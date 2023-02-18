Building for the Arts Announces Subsidized, Affordable Rehearsal Space At Theatre Row

Common in Between Riverside and Crazy Photo by Joan Marcus

Second Stage Theater will partner with Common and his not-for-profit, Imagine Justice, to host “Justice Nights On Broadway” following the matinee performances of Between Riverside and Crazy at The Hayes Theater on Saturday, February 11th and Saturday, February 18th 2023.

“Justice Nights on Broadway” will bring together 100 formerly incarcerated people, their families, and community advocates for a special Broadway experience. The performances will feature post-show talkbacks moderated by Sirius XM host and ABC News Contributor Mike Muse and featuring Common and Stephen McKinley Henderson, and will give audience members the opportunity to respond to seeing their stories shared on a Broadway stage, as well as a brief meet-and-greet with Common and guests following the talkback. Imagine Justice is also working with Second Stage and the League of Live Stream Theater to bring a simulcast of the performance to prison facilities.”

Information on Second Stage’s second annual Fair Chance Job Fair at The Hayes Theater will also be provided. The Fair will take place on April 17 and all employers involved have committed to not requiring a background check for employment. The performance will also feature a special call to action giving audience members the opportunity to support parole justice and clemency campaigns.

“Theater has been a life changing and enhancing experience. It’s an experience I want to share. The Justice Nights are a very special coming together of people. It’s a gift to bring together people who are formerly incarcerated and their families with the Broadway community. These are two worlds telling the complex stories of the work it takes to restore human lives,” said Common. “Between Riverside and Crazy deals with characters (Junior and Oswaldo) who can actually help humanize people who were formerly incarcerated. And it’s monumental to have people who have experienced this also be there to open our eyes to what is going on in the prison system. In the talkback we will bring light to the work that needs to be done for parole reform, like the Fair & Timely Parole Bill in New York and the Earned Re-Entry Bill in Illinois. We need to give people who have changed their lives a fair chance to return home and become fully part of society again.”

In Between Riverside and Crazy, Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winner Common portrays the character Junior, a recently paroled son living with his ex-cop, widowed father Pops (Stephen McKinley Henderson) in his NYC rent-controlled apartment on Riverside Drive. The role reflects Common’s commitment as both an artist and an activist to shift the national discussion on justice to one deeply rooted in humanity and compassion.

In 2018, Common founded Imagine Justice, a nonprofit organization to uplift currently & formerly incarcerated people with love, dignity and support. He has visited 13 prisons with 7 live performances as part of the “Hope & Redemption Tour.” And in 2021, Common and Imagine Justice launched “Rebirth of Sound” – an accredited music program in Stateville Correctional Facility to provide residents with a high-quality recording studio and production training from experienced musicians. Common and Imagine Justice will support parole justice and clemency campaigns in New York so that incarcerated people who have transformed their lives have an opportunity to reunite with their families back home.

Henrik Ibsen’s landmark drama A Doll’s House starring Academy Award® winner Jessica Chastain as ‘Nora Helmer’ in Herzog Lloyd’s radical new production of Henrik Ibsen’s landmark drama A Doll’s House in a new version by Amy Herzog is offering a limited number of $35 rush tickets will be released for every performance at 9 AM ET, on a first‑come, first‑served basis in the TodayTix app. Limit two tickets per order, subject to availability. Download the TodayTix app today, or learn more at www.todaytix.com

Chastain is joined by Arian Moayed, a Tony Award® and Emmy Award® nominee, as ‘Torvald Helmer,’ Jesmille Darbouze as ‘Kristine Linde,’ Tasha Lawrence as ‘Anne-Marie,’ Michael Patrick Thornton as ‘Dr. Rank,’ and Grammy Award® winner Okieriete Onaodowan as ‘Nils Krogstad.’ The production’s understudies are Franklin Bongjio, Carey Rebecca Brown, Melisa Soledad Pereyra, and José Joaquín Pérez.

A Doll’s House will officially open Thursday, March at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). The strictly limited 16-week engagement must end Sunday, June 4.

Lolita Chakrabarti’s dazzling stage adaption of Yann Martel’s best-selling novel LIFE OF PI will premiere at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) with three Olivier Award-winning performers making their Broadway debuts. Recreating their critically acclaimed performances for Broadway will be “Best Actor” winner Hiran Abeysekera in the role of “Pi” and “Best Supporting Actor” winners Fred Davis and Scarlet Wilderink join the “Richard Parker” puppeteering team. The Broadway production of the five-time Olivier Award-winning London production of LIFE OF PI will feature Brian Thomas Abraham as Cook/Voice of “Richard Parker,” Rajesh Bose as Father, Avery Glymph as Father Martin/Russian Sailor/Rear Admiral Jackson, Mahira Kakkar as Nurse/Amma/Orange Juice, Kirstin Louie as Lulu Chen, Salma Qarnain as Mrs. Biology Kumar/Zaida Khan, Sathya Sridharan as Mamaji/Pandit-Ji, Daisuke Tsuji as Mr. Okamoto/Captain, Sonya Venugopal as Rani, with Nikki Calonge, Fred Davis, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Jonathan David Martin, Betsy Rosen, Celia Mei Rubin, Scarlet Wilderink and Andrew Wilson as Royal Bengal tiger “Richard Parker.” Mahnaz Damania, Jon Hoche,Usman Ali Mughal, Uma Paranjpe and David Shih round out the 24-member cast with Adi Dixit as the “Pi” alternate.

LIFE OF PI begins performances Thursday, March 9, 2023 , and opens Thursday, March 30, 2023 . Prior to the Broadway engagement, LIFE OF PI made its North American Premiere at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University.

LIFE OF PI is directed by Max Webster, with Set and Costume design by Olivier Award winner Tim Hatley, Puppetry and Movement Direction by Olivier Award winner Finn Caldwell, Puppet Design by Olivier Award winners Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Video Design by Olivier Award winner Andrzej Goulding, Lighting Design by Olivier Award winner Tim Lutkin, Sound Design by Carolyn Downing, Original Music by Andrew T Mackay, Dramaturgy by Jack Bradley, Wig Design by David Brian Brown, and Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction – winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide – LIFE OF PI is a breath-taking new theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy name Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?

Tickets for LIFE OF PI on Broadway are available at Telecharge.com (212.239.6200) and at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office and range from $49 – $199 (including $2 facility fee). The playing schedule for LIFE OF PI is as follows: Tuesday through Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 3pm. Please note there will be no 2pm performance on Wednesday, March 15, and March 22. Beginning Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the LIFE OF PI performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30pm, and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 3pm.

The new orchestral pop musical Crashlight will present an Industry Sneak Peek at Broadway Plus (260 W 39th St, Suite 202) on Monday, February 13, 2023. The evening will feature Mykal Kilgore – (Grammy Nominee “A Man Born Black”, Motown), Lianah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon), Kerstin Anderson – (My Fair Lady, Unknown Soldier), Jesse Weil (Fiddler on the Roof), Elijah Caldwell (A Strange Loop), and Cori Jaskier (Charlotte’s Web). Written by Celeste Makoff and directed by Hunter Bird, the presentation will feature a three-piece band led by Music Supervisor Macy Schmidt (Broadway Sinfonietta). Margaret Skoglund Leigh serves as General Manager. The running time is 45 mins. Those interested in attending should email: [mailto:crashlightrsvp@gmail.com ]crashlightrsvp@gmail.com



Crashlight is about the last nation on Earth and a young woman’s risky mission to expose its government’s brutal ban on artistic expression. The story is set as the nation’s Centennial Celebration approaches – an opportunity for the regime to legitimate its control. But Rian, a young composer whose dissident-parents suffered at the regime’s hands, has a different plan. Crashlight has been a Semi-Finalist for the 2022 O’Neill Musical Theater Conference and received an Honorary Mention for the 2022 Relentless Award.



For more information on Crashlight visit www.crashlightmusical.com

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical has extended through April 30 at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke’s.