Bryant Park’s 30th Anniversary Brings Back The June Reading Room Series

Bryant Park has announced the 2022 June Reading Room lineup as part of the annual return of the Bryant Park Reading Room during a monumental year celebrating Bryant Park’s 30th anniversary. The Books on Broadway series continues in June, along with Author, Poetry, BookClub, Reel Talks series, and children’s events.

The complete June Reading Room series details can be found below. Additional program lineups for July through September will be announced at a later date.

Tuesday, June 7

12:30pm

Books on Broadway

Grease, Tell Me More, Tell Me More: Stories from the Broadway Phenomenon That Started It All with Tom Moore, Author and Director (original Broadway production) and Ken Waissman, Author and Producer (original Broadway production)

Hosted by Ilana Levine, Actress and Podcaster of Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine

6pm

Poetry

Dan Alter, Nick Flynn, Sandra Lim, Tess Taylor

Hosted by Jason Schneiderman

Friday, June 10

12pm

Beekeeping

Learn about urban honeybees and the vital role they play in the environment.

Produced in partnership with New York City Beekeepers Association

Tuesday, June 14

3pm

Classics BookClub

American Birds: A Literary Companion

Hosted by Miriam Tuliao, Penguin Random House

Produced in partnership with Penguin Random House

6pm

Poetry

James Hoch, David Mills, Rosebud Ben-Oni, Molly Peacock

Hosted by Jason Schneiderman

Wednesday, June 15

12:30pm

Author

READ650: Fathers and Fatherhood

Authors perform their stories in 650 words or less.

Hosted by Ed McCann

Curated by Steven Lewis

Elizabeth Bayou-Grace

Steven Lewis

David Masello

Edward McCann

Suzanne McConnell

Malachy McCourt

Anthony Murphy

Irene O’Garden

Sarah Bracey White

Monday, June 20

12:30pm

Reel Talks

Terrence Rafferty, Conversation on William Wellman and The Ox-Bow Incident

Hosted by Scott Adlerberg, Resident Film Expert

Tuesday, June 21

6pm

Poetry

Jay Deshpande, Dawn Lundy Martin, Angelo Nikolopoulos, Yerra Sugarman

Hosted by Jason Schneiderman

Wednesday, June 22

12:30pm

Author

TRUEly Inspiring – Memoir and Based on Facts

CNN Anchor Zain E. Asher, Where the Children Take Us

President Emerita Karen Brooks Hopkins, BAM…and Then it Hit Me

Journalist Katharine Gregorio, The Double Life of Katharine Clark

Peace Officer Tim McLoughlin, Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms

Monday, June 27

12:30pm

Reel Talks

Michael Benson, Space Odyssey: Stanley Kubrick, Arthur C. Clarke, and the Making of a Masterpiece

Hosted by Scott Adlerberg, Resident Film Expert

Tuesday, June 28

3pm

Graphic Novel BookClub

The Amazing Spider-Man

Hosted by Kelly Coyle-Crivelli, Penguin Random House

Produced in partnership with Penguin Random House

6pm

Poetry

Chase Berggrun, Kyle Dacuyan, Phillis Levin, Dante Micheaux

Hosted by Jason Schneiderman

Wednesday, June 29

10:30am

StoryTime with Cali Co Cat

12:30pm

Author

Beach Reads – Romcom, et al

Grant Ginder, Let’s Not Do That Again

Actress Jenny Mollen, City of Likes

Annabel Monaghan, Nora Goes off Script

Meredith Schorr, As Seen on TV

The Bryant Park outdoor Reading Room is located at the 42nd Street allée – between 5th & 6th Avenues – under the London Plane trees. Because of the outdoor locale, there is ample seating for all to enjoy.

The space is defined by five specially designed carts: one cart is devoted to authors who have participated in the Bryant Park literary series and best sellers; one cart is filled with a complete “Classics” collection; one cart is dedicated to children’s books; one cart carries magazines; and one cart is committed to a variety of newspapers. And what makes the Reading Room even more special is that over the course of each summer, there are dozens of programs promoting multiple themes and genres for the public to attend. From poetry to fiction, non-fiction to book clubs, writers workshops, and programs for children, it is a popular destination for bookworms and authors alike and is free to the public.

This year marks several milestones in Bryant Park’s history. The park is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of its restoration and the 20-year reopening of the outdoor Reading Room in Bryant Park.

The Reading Room in Bryant Park was originally established in 1935 by the New York Public Library as a refuge for the thousands of unemployed New Yorkers during the Great Depression. The “first” Reading Room closed in 1944, only to be reopened by the Bryant Park Corporation in 2003. It is now one of the most popular amenities in Bryant Park.

The Bryant Park Reading Room has received numerous prestigious awards for demonstrating excellence, partnership, and creativity in enhancing New York City’s quality of life including The New York City Neighborhood Development Achievement Award presented by the New York City Small Business Services at Gracie Mansion; and two awards from the International Downtown Association Achievement Award in the public space category.