For decades Acisclo Valladares Molina has created a legacy to be admired. His strength to unite people across the world has brought unity and prosperity that will be remembered for years to come.

Ambassador Acisclo Valladares Molina

Currently, he serves his country as the official Ambassador of Guatemala to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Concurrent in Ireland, Arabian Gulf States and Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as the permanent representative to the African Union. He takes the position on with incredible pride. While most take the role in stride, Molina has built up an incredible resume for decades that has helped launch the leader in to great moments of success.

Hiker with panorama view of Lake Atitlan and volcano San Pedro and Toliman early in the morning from peak of volcano Atitlan, Guatemala. Hiking and climbing on Vulcano Atitlan.

Building bridges of unity has been his number one goal as his position has allowed him to create a notable increase in British tourism to Guatemala. Helping grow the economy with travel has brought in funds and work for those in his home borders. It is perhaps one of his biggest accomplishments because of the great benefit he has brought to the people.

He is a true statesman that for decades has helped Guatemala succeed. His life long pursuits have made the world a better place. All of these years combined formulated a well-written prose that made him perfect for service to his beloved country.

Born in Guatemala on September 17, 1946, he is a respected Guatemalan lawyer, notary, teacher, diplomat, and politician. He graduated in Law from the University of Salamanca, Spain in 1969. And then he obtained a postgraduate degree in Canon Law from the Gregorian University of Rome in 1970. For over 43 years he has professionally worked. Beyond his impressive political resume, he also currently is a columnist at Diario de Centroamérica.

In addition, the ambassador also has been awarded several prestigious certificates to attest to his great deeds including: the Grand Cross of the Order of Pius IX, which is the highest Pontifical decoration; the Cross of Melitense Merit of the Sovereign Military and Hospital Order of Saint John of Jerusalem by the Order of Malta; and named Grand Officer of the Order of Vasco Núñez de Balboa, of the Republic of Panama.

At the beginning of Ambassador Acisclo Valladares Molina’s term in the United Kingdom, British tourism to Guatemala was inconsequential. With great strides and strong political ties it now stands together with that of Spanish tourism as the top tourism income from Europe to Guatemala. The country is now included in British universities as a destination for Spanish learning students.

During the ambassador’s term ACTIS, known as the British investment fund, has invested over $300 million. It makes a significant difference to the country. In addition, the policy implemented by Ambassador Acisclo Valladares Molina working with the Arabian Gulf has given grand results when the Guatemalan Embassy to Israel was moved to Jerusalem. It was here that Guatemalan relations with the Gulf have been at their best, and cardamom exports have increased to $600 million. Another great example of his work was demonstrated in 2010 when Guatemala exported $300,000 worth of banana produce to the United Kingdom. In 2019, these exports grew to $7.2 million, an increase of 2,300% as documented.

The ambassador loves his career as much as his family. He has been noted to be an extraordinary human being and a loving father of four children. He truly is excelling at everything and always with dedication. His popularity has skyrocketed over the past decade because of these impactful factors. Not only has he been selected among Guatemala’s ten most influential leaders in 2016 by different publications, he also has expressed a desire to continue to help the people grow in wealth, business, and tourism well into the future.

There is truly no stopping what he can do to continue to make the country prosper and grow in powerful international relations.