Bryant Park’s 30th Anniversary Brings Back The June Reading Room Series

Bryant Park has announced the 2022 June Reading Room lineup as part of the annual return of the Bryant Park Reading Room during a monumental year celebrating Bryant Park’s 30th anniversary. The Books on Broadway series continues in June, along with Author, Poetry, BookClub, Reel Talks series, and children’s events.
The complete June Reading Room series details can be found below. Additional program lineups for July through September will be announced at a later date.
Tuesday, June 7
12:30pm
Books on Broadway
Grease, Tell Me More, Tell Me More: Stories from the Broadway Phenomenon That Started It All with Tom Moore, Author and Director (original Broadway production) and Ken Waissman, Author and Producer (original Broadway production)
Hosted by Ilana Levine, Actress and Podcaster of Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine
6pm
Poetry
Dan Alter, Nick Flynn, Sandra Lim, Tess Taylor
Hosted by Jason Schneiderman
Friday, June 10
12pm
Beekeeping
Learn about urban honeybees and the vital role they play in the environment.
Produced in partnership with New York City Beekeepers Association
Tuesday, June 14
3pm
Classics BookClub
American Birds: A Literary Companion
Hosted by Miriam Tuliao, Penguin Random House
Produced in partnership with Penguin Random House
6pm
Poetry
James Hoch, David Mills, Rosebud Ben-Oni, Molly Peacock
Hosted by Jason Schneiderman
Wednesday, June 15
12:30pm
Author
READ650: Fathers and Fatherhood
Authors perform their stories in 650 words or less.
Hosted by Ed McCann
Curated by Steven Lewis
Elizabeth Bayou-Grace
Steven Lewis
David Masello
Edward McCann
Suzanne McConnell
Malachy McCourt
Anthony Murphy
Irene O’Garden
Sarah Bracey White
Monday, June 20
12:30pm
Reel Talks
Terrence Rafferty, Conversation on William Wellman and The Ox-Bow Incident
Hosted by Scott Adlerberg, Resident Film Expert
Tuesday, June 21
6pm
Poetry
Jay Deshpande, Dawn Lundy Martin, Angelo Nikolopoulos, Yerra Sugarman
Hosted by Jason Schneiderman
Wednesday, June 22
12:30pm
Author
TRUEly Inspiring – Memoir and Based on Facts
CNN Anchor Zain E. Asher, Where the Children Take Us
President Emerita Karen Brooks Hopkins, BAM…and Then it Hit Me
Journalist Katharine Gregorio, The Double Life of Katharine Clark
Peace Officer Tim McLoughlin, Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms
Monday, June 27
12:30pm
Reel Talks
Michael Benson, Space Odyssey: Stanley Kubrick, Arthur C. Clarke, and the Making of a Masterpiece
Hosted by Scott Adlerberg, Resident Film Expert
Tuesday, June 28
3pm
Graphic Novel BookClub
The Amazing Spider-Man
Hosted by Kelly Coyle-Crivelli, Penguin Random House
Produced in partnership with Penguin Random House
6pm
Poetry
Chase Berggrun, Kyle Dacuyan, Phillis Levin, Dante Micheaux
Hosted by Jason Schneiderman
Wednesday, June 29
10:30am
StoryTime with Cali Co Cat
12:30pm
Author
Beach Reads – Romcom, et al
Grant Ginder, Let’s Not Do That Again
Actress Jenny Mollen, City of Likes
Annabel Monaghan, Nora Goes off Script
Meredith Schorr, As Seen on TV
The Bryant Park outdoor Reading Room is located at the 42nd Street allée – between 5th & 6th Avenues – under the London Plane trees. Because of the outdoor locale, there is ample seating for all to enjoy.
The space is defined by five specially designed carts: one cart is devoted to authors who have participated in the Bryant Park literary series and best sellers; one cart is filled with a complete “Classics” collection; one cart is dedicated to children’s books; one cart carries magazines; and one cart is committed to a variety of newspapers. And what makes the Reading Room even more special is that over the course of each summer, there are dozens of programs promoting multiple themes and genres for the public to attend. From poetry to fiction, non-fiction to book clubs, writers workshops, and programs for children, it is a popular destination for bookworms and authors alike and is free to the public.
This year marks several milestones in Bryant Park’s history. The park is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of its restoration and the 20-year reopening of the outdoor Reading Room in Bryant Park.
The Reading Room in Bryant Park was originally established in 1935 by the New York Public Library as a refuge for the thousands of unemployed New Yorkers during the Great Depression. The “first” Reading Room closed in 1944, only to be reopened by the Bryant Park Corporation in 2003. It is now one of the most popular amenities in Bryant Park.
The Bryant Park Reading Room has received numerous prestigious awards for demonstrating excellence, partnership, and creativity in enhancing New York City’s quality of life including The New York City Neighborhood Development Achievement Award presented by the New York City Small Business Services at Gracie Mansion; and two awards from the International Downtown Association Achievement Award in the public space category.
