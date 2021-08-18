Bryant Park Movie Nights Opening Night Presentation of Clueless starting Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy and Paul Rudd will happen Monday, August 23rd. The iconic Bryant Park Movie Nights series returns after being paused due to the pandemic. Entering the 27th season, the series is a welcome return to outdoor events in New York City. Due to popular demand, Bryant Park Movie Nights, presented by Verizon, will run on Monday and, for the first time, Tuesday evenings, from August 23rd through September 28th on the Bryant Park lawn. All films begin at sunset, with the lawn open at 5pm for picnicking.

Tuesday, August 24

Hustlers (2019)Directed by Lorene Scafaria, starring Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, and Mette Towley

Monday, August 30

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

Directed by Frank Oz, starring Frank Oz, Jim Henson, Dave Goelz and multiple guest stars



Tuesday, August 31

Inside Man (2006)

Directed by Spike Lee, starring Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, and Jodie Foster

Monday, September 6

Uncut Gems (2019)

Directed by Benny & Josh Safdie, starring Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, and Idina Menzel



Tuesday, September 7

Love & Basketball (2000)

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, starring Sanaa Latham, Omar Epps, and Glenndon Chatman

Monday, September 13

Moonstruck (1987)

Directed by Norman Jewison, starring Cher, Nicholas Cage, Olympia Dukakis, and Danny Aiello

Tuesday, September 14

MOULIN ROUGE! (2001)

Directed by Baz Luhrmann, starring Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, and John Leguizamo

Monday, September 27

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Directed by Joel Schumacher, starring Gerard Butler, Emmy Rossum, and Patrick Wilson

Tuesday, September 28

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Directed by Chris Columbus, starring Robin Williams, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, and Harvey Fierstein

Bryant Park Corporation has created a new park program, Broadway-Bound, that is being produced with support from Amazon. As the organization champions the performing arts with the return of live Picnic Performances this summer, they are proud to support the rising stars of BroadwayEvolved on the very same stage. The newly established partnership with the musical theatre training program, Bryant Park Corporation and BroadwayEvolved, will give stud