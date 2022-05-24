MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Music

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story Rocks at The Argyle Theatre

The Argyle Theatre presents the international hit Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story written by Alan Janes, and featuring the music of Buddy Holly. It is directed and choreographed by Gary John La Rosa with musical direction by Jason Cohen.

John Dewey, Hailey Aviva, Jaelle LaGuerre and Devon Meddock

The cast is led by John Dewey* as Buddy Holly (Bucks County Playhouse Buddy Holly Story)

Alex Canty (National Tour: Million Dollar Quartet)

with Hailey Aviva (National Tour: The Buddy Holly Story)

Jorge Blakely (Regional: Saturday Night Fever)

Jack Boice (Regional: Honk)

Nigel O. Richards (National Tour: Spamilton)

Sean Cullen Carroll (Regional: A Christmas Story)

Kaelyn A. Gonzalez (NYC: Intar’s LeNOBLE)

Isaac Hickox-Young* (Regional: A Child’s Christmas in Wales)

Robert Anthony Jones* (Broadway: Finding Neverland)

Jaelle LaGuerre (Regional: Rock of Ages)

Hailey Aviva, Jaelle LaGuerre and Devon Meddock

Devon Meddock (New World Stages’ The Imbible)

Zachary Scott Prall (Regional: Be More Chill),

Jake Regensburg (NY: Jane Eyre)

Christopher Robin Sapp (Regional: Titanic: The Musical)

Megan M. Stier (Netflix’s The Half of It)

and Jackson Wells-Benitez (Regional: On the Brink of a Lovely Song…).

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story runs through June 26, 2022. The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island).

For tickets go to www.argyletheatre.com

