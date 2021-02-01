BTS’ “Dynamite” Music Video Ensembles Sold for $162,500 Over Eight Times its Original Estimate at MusiCares® Foundation Charity Relief Auction at Julien’s Auctions

Julien’s Auctions held on Sunday, January 31, was the highly-anticipated MusiCares Charity Relief Auction live in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com

The top selling item was BTS’ pastel colored ensembles worn in their 2020 music video for “Dynamite,” which sold for an astounding $162,500, over eight times its original estimate of $20,000-$40,000. This year, BTS earned their first Grammy nomination for the song “Dynamite” in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, the global phenomenon’s smash hit and first number one single in the United States. The lot was sold to two buyers, Yusaku Maezawa, Japanese art collector and HIKAKIN, “Japan’s most famous YouTuber.”

Another top seller was a painting of Snoop Dogg’s self-portrait dog wearing a “Doggy Style 25” gold chain signed by Snoop Dogg, which was created in commemoration of his 25th Anniversary Doggy Style in 2019 which sold for an astounding $96,000, sixty-four times its original estimate of $1,500.

Other highlights with their winning bids included:

An acrylic and spray on canvas painting of singer and musician Chris Martin performing live with Coldplay by Billy Morrison, the artist and guitarist of Billy Idol’s band since 2009 which sold for $25,600, over its original estimate of $8,000.

A Schecter bass guitar signed by Nikki Sixx accompanied by a handwritten note from Sixx that reads “Always Kick Ass & Do our Best Nikki Sixx Motley Crue 2020” with a caricature self-portrait ($28,800, twenty-eight times its original estimate of $1,000).

David Lee Roth’s black embroidered with rhinestones jacket worn on stage performing with Van Halen during their landmark 2007-2008 tour when he reunited with the band for the first time since 1984 ($8,960). The jacket was also featured in a photograph with the original Van Halen singer and Eddie Van Halen signed by Roth and accompanying this lot.

Pete Townsend’s blue boiler suit and long beige linen ‘kimono’ coat ($11,520) worn by the iconic guitarist at The Who’s concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in October 24th 2019 and at Wembley Stadium on July 6th 2019.

Joe Walsh’s (The Eagles, Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band, and James Gang) signed Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar with the original Gibson hard shell case donated by Gibson Guitars ($10,240).

All proceeds from the sale of marquee lineup of items offered by artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Cyndi Lauper, Lady Gaga, The Foo Fighters, Marshmello, HAIM, Reba McEntire, Kenny Chesney, Elvis Costello, Eminem, Bob Weir, and more will benefit MusiCares, the charitable foundation which provides aid to artists and music community professionals in times of need.

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S. based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information please visit: www.musicares.org.