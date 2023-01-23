BTS j-hope, Snoop Dog & Cordell Broadus, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles & More Donate Items to MusiCares Julien’s Auctions Grammy Charity Relief Auction

A dazzling array of instruments, wardrobe, personal items and memorabilia coming directly from some of today’s biggest names in music and the top artists of our time across all genres will hit the auction block with many to be sold to the public for the first time. From one of the members of the 21st century pop icons, BTS, comes an ensemble worn by j-hope during his debut solo album photo shoot for his chart-topping Jack In The Box, released on July 15th, 2022 via BIGHIT MUSIC. The ensemble (photo above left credit: BIGHIT MUSIC) includes a black utility-style jumpsuit, a buckle belt, a black cotton T-shirt with distressing along the hem and neckline and a black ribbed bunny ear beanie. This ensemble (estimate: $2,000 – $4,000) was worn by j-hope in the “concept photos” for one of the album’s main tracks, “MORE.” Cordell Broadus, along with his father, Snoop Dogg, team up with XOUNTS Sound Systems to donate signed Champ Medici and Dr. Bombay sound systems and skins with a very special NFT (estimate: $6,000 – $8,000). In addition to the 2 sound systems, this lot also includes an exclusive NFT with art by Clay Nation who sold out their 10K NFT collection in just a few hours and maintains an ongoing partnership with Cordell and Snoop. The holder of this NFT will be invited to spend the afternoon at Snoop Dogg’s recording studio “The Compound” for a special recording session and enjoy food catered by Cordell Broadus’ company, Bored Taco. The XOUNTS NFT is a one-of-one that cannot be replicated, as it will be minted on the Polygon blockchain and transferred directly from the Julien’s wallet to the buyer’s. The XOUNTS sound and ambiance system is according to Cordell “the future”. It is a unique combination of sound, design and light. The 360° sound technology paired with the powerful subwoofer ensure that every room is flooded with music. Customizable skins and ambiance light round off the perfect concert feeling for your home. The signed Style Covers feature the NFTs owned by Cordell Broadus and Snoop Dogg from the famous Bored Ape Yacht Club Collection. It unites the Web3 with the real world in a special way and is the perfect fit for your home. The lot is accompanied by photos of Cordell Broadus and Snoop Dogg signing the Style Covers. (photo credit: ShotbyStarks of Cordell and Shiv AJay Jain of Snoop Dogg) Taylor Swift is an 11-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist and the only female in GRAMMY history to win Album of the Year three times. She has sold over 200 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling artists of all-time. In 2020, the global superstar stunned the world with the release of Swift’s GRAMMY-nominated surprise album evermore, just months after the release of her GRAMMY Album of the Year, folklore. A 2020 Epiphone DR-100EB acoustic guitar (photo right) featuring custom graphics from the album artwork has signed to the body by Swift, with a small heart drawn to the side (estimate: $5,000 – $10,000). The folk and alternative rock album evermore was released during the COVID-19 pandemic. Singer, songwriter, actor and fashion icon, Harry Styles’ 2020 black Fender Player Series Stratocaster electric guitar (photo left) signed to the body by Styles in gold marker and inscribed in his hand “Always love,” beside a doodle of a heart, will cause a stir among his legions of fans (estimate: $2,000 – $4,000). Combining record sales from his time with One Direction and his solo work, Styles has sold over 70 million records worldwide whose honors include two Brit Awards, a GRAMMY Award, and three American Music Awards. Three guitars from legendary MusiCares Person of the Year awardees will also make notable appearances such as a 2014 Gibson Les Paul electric guitar in burst finish signed by all five members of the legendary Fleetwood Mac lineup, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, when they were honored in 2018, as the first-ever band to receive the distinguished award. Nicks has added the inscription “Much Love” above her signature. The guitar is donated by Gibson and restored by Gibson’s Repair and Restoration Shop. Over their storied five-decade history of renowned musicianship, songwriting, vocal harmonies and camaraderie, the GRAMMY Award-winning pop rock band has given the world a lifetime of illustrious performances and some of the most beloved and best-selling music ever recorded, selling over 97 million albums worldwide and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of fame in 1998. A black Epiphone acoustic guitar with signatures from multi-artists who participated in the tribute concert honoring the music trailblazer and 2015 honoree, Bob Dylan including: John Mellencamp, John Doe, Tom Jones, Graham Nash, David Crosby, Aaron Neville, Bruce Springsteen, Alanis Morissette, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, Jack White, and Jackson Browne will make its way to the auction stage (estimate: $2,000 – $4,000). The guitar (photo left)features a custom painting below the bridge. With record sales worldwide estimated at over 125 million, Dylan is one of the most revered and best-selling artists of all time with 10 GRAMMY Awards, a Golden Globe, an Oscar, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He was also awarded a special citation by the Pulitzer Prize Board in 2008 and the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016. Bob Dylan’s Bob Dylan – The Original Mono Recordings record compilation, signed by Dylan will also be featured (estimate: $800 – $1,000). A 2021 Gibson Hummingbird acoustic guitar donated by Gibson and signed by 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year Joni Mitchell together with the 4-LP vinyl boxed set The Reprise Albums (1968-1971), also signed by Mitchell is another outstanding highlight. The legendary Canadian music icon and painter helped define the sound of Laurel Canyon, a musical mecca in the 1960s and 1970s, with songs such as “Big Yellow Taxi” and “Woodstock.” Her 1971 album Blue–included in the boxed set– is considered one of the best albums of all time in any genre. Over the course of her six-decade career, Mitchell has received ten GRAMMY Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement award in 2002. She was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. She also received the Polar Music Prize and in her native Canada the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement. Another stellar highlight is a watercolor painting of Mitchell created live by world-renowned artist Rob Prior before her MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony. At the event, Mitchell stopped by to observe Prior creating the painting (which was based on a photo by Joel Bernstein) and the acclaimed painter contributed a brushstroke or two herself (photo right credit: David Becker) which was shared via a photo of the moment on Mitchell’s Twitter account (estimate $2,000 – $4,000). Additionally, Joni Mitchell’s signed print of her original oil painting of Jimi Hendrix (estimate: $10,000 – $20,000) donated by Mitchell will be offered. The artwork will be framed and Mitchell will take a photo with the print for the winning bidder. From one of the best-selling music artists of all time with estimated record sales of over 220 million worldwide, comes a pair of white Nike Air Max sneakers (photo left)personally owned and worn by Eminem (photo left credit: Travis Shinn) that have been signed “Shady” by him to the side of each sneaker (estimate: $2,000 – $3,000), accompanied by a photo to be signed to the winning bidder by the rap icon and producer. Marshall Bruce Mathers III (known professionally as Eminem) rose to superstardom in the late 1990s/early 2000s with the release of his “LP” albums, The Slim Shady LP and The Marshall Mathers LP and The Eminem Show. He made his film acting debut starring in the 2002 musical drama 8 Mile whose soundtrack included the smash hit “Lose Yourself” which became one of his most iconic songs and earned Eminem an Academy Award for Best Original Song and the honor of being the first hip hop artist ever to win the award. His other industry honors include 15 GRAMMY Awards, eight American Music Awards, and an Emmy, and in 2022 he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Another notable original painting heading to the auction block is by hard rock music legend/former Van Halen lead singer David Lee Roth with his titled and signed acrylic on canvas “Dark Ocean”, who recently began exploring visual art during the COVID-19 pandemic and shared them on social media such as “Dark Ocean” (photo right) via his Twitter account on November 30th, 2021 (estimate $4,000 – $6,000). Though best known as guitarist for The Rolling Stones, Ronnie Wood is also a revered visual artist, having studied at Ealing Art College in the 1960s and creating visual works in a wide range of media and genres throughout his lifetime, including album art for The Rolling Stones and many explorations of the band such as this framed 2006 limited edition art print titled “Rolling Stones, Bigger Bang.” The artwork (photo left)signed by Wood and whose title refers to the Stones’ 2005 studio album A Bigger Band features a depiction of Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards, and Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performing on stage (estimate: $1,000 – $2,000). Stage and appearance wardrobe worn by some of the biggest music artists in the world will also cause a sensation on the auction stage including: threetime GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo’s donated custom made “Chopova Lowena,” 2022 Glastonbury Festival ensemble (photo right credit: PA Images/ Alamy Stock Photo), featuring a purple, brown, and white checkered pattern crop top signed by the artist with a smiley face, with cutouts, strappy fringe details, as well as silver-tone hardware including a metal heart, a pleated checkered pattern mini skirt with a floral velvet overlay, featuring silver-tone hardware and charms depicting a lamb, arrow through a heart, leaf, and a plaque with the brand’s name (estimate $2,000 – $4,000); global pop icon Katy Perry’s donated 2019 FIFA Live performance ensemble (photo left credit: Rony Alwin), consisting of a black and hot pink sequined stripe jumpsuit with a corseted bodice, zippers at the bottom of each pant leg, a wide black sequined belt and a pair of two hot pink feather sleevelets with black patent leather arm bands (estimate $2,000-$4,000); Kylie Minogue’s donated black, pink and orange silk Diane von Fürstenberg gown worn during her record-breaking album campaign for DISCO and signed photo (estimate: $1,000 – $2,000); Cher’s showstopping black and silver sequined suit ensemble (photo right)of jacket and flared pants worn at the 2018 Sydney, Australia’s LGBT Mardi Gras Celebration where she headlined the event, and sported a bright orange hairdo for a crowd of approximately 300,000, which she later performed for (estimate $2,000 – $4,000); Brandi Carlile’s “Wolk Morais” denim suit ensemble worn at the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala honoring Joni Mitchell (estimate $1,000 – $2,000); and more. Other highlights include (with estimates): A 2015 black Gretsch George Harrison Duo Jet GH6128T electric guitar signed by Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant to the body. Housed in a tan tweed Gretsch hard case and accompanied by a photograph of Plant signing the guitar and the silver marker used to execute the signature ($2,000 – $4,000) (photo right). A 2021 Slash Signature Gibson Les Paul electric guitar in an anaconda burst finish, signed by Slash to the body and featuring the rocker’s hallmark skull and crossbones doodle. Housed in a brown Gibson hard case containing a black Gibson ziplock bag of spare parts, a Tortex Slash Variety Pack of picks (his preferred brand), and a black Gibson guitar strap (photo right). Accompanied by a photo of Slash signing the guitar donated by Gibson ($2,000 – $4,000). A black Gibson custom shop Flying V electric guitar signed to the body by fourtime GRAMMY Award-winning rockstar Lenny Kravitz. Kravitz has been a longtime player of the Gibson Flying V and can still be seen on stage playing one today. Accompanied by a photo and video of Kravitz signing the guitar donated by Gibson ($2,000 – $4,000) (photo right). Shaggy’s own handwritten lyrics to his #1 worldwide smash and cultural touchstone, “It Wasn’t Me” with photo of the Jamaican icon signing the page ($1,000 – $2,000) (photo right) Don Felder 2010 Gibson Les Paul “Hotel California” aged 1959 reissue electric guitar created in the image of Felder’s 1959 Les Paul, which he used on the majority of the solos on the Eagles’ iconic 1976 studio album, Hotel California, including the solo for the title track. A 1 of 100 made hand-aged instrument featuring a Custom Shop “Felder Burst” finish, designed exclusively for the creation of this guitar accompanied by sheet music of the song “Hotel California” signed by Felder ($4,000 – $6,000). A black Gibson Les Paul electric guitar signed below the bridge by the 17-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter, musician and philanthropist Sting. Housed in a black Gibson hard case and accompanied by a photograph of Sting signing the guitar donated by Gibson ($2,000 – $4,000). A stage-played 2022 Joe Perry Signature Gibson Les Paul electric guitar that has been signed by Perry above the guitar legend’s hallmark Aerosmith doodle of two wings enclosing the letter “A.” Perry used this guitar in Las Vegas while on stage with Aerosmith in 2022 (estimate: $2,000 – $4,000) (photo right credit: Aaron Perry) “Bluebird,” handwritten lyrics on one sheet of white cardstock signed by country music superstar Miranda Lambert ($800-$1,200). The Beatles’ Live at the BBCrecord compilation, signed by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr ($1,000 – $2,000) (photo right). A pair of black and gold-tone sequin-embellished Christian Louboutin ankle boots, owned and worn by Elton John ($4,000 – $6,000). (photo right credit: Sean Thomas and below right of boots) An official Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) “gold” record award presented to Depeche Mode frontmam David Gahan for the 1985 compilation record album and cassette, Catching Up with Depeche Mode ($800 – $1,200). A circa 1990 postcard of The Who featuring band members Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey, and John Entwistle wrapped in an American flag that has been signed by Townshend, Entwistle and Daltrey ($600 – $800). A signed PR makeup package from Rare Beauty, the makeup and beauty line founded by Selena Gomez, which launched in September of 2020. The package donated by Gomez includes ten Kind Words Matte Lip Liners in the following shades: Strong, Gifted, Bold, Wise, Fun, Humble, Worthy, Lively, Creative, Talented; as well as ten Kind Words Matte Lipsticks in the same shades. Housed in a square box signed by Gomez on the front, “SG xo” ($800 – $1,200). A vintage Hawaiian shirt from the personal collection of Jimmy Buffett, signed on the front, “Fins Up! J Buffett.” The short sleeve button-up features a green, blue, and white novelty print with fish, surfers, islands, boats, and waves, with “Waikiki,” “Malolo,” and “Humuhumunukunukuapua,” printed throughout ($1,000 – $2,000). A 2022 Rolling Stones SIXTY 60th Anniversary European tour poster (photo right)commemorating the band’s astonishing six decades together with “Hot Lips” logo graphics signed by members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood ($1,000 – $2,000). A black Gibson SG electric guitar signed to the body by heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne from his personal guitar collection ($2,000 – $4,000) (photo bottom right). Daft Punk’s 2013 Random Access Memories record album signed by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo inscribed “Daft Punk” with a small doodle and Thomas Bangalter with the inscription “Thank you for supporting MusiCares” above his signature ($800 – $1,200). Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ 1981 Hard Promises record album signed by Tom Petty ($800 – $1,200). Jon Batiste signed Hohner melodica 32 black that comes with a deluxe carrying case, mouthpiece and instructions included ($600 – $800). A signed, hardcover copy of Paul McCartney’s 2021 book of the year “The Lyrics: 1965 to Present”, the landmark publishing event featuring two volumes of the music icon’s lyrics to 154 of his songs from his time before The Beatles, with The Beatles, Wings and his solo career, that will be personalized to the winning bidder ($1,000-$2,000) (photo right). A Limited Edition 2012 Gibson Songwriter Series Elvis Costello Century of Progress acoustic guitar donated by Gibson created in the image of Costello’s beloved 1936 model, used to record many of his most iconic and recognizable work. The original instrument can be heard on his 1989 album Spike and others. The interior label reads “146/300” and has been signed by Costello ($2,000 – $4,000). A stunning 2003 Limited Edition firemist quilt maple top Gibson Custom Shop “Q” Les Paul SG electric guitar donated by Gibson ($2,000 – $4,000). A clear Evans G2 drum head, stage-played by Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg and signed by him with “SLIPKNOT 2022” ($600 – $800) with a limited edition (77/100) Knotfest Roadshow Fall 2022 poster and signed by all 9 members of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Slipknot, who has sold 30 million records worldwide ($600 – $800) (photo right). The 50th Anniversary record album box set for the original Broadway cast recording of Funny Girl (Capitol, 1964, 2014) signed by legendary singer, actress and director and one of the few performers with an Emmy, GRAMMY, Tony and Oscar–Barbra Streisand– whose iconic originating performance of Fanny Price remains the gold standard by which all others are judged ($1,000 – $2,000). Barbra Streisand’s 2021 Release Me 2 compilation record album, signed and inscribed “Peace on Earth” by Streisand ($1,000 – $2,000) and more.