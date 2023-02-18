Off Broadway
Building for the Arts Announces Subsidized, Affordable Rehearsal Space At Theatre Row
Building for the Arts (David J. Roberts, President), the non-profit organization that programs and administers Theatre Row, Music and the Brain, and the American Playwriting Foundation, announced today that it will offer subsidized, affordable rehearsal space to artists and companies at its Theatre Row Rehearsal Studios, located in NYC’s Theatre District.studios@theatrerow.org. More info at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/rehearsalstudios/. Theatre Row Studios are located at 411 W 41st Street, New York, NY 10036. Building for the Arts (BFA) expands access to the performing arts by providing creative space, learning opportunities, and hubs for artistic connection. BFA’s signature projects – Theatre Row, Music and the Brain, and the American Playwriting Foundation – nurture artists, audiences, and youth with a focus on accessibility and inclusion. Building for the Arts operates Theatre Row, a vibrant and affordable theater complex that provides a home in the Theater District for companies without a home of their own. Theatre Row offers six theatres, rehearsal studios, office space, ticketing, and tech support, serving more than 3,000 artists and providing an accessible venue for 100,000+ audience members annually.This subsidized rehearsal space opportunity is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Building for the Arts will offer 1,500 hours of rehearsal studio time in Theatre Row Studios 3, 5, and 6 at subsidized rates of $8-$10 per hour. Subsidized rehearsal spaces at Theatre Row are available first come, first served until all 1,500 hours are booked. Studios 3 and 6 (max capacity 15), which are normally rented for $22 per hour, will be available for $8 per hour, while Studio 5 (max capacity 20), which is normally rented for $25 per hour, will be available for $10 per hour. Additional amenities that are available at no additional charge include folding tables and chairs, music stands, full length mirrors, ballet barres (if requested), pianos (in Studios 5 and 6), wi-fi connection, and vending machines. Studios are open and available 80 hours per week, 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM Monday-Saturday and 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Sunday. The subsidized bookings are available first come, first served, and are limited to 100 hours per company/entity. Building for the Arts is grateful to NYSCA for this support, which bolsters its ongoing commitment to center artists by providing them with inclusive and accessible opportunities for development of their work. Bookings can be made by emailing Rehearsal Studio Manager Scott Pegg at
The Wanderers With Katie Holmes Meanders Through Relationship Trauma
Anna Ziegler’s play The Wanderers, which opened tonight at the Roundabout Theatre Company’s Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre is all talk.
The play follows Orthodox Jews Esther (Lucy Freyer) and Schmuli (Dave Klasko) who marry in 1973. This marriage was arranged and Schmuli, the weaker of the two, having never looked at Esther except for her shoes goes by the Hasidic playbook. Esther longs to break free of the restrictions and over time loses much, except for her son Abe (Eddie Kaye Thomas). Bouncing back and forth in time we learn of Abe’s marriage to Sophie (Sarah Cooper) in 2015. Abe is a sectarian Jew and a famous novelist who starts an on-line relationship with a movie star, Julia Cheever (Katie Holmes). In doing so he puts his marriage to the test.
Director Barry Edelstein adds so little movement that the play seems stagnant.
It is the cast here who is radiant. Mr. Thomas is the perfect self-absorbed narcissist who is so insecure he cannot see what he has until it is too late. His yearning for the unattainable makes the reality of what is so much more painful.
Ms. Holmes, is perfect as the dream girl star, who is just as flawed and needy as Abe is. She looks gorgeous in David Israel Reynoso knit wear and embodies the word luminous.
Ms. Cooper, making her professional stage debut, is a standout. We feel for her as she watches and yearns for her husband to love her as much as she loves him. We root for her when she stands up to him and herself. Ms. Cooper brings a vast range of emotions to the stage and we feel with her.
Ms. Freyer is also luminous, as the wife who longs for more and gets mostly everything taken away.
Mr. Klasko brings a sympathy to a man who is caught between religion, a domineering father, and the love he feels for his wife.
The set by Marion Williams and thelighting by Kenneth Posner are done well, as are the sound and original music by Jane Shaw.
I sat there and wondered why this play was called The Wanderers, because in truth they are all stuck in the past. The season is only five months old, but so far it is a common theme that we cannot move on from our past, and what our parents or what we think our parents have done to us has put us in quicksand that has us slowly drowning. Hopefully, the next theme will be a rescue of some kind.
The Wanderers: Roundabout Theatre Company, at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, 111 West 46th Street, through March 26th.
New Ohio Theater Announces Final Season The Good News Is The Space is Available
After 30 years as an indispensable pillar of the downtown independent theatre community, New Ohio Theatre will conclude operations at 154 Christopher Street at the end of the current season on August 31, 2023. We had a hell of a run.
The decision is the result of a confluence of factors, including my intention to step down as Artistic Director, the shifting landscape and dynamics of the field, and increased financial pressures on the organization. The board and I believe theatre organizations have their own natural life spans, and felt the time was right for New Ohio to step aside and make space for the next generation of theatre-makers and producers. We believe this is an important moment for new ideas, new energy, and new models for the indie theatre scene.
The good news is that the theatre space at 154 Christopher in the West Village will remain a home for not-for-profit theatre. The building’s landlord, Rockrose Development, will accept proposals starting February 15th, in a similar process that brought us to the space 12 years ago. At that time, we managed a floor-to-ceiling renovation including the installation of a new sprung stage, a new grid, new risers, an HVAC system, and a bathroom in the dressing room for actors. Click HERE for proposal information.
In the meantime, New Ohio Theatre has an exciting season in progress! Let’s send them out with a bang!
Theatre News: Between Riverside and Crazy, A Doll’s House, LIFE OF PI, Crashlight and Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical
Common in Between Riverside and Crazy Photo by Joan Marcus
Second Stage Theater will partner with Common and his not-for-profit, Imagine Justice, to host “Justice Nights On Broadway” following the matinee performances of Between Riverside and Crazy at The Hayes Theater on Saturday, February 11th and Saturday, February 18th 2023.
“Justice Nights on Broadway” will bring together 100 formerly incarcerated people, their families, and community advocates for a special Broadway experience. The performances will feature post-show talkbacks moderated by Sirius XM host and ABC News Contributor Mike Muse and featuring Common and Stephen McKinley Henderson, and will give audience members the opportunity to respond to seeing their stories shared on a Broadway stage, as well as a brief meet-and-greet with Common and guests following the talkback. Imagine Justice is also working with Second Stage and the League of Live Stream Theater to bring a simulcast of the performance to prison facilities.”
Information on Second Stage’s second annual Fair Chance Job Fair at The Hayes Theater will also be provided. The Fair will take place on April 17 and all employers involved have committed to not requiring a background check for employment. The performance will also feature a special call to action giving audience members the opportunity to support parole justice and clemency campaigns.
“Theater has been a life changing and enhancing experience. It’s an experience I want to share. The Justice Nights are a very special coming together of people. It’s a gift to bring together people who are formerly incarcerated and their families with the Broadway community. These are two worlds telling the complex stories of the work it takes to restore human lives,” said Common. “Between Riverside and Crazy deals with characters (Junior and Oswaldo) who can actually help humanize people who were formerly incarcerated. And it’s monumental to have people who have experienced this also be there to open our eyes to what is going on in the prison system. In the talkback we will bring light to the work that needs to be done for parole reform, like the Fair & Timely Parole Bill in New York and the Earned Re-Entry Bill in Illinois. We need to give people who have changed their lives a fair chance to return home and become fully part of society again.”
In Between Riverside and Crazy, Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winner Common portrays the character Junior, a recently paroled son living with his ex-cop, widowed father Pops (Stephen McKinley Henderson) in his NYC rent-controlled apartment on Riverside Drive. The role reflects Common’s commitment as both an artist and an activist to shift the national discussion on justice to one deeply rooted in humanity and compassion.
In 2018, Common founded Imagine Justice, a nonprofit organization to uplift currently & formerly incarcerated people with love, dignity and support. He has visited 13 prisons with 7 live performances as part of the “Hope & Redemption Tour.” And in 2021, Common and Imagine Justice launched “Rebirth of Sound” – an accredited music program in Stateville Correctional Facility to provide residents with a high-quality recording studio and production training from experienced musicians. Common and Imagine Justice will support parole justice and clemency campaigns in New York so that incarcerated people who have transformed their lives have an opportunity to reunite with their families back home.
Henrik Ibsen’s landmark drama A Doll’s House starring Academy Award® winner Jessica Chastain as ‘Nora Helmer’ in Herzog Lloyd’s radical new production of Henrik Ibsen’s landmark drama A Doll’s House in a new version by Amy Herzog is offering a limited number of $35 rush tickets will be released for every performance at 9 AM ET, on a first‑come, first‑served basis in the TodayTix app. Limit two tickets per order, subject to availability. Download the TodayTix app today, or learn more at www.todaytix.com
Chastain is joined by Arian Moayed, a Tony Award® and Emmy Award® nominee, as ‘Torvald Helmer,’ Jesmille Darbouze as ‘Kristine Linde,’ Tasha Lawrence as ‘Anne-Marie,’ Michael Patrick Thornton as ‘Dr. Rank,’ and Grammy Award® winner Okieriete Onaodowan as ‘Nils Krogstad.’ The production’s understudies are Franklin Bongjio, Carey Rebecca Brown, Melisa Soledad Pereyra, and José Joaquín Pérez.
A Doll’s House will officially open Thursday, March at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). The strictly limited 16-week engagement must end Sunday, June 4.
Lolita Chakrabarti’s dazzling stage adaption of Yann Martel’s best-selling novel LIFE OF PI will premiere at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) with three Olivier Award-winning performers making their Broadway debuts. Recreating their critically acclaimed performances for Broadway will be “Best Actor” winner Hiran Abeysekera in the role of “Pi” and “Best Supporting Actor” winners Fred Davis and Scarlet Wilderink join the “Richard Parker” puppeteering team. The Broadway production of the five-time Olivier Award-winning London production of LIFE OF PI will feature Brian Thomas Abraham as Cook/Voice of “Richard Parker,” Rajesh Bose as Father, Avery Glymph as Father Martin/Russian Sailor/Rear Admiral Jackson, Mahira Kakkar as Nurse/Amma/Orange Juice, Kirstin Louie as Lulu Chen, Salma Qarnain as Mrs. Biology Kumar/Zaida Khan, Sathya Sridharan as Mamaji/Pandit-Ji, Daisuke Tsuji as Mr. Okamoto/Captain, Sonya Venugopal as Rani, with Nikki Calonge, Fred Davis, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Jonathan David Martin, Betsy Rosen, Celia Mei Rubin, Scarlet Wilderink and Andrew Wilson as Royal Bengal tiger “Richard Parker.” Mahnaz Damania, Jon Hoche,Usman Ali Mughal, Uma Paranjpe and David Shih round out the 24-member cast with Adi Dixit as the “Pi” alternate.
LIFE OF PI begins performances Thursday, March 9, 2023, and opens Thursday, March 30, 2023. Prior to the Broadway engagement, LIFE OF PI made its North American Premiere at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University.
LIFE OF PI is directed by Max Webster, with Set and Costume design by Olivier Award winner Tim Hatley, Puppetry and Movement Direction by Olivier Award winner Finn Caldwell, Puppet Design by Olivier Award winners Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Video Design by Olivier Award winner Andrzej Goulding, Lighting Design by Olivier Award winner Tim Lutkin, Sound Design by Carolyn Downing, Original Music by Andrew T Mackay, Dramaturgy by Jack Bradley, Wig Design by David Brian Brown, and Casting by Stewart/Whitley.
Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction – winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide – LIFE OF PI is a breath-taking new theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.
After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy name Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?
Tickets for LIFE OF PI on Broadway are available at Telecharge.com (212.239.6200) and at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office and range from $49 – $199 (including $2 facility fee). The playing schedule for LIFE OF PI is as follows: Tuesday through Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 3pm. Please note there will be no 2pm performance on Wednesday, March 15, and March 22. Beginning Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the LIFE OF PI performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30pm, and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 3pm.
The new orchestral pop musical Crashlight will present an Industry Sneak Peek at Broadway Plus (260 W 39th St, Suite 202) on Monday, February 13, 2023. The evening will feature Mykal Kilgore – (Grammy Nominee “A Man Born Black”, Motown), Lianah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon), Kerstin Anderson – (My Fair Lady, Unknown Soldier), Jesse Weil (Fiddler on the Roof), Elijah Caldwell (A Strange Loop), and Cori Jaskier (Charlotte’s Web). Written by Celeste Makoff and directed by Hunter Bird, the presentation will feature a three-piece band led by Music Supervisor Macy Schmidt (Broadway Sinfonietta). Margaret Skoglund Leigh serves as General Manager. The running time is 45 mins. Those interested in attending should email: [mailto:crashlightrsvp@gmail.com ]crashlightrsvp@gmail.com Crashlight is about the last nation on Earth and a young woman’s risky mission to expose its government’s brutal ban on artistic expression. The story is set as the nation’s Centennial Celebration approaches – an opportunity for the regime to legitimate its control. But Rian, a young composer whose dissident-parents suffered at the regime’s hands, has a different plan. Crashlight has been a Semi-Finalist for the 2022 O’Neill Musical Theater Conference and received an Honorary Mention for the 2022 Relentless Award. For more information on Crashlight visit www.crashlightmusical.com
Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical has extended through April 30 at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke’s.
