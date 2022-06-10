Buddies in Bad Times Queer Pride Fest Arrives, And I Couldn’t Be More Stoked

QUEER PRIDE 2022 PROGRAMMING

The Future is Risky and Possible

Throughout the festival // Installation

“The future is risky and possible” is a statement developed by multidisciplinary artist Andrew Zealley. The desire to seek comfort in individuality and permanency is challenged by environmental crises, processes of divisiness, and forces of gentrification that underscore our current moment with calls for compliance. Life itself is a risky proposition. Possibilities abound. Resist calls to return to normal, resist toxic nostalgia.

Trans Gemmes: Daddy Let the Girls Out (Oral Edition)

Throughout the festival // Audioplay // $0-$20

Capping off our Queer, Far, Wherever You Are series, Trans Gemmes: Daddy Let The Girls Out (Oral Edition) is an audio experience capturing a wild night full of pillow fights, flashing lights, trans rights, and burgers. Directed by Bilal Baig, and accompanied by fresh DJ beats by Sofia Fly, your ears are about to receive some major head!

What I LOVE about being QUEER: 10 year anniversary screening

June 7 at 7:30PM | The Cabaret | PWYC – $5

34 beautiful queers. One big question. 10 years later. Join Vivek Shraya for an intimate, ten-year anniversary screening of her film, What I LOVE about being QUEER, followed by a conversation with activist, educator, and artist Farrah Khan.

You Made Me Queer!

June 8 at 8PM | The Cabaret | $15-$20

Comedian and host Trevor Campbell invites his panel of superstar guests to point the finger of blame at who and/or what left them bent for life. Based on his hit Sonar Network podcast, YMMQ! is the accusatory queer-comedy-musical-talk show you’ve dreamt of but weren’t sure you deserved. We’re here, we’re queer, and it’s your fault!

Gay AF Comedy & Rushzilla Productions present: Pridezilla

June 10, 8pm | The Chamber | $20-$32

Kick off your Queer Pride with laughter! Rush Kazi and Robert Watson host a monstrous showcase of Queer comedic talent, bringing together a mix of fab local and world-renowned comedians from across our 2SLGBTQ+ communities. With headliner Elvira Kurt, special guest Brandon Ash-Mohammed and featuring Coko & Daphney, Tom Hearn, Dave Kim, Bobbi Summers, and more!

Lady 5 Community Drag Pageant & Party

June 10 at 10pm | The Cabaret | $25

Looking for a supportive, fun place to get dressed up, celebrate queerness, and take a chance? Lady 5 has got you! It’s a night of drag competition and special guest performances, all mixed in with a dance party with DJ Regina Gently. Best of all, it’s all in support of the amazing Rainbow Railroad. Dressing up not mandatory, but STRONGLY ENCOURAGED.

Building Bridges and Creating Space for Deaf Artists

June 11 at 6PM | The Cabaret | Free/PWYC

Emerging Company-in-Residence member Courage Bacchus is joined by three Deaf artists for a raw and open discussion about the barriers they experience, and how they’re working to carve out space for themselves and their art.

Emerging Creators Unit Showcase

June 11 at 8PM |The Chamber | Free/PWYC

Since January, our Emerging Creators Unit has been curating a path of artistic exploration and discovery, supported by Tawiah M’Carthy, Philip Geller, and guest mentors. At our Queer Pride Festival, Tan Vu and Kalale Dalton-Lutale conclude their time in the ECU with a sharing of excerpts, experiments, and insights into their creative processes and learnings.

THROB

June 11 at 10:30PM | The Cabaret | $10

This isn’t your average Queer dance party. THROB is the event to get crazy, sexy, cool on the dance floor. DJ Tom Cable spins all the erotic pop, 90s, early 2000s, and current vibes, all night long. This dance floor is open and aims to be safe for everyone in our queer communities. Follow @throbtoronto on Instagram for more info!

Flamingo Market: Pride 2022 Edition

June 12 from 12-6PM | The Chamber | Free

Toronto’s three-time award-winning LGBTQ2SIA+ market returns to Buddies (in-person!!) this June for a very special Pride edition, showcasing the incredible, talented artisans and business owners in our LGBTQ2SIA+ Community!

QueerCab: Playing with Abundance

June 12 at 3PM | The Cabaret | Free/PWYC

As we return to in-person performance we’re asking: how can we honour and celebrate space for all? What does it mean to embrace excess and access? After spending the past five months sharing in community and learning through our Emerging Artist and Producer Series, artists will bring forward new and experimental performance offerings.

JUNE 14

Kevin Morris: Smalltown Boy

June 14 at 8PM | The Cabaret | $25

Cabaret superstar Kevin Morris returns to Buddies! With the one and only Chris Tsujiuchi leading a live band, Kevin kicks Pride off with his big voice and hilarious (and sometimes sad) stories set to songs by the likes of Madonna, Bronksi Beat, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Fancy Art Gallery (F.A.G.)

June 14 at 9pm | The Chamber | $12-$15

An art party/performance night/curatorial experiment, Fancy Art Gallery (F.A.G.) showcases Toronto’s up-and-coming performers alongside more experienced artists in a rotating “exhibit of the month”. Hosts Diana Sauss and Molly Amoresse are kicking off this new monthly party at Pride. By challenging the performers to tackle their deepest creative selves, they’re hoping for the F.A.G.-iest night in Toronto!

aluCinArte Latin American Arts Festival presents : The Delightful Queer Subversion

June 15 at 9PM | The Cabaret | Free/ PWYC

Toronto’s newest multidisciplinary arts festival kicks off in June, celebrating the best in Latinx arts and culture! Opening aluCinArte is The Delightful Queer Subversion, a not-to-be-missed opening night fiesta for the fest. This confluence of Latinx and queer identities features performances by Sinverguenzilla, Cerena, Selena Vyle, and Irmita La Dulca, and music by DJ Sofia Fly.

EveryBODY onstage

June 16 at 8 PM | The Cabaret | $30

Canada’s premier theatre company working to end anti-fat bias and promote the inclusion and positive representation of all bodies on stage is live in the Cabaret! EveryBODY on Stage brings you a variety hour featuring some of Canada’s most talented queer performers, celebrating their diverse bodies. Hosted by Chelsea Jayne Bray.

Drop Deadly Gorgeous: the Pageant

June 16, 7pm | The Chamber | $20

Pageants aren’t just about beauty and superiority anymore: enter this comedic take at pageant culture, with a queer twist. Weird Alice Yankadic, self-appointed Canadian trash drag royalty, with Toronto’s Them Fatale Tygr Willy, has chosen eight of Canada’s prime queer artists who’ll compete to show off their best assets for you and our five fierce local judges. Who will be crowned the Deadliest?

4sum: a comedy show

June 17 at 7PM | The Cabaret | $20

With credits spanning the CBC, Just For Laughs, Second City, HBO, the Canadian Screen Awards, and more, these four headliners didn’t come to play. Comedians Tricia Black, Ajahnis Charley, Tom Hearn, and Selena Vyle serve up some of their hottest solo work… and they do group stuff, too!

Les Femmes Fatales presents: Other Suns

June 17 at 8PM | The Chamber | $25

Canada’s first burlesque troupe for women and femmes of colour is back at Buddies for the final installment of their Otherworldly trilogy – a night of burlesque and performance art celebrating resistance, magic, sensuality, and love. Hosted and curated by Dainty Smith.

Kings & Classics: A Royal Return

June 17, 10:30PM | The Cabaret | $25

East King Productions has returned with one of Toronto’s longest and hottest running Drag Kings shows, Kings and Classics pride 2022 edition, hosted by PrettyRiikkii! East King is back after two years and can’t wait to share the stage with you once again.

Pride Toronto, The Rekai Centre & Buddies present: See Me, Hear Me, Feel Me: Making Life Better

June 18, 1-4PM | The Rekai Centre – Wellesley | Free

Rekai Cenre—Toronto’s only long-term care facility space dedicated to queer residents—hosts a lawn party celebrating queer seniors, and open to everyone! Stop by and make a new connection or two, enjoy the sun, have a snack, and take in some of the intergenerational entertainment on hand all afternoon.

Haus of Decadence & Drag Academy presents: VS Jasmine Kennedie

June 18, 8PM | The Chamber | $30-$50

Eight Canadian drag artists battle it out onstage through a series of lip sync challenges for an opportunity to take on Jasmine Kennedie, and earn a chance to win a prize pack including a cash prize and the title of Lip Sync Champion. Hosted by Miss Shay Dee, Calypso Cosmic, and Miss Fiercilious, with music by Sofia Fly.

Poetry Sunday & SiteLines

June 19 at 4PM | The Cabaret | Free/PWYC

Buddies’ monthly poetry open mic is back with a special Pride edition. Come by, sign up, and share some words! At 7PM, OCAD University’s SiteLines reading series takes over, with guest readers Arielle Twist and Juliane Okot Bitek presenting some of their works.

#ClownsKillEmpires Battle The Pink Robots

June 22, 7PM | The Cabaret | $5-$20

#ClownsKillEmpires bring their signature blend of clowns, drag, and irreverence to The Flaming Lips’ iconic album. It’s a multimedia, non-stop trip through outer space you won’t want to miss. Featuring Full Blown Father, Mx. Quest, Pickles LaVey, and more, plus digital magic by Lady Kunterpunt!

Good Medicine presents: The Lost Pride Show

June 22 at 8PM | The Chamber | PWYC – $20

The ‘Bad News Bears of Choirs’ are back to perform unseen pieces from the lost Pride Show (not seen at Buddies, 2020), revisit a few greatest hits, and welcome some special guest music and comedy acts. The Bruised Years Choir delves into themes of madness and hope, with all-original takes on the music of Gloria Gaynor, Judy Garland, Gnarls Barkley, Portishead, and more.

Steers & Queers Gay Ole Opry

June 23 at 9PM | Full Facility | $25

After 15 years of debauchery in the west end of the city, this famously rowdy queer country western party is fixin’ to bring their rhinestones and rawhides from the wild west-end to the Village! At their annual “Night of a Thousand Dollys,” expect a cabaret church service, full Dolly choir, live band, drag queens, burlesque and a full-on country western dance party. Hosted by Fluffy Souffle, this gay ole opry is not to be missed!

MANifesto Are Gay

June 24 at 7PM | The Chamber | $40

MANifesto are here for their first full-steam-all-rainbows-ahead live show featuring all the songs from their smash hit chart topping foot tapping debut album PINKY SWEAR. MANifesto are a gaggle of grown up gays from Toronto, covering songs originated by girl groups.

Don Valley Girls

June 25 at 8PM | The Chamber | $10-$50

When you’ve aged out of being the Main Character what else is there to do but laugh (okay, and also cry)? Serving up weird (sometimes heartfelt) sketches, songs, and the occasional video interlude, Don Valley Girls are a mashup of Somali/Korean/Palestinian/Pakistani Canadian perspectives from women and non-binary folks.This is NOT your auntie’s sketch show. (Or maybe it is.)

The Tea Dance

June 26 at 3PM | The Cabaret | Free

Buddies provides cool respite for the weary and thirsty on Pride Day afternoon, spreading out the welcome mat for a friendly gathering just off the parade route. Stop by the cabaret to toast the end of the season!

Tallulah’s Pride Party

The best party on the block takes over the whole building for Queer Pride. See Toronto’s top drag and burlesque artists in a super-charged floor show, and stay late with our resident DJs spinning your favourites.

June 18: Molly Amoresse, Krēme Inakuchi & Miss Zoe Sweet; DJ Sofia Fly

June 24: Beardra Bidness, Helena Poison & El Toro ; DJ Sofia Fly

June 25: Bombae, Wrong Note Rusty & Tygr Willy; DJ Relentless

June 26: Baby Bel Bel, Carlotta Carlisle, Katinka Kature & Fantasia Royale Gaga; DJ Tom Cable