Bryant Park Movie Nights

Bryant Park Movie Nights

Bryant Park Movie Nights Opening Night Presentation of Clueless starting Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy and Paul Rudd will happen Monday, August 23rd.  The iconic Bryant Park Movie Nights series returns after being paused due to the pandemic. Entering the 27th season, the series is a welcome return to outdoor events in New York City. Due to popular demand, Bryant Park Movie Nights, presented by Verizon, will run on Monday and, for the first time, Tuesday evenings, from August 23rd through September 28th on the Bryant Park lawn. All films begin at sunset, with the lawn open at 5pm for picnicking. 

Tuesday, August 24
Hustlers (2019)Directed by Lorene Scafaria, starring Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, and Mette Towley

Monday, August 30
The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)
Directed by Frank Oz, starring Frank Oz, Jim Henson, Dave Goelz and multiple guest stars

Tuesday, August 31
Inside Man (2006)
Directed by Spike Lee, starring Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, and Jodie Foster

Monday, September 6
Uncut Gems (2019)
Directed by Benny & Josh Safdie, starring Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, and Idina Menzel

Tuesday, September 7
Love & Basketball (2000)
Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, starring Sanaa Latham, Omar Epps, and Glenndon Chatman

Monday, September 13
Moonstruck (1987)
Directed by Norman Jewison, starring Cher, Nicholas Cage, Olympia Dukakis, and Danny Aiello

Tuesday, September 14
MOULIN ROUGE! (2001)
Directed by Baz Luhrmann, starring Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, and John Leguizamo

Monday, September 27
The Phantom of the Opera (2004)
Directed by Joel Schumacher, starring Gerard Butler, Emmy Rossum, and Patrick Wilson

Tuesday, September 28
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
Directed by Chris Columbus, starring Robin Williams, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, and Harvey Fierstein

Bryant Park Corporation has created a new park program, Broadway-Bound, that is being produced with support from Amazon. As the organization champions the performing arts with the return of live Picnic Performances this summer, they are proud to support the rising stars of BroadwayEvolved on the very same stage. The newly established partnership with the musical theatre training program, Bryant Park Corporation and BroadwayEvolved, will give stud

Related Items
Film

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Film

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGAugust 18, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGAugust 16, 2021
Read More

Woodstock Nation At Square One Publishers

G. H. HARDINGAugust 15, 2021
Read More

Gemma’s Gem of the Week: Writing an Effective Psychological Horror

Gemma FarquharAugust 14, 2021
Read More

Sean Penns Flag Day Opens August 20th

Suzanna BowlingAugust 13, 2021
Read More

Women Power! Brings Us Light and Desire

Suzanna BowlingAugust 13, 2021
Read More

DRIFT To Debut New Work at The Shed

Suzanna BowlingAugust 13, 2021
Read More

Seafood Fit For a Queen, Sports and Movies at The Hudson Yards

Suzanna BowlingAugust 12, 2021
Read More

Applications Being Accepted Into DreamWorks Theatricals/MTI Emerging Writers Program

Suzanna BowlingAugust 12, 2021
Read More