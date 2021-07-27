Bryant Park’s Broadway-Bound BroadwayEvolved

On Monday August 2nd, Bryant Park’s Broadway-Bound Initiative kicks off it’s programming with a performance by the BroadwayEvolved students and celebrity faculty.

This year, students will take part in online or in-person training sessions with Tony Award Nominee Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon), Tony Winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!), Tony Nominee Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill), Ciara Renée (Frozen), Jelani Alladin (Frozen), BroadwayEvolved co-founder Betsy Wolfe (Waitress, Falsettos), The BroadwayEvolved students, Amazon’s Carley Graham-Garcia and Dan Biederman, President of Bryant Park Corporation. .

After a year of innovative online learning, BroadwayEvolved is back in New York City. Students from around the world faced a challenging year, and now more than ever are seeking meaningful connections and training from the very Broadway, TV, and Film artists who have seen much of their work disappear due to COVID-19. With students from over 40 states and 15 countries, and scholarships that double yearly, BroadwayEvolved grew to an even wider audience after millions on TikTok viewed the transformational work that happens during the week-long summer program. BroadwayEvolved launched a social media competition awarding 21 scholarships and free full tuition all in the hopes of shaping the next generation of industry change makers.